Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
davisvanguard.org
Community Comes Together to Discuss Privilege, Discrimination and Housing Solutions
Davis, CA – It was November 2019, and the community didn’t know it at the time but their lives were about to dramatically change in just a few months. But more than 200 people packed into the Davis Community Church to hear Richard Rothstein, author of The Color of Law—a book on the manner in which the American government deliberately imposed racial segregation on housing—discuss the history of housing discrimination.
davisvanguard.org
Commentary: Measure J Is Firmly in Place, Community Discussion Should Focus on Schools and Equity Issues
Davis, CA – There seems to be a notion in some quarters in Davis that if you can’t get projects through the Measure J process, the answer is to get rid of Measure J. That notion runs up against reality really fast, however. While it is undoubtedly difficult...
davisvanguard.org
Elderly Accused Violates Probation – Zoom Problems, Defense Claims
WOODLAND, CA – Zoom problems—and the advanced age of an accused—led to a violation of probation hearing this week in Yolo County Superior Court. Deputy Public Defender Danielle Craig informed Judge David Reed the accused had violated the conditions of his probation only because he was sent the wrong Zoom link by the probation office.
davisvanguard.org
Former Police Chief Testifies in Police Killing Trial of Darell Richards
Sacramento, CA – Former Sacramento Chief of Police Daniel Hahn testified Wednesday as the trial of the civil lawsuit shooting of 19-year-old Darell Richards continues. Sergeant Todd Edgerton, one of the officers who shot Richards, also. In 2018, Richards led police on a four-hour manhunt from Broadway and 16th...
davisvanguard.org
Victim of Battery Pleads with Court to Increase Charges against Accused because She Has ‘Stitches’
WOODLAND, CA – Charged with two misdemeanor counts of battery on a person, a man—not identified because they were not felonies—was sentenced here to one year of probation Monday afternoon in Yolo County Superior Court after pleading no contest to both charges. At least one of the...
davisvanguard.org
Council and School District Look at Ways to Work Together to Stabilize Enrollment, Address Housing for Young Families
Davis, CA – At a recent two-by-two between the city and school district, Superintendent Matt Best presented the latest school district data on projections for declining enrollment while Vice Mayor Will Arnold and Councilmember Josh Chapman agreed to look into future ways for the city and school district to collaborate to increase housing for young families.
davisvanguard.org
Sacramento County Deputy Shoots Machete-Wielding Man
SACRAMENTO, CA––On Sept. 28 at approximately 8:45 a.m., the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office received a call from Lisa Naranjo from her home near Enrico Boulevard and Fruitridge Road. The woman claimed that her husband, Jaime Naranjo, was trying to commit suicide in their house, and that he had a machete. During the call, police asked for basic information about Naranjo. The woman denied that he had mental health problems and that he was taking medication, claiming also that he had no history of violence against others.
Comments / 0