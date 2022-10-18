ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

A newly-observed Gamma-ray burst might be the brightest space explosion ever seen

By Chris Young
Interesting Engineering
Interesting Engineering
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Q9OYZ_0idN1xhO00
The Neil Gehrels Swift Observatory's image of the GRB.

A number of space and ground-based telescopes observed one of the brightest space explosions ever witnessed on October 9, a NASA blog post reveals.

The dramatic event was classified as a Gamma-ray burst, or GRB, which is one of the most powerful known types of explosions in the universe, as per NASA.

It was so powerful that scientists could still observe the aftereffects of the explosion, dubbed GRB 221009A, hours after it was first detected.

An "exceptionally long" Gamma-ray burst

Scientists believe the explosion was caused when a star, roughly 2.4 billion light-years away in the Sagitta constellation, collapsed and went supernova before becoming a black hole. The star in question was likely many times larger than our Sun.

“The exceptionally long GRB 221009A is the brightest GRB ever recorded, and its afterglow is smashing all records at all wavelengths,” said Brendan O’Connor, a doctoral student at the University of Maryland and George Washington University in Washington, DC, in a statement.

“Because this burst is so bright and also nearby, we think this is a once-in-a-century opportunity to address some of the most fundamental questions regarding these explosions, from the formation of black holes to tests of dark matter models.”

When the gamma rays and X-rays from GRB 221009A reached our solar system, they first set off detectors installed on space-based observatories, including NASA's Fermi Gamma-ray Space Telescope, the Neil Gehrels Swift Observatory, and the Wind spacecraft. Moments later, they reached ground-based telescopes like the Gemini South telescope in Chile.

The "Brightest Of All Time"

Though GRB 221009A occurred some 2.4 billion light-years away, it's relatively close in astronomical terms. This, in part, accounts for its brightness and how long-lasting the aftermath of the explosion was — the Fermi telescope, for example, still detected the burst more than 10 hours after it was first observed.

Most Popular

“In our research group, we’ve been referring to this burst as the "BOAT," or Brightest Of All Time, because when you look at the thousands of bursts gamma-ray telescopes have been detecting since the 1990s, this one stands apart,” explained Jillian Rastinejad, a doctoral student at Northwestern University in Illinois who led one of the teams using the Gemini South telescope.

The burst also allowed two devices aboard the International Space Station (ISS) — the Neutron star Interior Composition Explorer (NICER) X-ray telescope and Japan’s Monitor of All-sky X-ray Image (MAXI) — to work together for the first time to observe GRB 221009A three hours after it was detected. Observations from the many space and ground observatories at our disposal allow astronomers to analyze signatures of any heavy elements released by these space phenomena and learn about the formation of colossal black holes throughout the cosmos.

For You

MIT researchers develop a passive cooling technology that does not rely on electricity. It provides large energy savings with minimal water consumption even in humid places.

| 9/23/2022

Comments / 1

Related
HackerNoon

'It is Some Horrible Inhabitant of Space, Something Unknown to us on Earth'

"I thought you knew him well. It is a surprise to me to find that there is any prominent man who is not an especial friend of yours. At any rate you know him as well as anyone of the staff, so I'll give you the assignment." For eighty vertical miles Carpenter and Bond blasted their way—only to be trapped by the extraordinary monsters of the heaviside layer. "What's he up to now?" I asked. "He's going to try to punch a hole in the heaviside layer." "But that's impossible," I cried. "How can anyone...."
Outsider.com

NASA Officials Stumped by Mystery Object Stuck to Mars Helicopter

The Ingenuity Mars helicopter has something stuck on its foot, and NASA scientists and amateur sleuths alike are trying to figure out what it is. Seems like Ingenuity has taken off for its 33rd flight with toilet paper on its shoe. How embarrassing. Jokes aside, there is something stuck on...
ohmymag.co.uk

A massive asteroid will hit Earth in November, according to 'time traveller'

Will the next few years be bleak for the Earth and humanity? As Russia threatens to use 'all necessary means' to support its military, fears of a nuclear apocalypse are reigniting. But on social media, one user has predicted a different kind of end of the world. A visitor from...
Ingram Atkinson

Meet the world's heaviest human being ever recorded

At the time of his death, Robert Earl Hughes weighed a whopping 1071 pounds. Robert Earl Hughes was a resident of the United States and is, to this day, the heaviest person ever recorded in history. Born in 1926, he weighed around 11lbs at birth, already about twice the weight of other babies. His early years were spent all over the USA, as his father was employed by railway companies. He consistently weighed more than other people his age. After a brief period working in a factory, Hughes joined a traveling circus where he was billed as “The World’s Fattest Man”.
iheart.com

Video: Anomaly Hunter Spots 'Soldier' on Mars

An anomaly hunter studying NASA photos of Mars spotted a peculiar rock that bears an uncanny resemblance to a soldier wielding a shield. Indefatigable UFO researcher Scott Waring made the curious find while examining an image that the Curiosity rover captured last week. Amid the many sizeable and normal-looking rocks littering the surface of the Red Planet, he noticed the bewildering oddity which looks like a half-buried person holding a shield above their head.
Ingram Atkinson

Scientists may have discovered an 'immortal' creature

Imagine a creature that can live forever almost indefinitely. Turritopsis dohrnii is a jellyfish that can change shape and size. It lives in the waters around Japan, China and Korea, and its ability to transform into different shapes has made it popular among aquarium owners. The genus Turritus includes over 100 species of hydrozoans (jellyfish) which are sometimes referred to as sea pansies because they look like flowers growing in the ocean. These creatures reproduce asexually by splitting into two or more pieces called polyps with attached tentacles through which they capture food for themselves:
Outsider.com

PHOTO: Astronaut Captures Haunting ‘Space Angel’ While Orbiting Earth

Space is a pretty terrifying concept to many people. Astronauts go and take photos, and when they’re presented to the public, they have always captured something completely stunning and unknown. An astronaut recently shared a photo of a “space angel” she took while in space, and the result is breathtakingly unfamiliar.
France 24

First 'concrete picture' of Neanderthal family revealed by DNA

The new research, published in the journal Nature on Wednesday, used DNA sequencing to look at the social life of a Neanderthal community, finding that women were more likely to stray from the cave than men. Previous archaeological excavations have shown that Neanderthals were more sophisticated than once thought, burying...
Outsider.com

LOOK: NASA Drops New ‘Angry’ Pic of Mt. Shasta

NASA shared a unique image of California’s Mt. Shasta by a pro photographer. The picture lives up to the legend surrounding the mountain. During eruptions of the enormous volcano in the north, spirits from ‘above’ and ‘below’ realms battle there. This is according to some ancient myths. This deep sky image, taken in late June by Ralf Rohner and courtesy of NASA, captures such drama well.
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
msn.com

Scientists Shocked As Black Hole Spews Out Something They've Never Seen Before

It’s not significant news when a black hole shreds and consumes a star — that’s just what black holes do. However, when that black hole starts ejecting material from a star years later, then scientists start paying attention. Scientists were recently caught by surprise when a black hole in a galaxy located 665 million light years away exhibited this exact phenomenon.
Interesting Engineering

Interesting Engineering

San Francisco, CA
123K+
Followers
12K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT

Interesting Engineering is a cutting edge, leading community designed for all lovers of engineering, technology and science.

 https://interestingengineering.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy