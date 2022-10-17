Read full article on original website
‘Waiting to Exhale’: Babyface Reveals Whitney Houston Wasn’t Supposed to Sing on Soundtrack
Whitney Houston was in control of the 'Waiting to Exhale' soundtrack as far as picking contributing artists. She also performed on three tracks.
AI Artist Imagines What Elvis Presley, John Lennon, Freddie Mercury, and Other Musical Icons Would Look Like Today
If you have ever wondered what some members of the “27 Club” or artists who died too soon would look like if they were still alive today, one artist has brought Elvis Presley, John Lennon, and more music legends “back to life” using AI technology. Through...
soultracks.com
R&B hitmaker Vernon Burch dies at 67
(September 23, 2022) We are sad to report that several classic soul artists have shared on social media that singer and guitarist Vernon Burch has died. He was 67. Though never achieving superstar status, Burch had an impressive decade of hits from 1975-85, and also played an important role backing other stars as a guitar whiz.
soultracks.com
Donny and Lalah Hathaway brought together on new release of a classic
(October 7, 2022) They are soul music royalty: an iconic singer who left us far too soon, and a Grammy-winning daughter who has created her own dynamic musical career over the past two decades. Of course, we’re talking about the legendary Donny Hathaway and his daughter Lalah Hathaway. Fans have loved them each separately, and now, through the miracles of technology, they are together in a new duet version of the father’s most famous song.
Billboard
The Isley Brothers, Ronald Isley & Beyoncé Hit No. 1 on Adult R&B Airplay ‘Again’
Undisputed R&B legends unite for the newest champ on Billboard’s Adult R&B Airplay chart, as Ronald Isley, Beyoncé and The Isley Brothers’ collaboration, “Make Me Say It Again Girl,” climbs to No. 1 on the list dated Oct. 1. The track ascends from No. 3 after a 12% gain in plays made it the most played song on U.S. monitored adult R&B stations in the week ending Sept. 25, according to Luminate.
One-Hit Wonders From the ’80s : Where Are They Now?
No era has seemingly spawned as many one-hit wonders as the ‘80s. Many factors contributed to the explosion. Advancements in technology – especially electronic synthesizers – gave young artists the chance to get in on the ground floor of a brand-new sound. International acts, especially those throughout Europe, were distributed to the U.S. market more than ever before. Meanwhile, music labels were flushed with money, resulting in many acts getting signed to recording contracts before they’d even laid down demos.
NME
Rockabilly revivalist Robert Gordon dead at 75
Robert Gordon, who helped spearhead the rockabilly revival in the 1970s, has died at the age of 75. According to Gordons’ label, Cleopatra Records, the musician died on Tuesday (October 18). No cause of death has been disclosed, but Gordon had been diagnosed with myeloid leukemia in recent years.
musictimes.com
Christina Aguilera 2022: 5X Platinum Album to be Rereleased With Two Bonus Tracks
The 20th anniversary edition of 'Stripped' will be released by Christina Aguilera. On October 21, the 41-year-old pop princess will release a special anniversary version of her fourth studio album, which sold 12 million copies internationally. The digital commemoration, which will be made accessible in Dolby Atmos for the first...
Bruce Springsteen Shares New “Nightshift” Video: Watch
Bruce Springsteen has released the second single from his new album Only the Strong Survive. It’s a cover of “Nightshift,” the title track of the Commodores’ final Motown album. The single arrives with a music video directed by frequent Springsteen collaborator Thom Zimny. Watch “Nightshift” below.
Time Out Global
The multi-award winning Michael Jackson Broadway musical is coming to London in 2024
Grab a white glove, brush up on your moonwalk and practice your ‘hee-hees’, because ’MJ’ the Broadway musical about the life of Michael Jackson is landing in London’s West End in March 2024. The Tony Award-winning musical that opened on Broadway in February 2022, will...
Ke Huy Quan Shares How Harrison Ford Calmed His Fears During Their Recent Reunion
Indiana Jones’s adventure would not have gone down the same without Indy’s sidekick Short Round in 1984’s Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom. That put child actor Ke Huy Quan opposite series lead Harrison Ford, back when Quan was around 13. Decades after the film’s release,...
7 Songs You Didn’t Know Michael Jackson Wrote for Other Artists
In a career spanning more than four decades, Michael Jackson wrote more than 150 songs and produced a number of artists across genres. Already penning several songs for his 1979 Quincy Jones-produced solo album Off the Wall—including “Don’t Stop ‘Til You Get Enough” which he wrote on his own—Jackson’s songwriting continued to flourish under the tutelage of Jones, who would work with Jackson on two more of his seminal albums Thriller and Bad.
‘Real Housewives Of Politics’ Makes Its Big Debut During BravoCon
The Bravo franchise and its fans aren’t known for getting very political, but the Working Families Party wants to change that.
getnews.info
Composer Twice Nominated for Prestigious Hollywood Music in Media Awards
October 18, 2022 – Jacquie Joy, an Australian composer, sound designer and music producer has been recognised with two prestigious nominations for her music scores in The Hollywood Music in Media Awards™ (The HMMAs). The HMMAs honour original music (song and score) in visual media from around the...
Simon Cowell's new TikTok project gives users unreleased music
Oct 19 (Reuters) - Renowned talent scout Simon Cowell is back, but this time he is focused on the social media platform, TikTok. With the international “Got Talent" TV series, “American Idol” and many more projects already under his belt, Cowell is ready to help aspiring musicians on TikTok share their unique sounds with the world.
Michael Jackson's Thriller turns 40 with an anniversary album being released on November 18
Sony Music and the Estate of the late Michael Jackson have formally announced the release of Thriller 40. Can anyone believe it has been four decades since the pop icon released his first Thriller album? It hit the stores on November 30 1922 and catapulted the singer beyond what fans could imagine. As each single debuted and went to the top 10 we were all enjoying the music and had no idea history was being made.
Watch The Beatles’ Brand New ‘Taxman’ Official Music Video
A new music video for The Beatles’ song ‘Taxman’ has been released as part of the upcoming special edition of ‘Revolver’
thesource.com
Kendrick Lamar’s ‘The Big Steppers Tour’ to Live Stream on Prime Video on Oct. 22
Exclusively on Amazon Music and Prime Video, Kendrick Lamar’s sold-out performance on October 22 at the Accor Arena in Paris as part of his The Big Steppers Tour will be streamed live. The occasion will commemorate the 10th anniversary of the widely acclaimed Lamar album good kid, m.A.A.d city‘s release. He achieved international praise for the triple-Platinum RIAA certified studio album, which also got him seven nominations for the 56th Annual Grammy Awards. Fans will get a unique glimpse of Lamar’s 65-date world tour in support of his most recent album, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, during the webcast.
sheenmagazine.com
CHART TOPPER DOE CELEBRATES AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS NOMINATION FOR FAVORITE GOSPEL ARTIST
Life Room Label/RCA Inspiration recording artist DOE, celebrates a nomination for Favorite Gospel Artist at this year’s upcoming American Music Awards. Voting is open now to the public at VoteAMAs.com for the American Music Awards, which bring together the fans and their favorite artists for a musical celebration of all types of genres, from Pop, Rock, Latin, R&B, Gospel, and Inspirational, to Hip-Hop, Country, Afrobeats, Dance/Electronic, and more.
Aerosmith’s Best Albums, According to Billboard
Few bands have modified their image as successfully as Aerosmith. After starting out in Boston in 1970 as a hard-living, down-and-dirty group fronted by vocalist Steven Tyler, they evolved into a slickly produced heavy-metal rock act packing venues across the U.S. Not many states name a day in honor of their favorite sons, but Massachusetts […]
