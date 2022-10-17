ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

R&B hitmaker Vernon Burch dies at 67

(September 23, 2022) We are sad to report that several classic soul artists have shared on social media that singer and guitarist Vernon Burch has died. He was 67. Though never achieving superstar status, Burch had an impressive decade of hits from 1975-85, and also played an important role backing other stars as a guitar whiz.
Donny and Lalah Hathaway brought together on new release of a classic

(October 7, 2022) They are soul music royalty: an iconic singer who left us far too soon, and a Grammy-winning daughter who has created her own dynamic musical career over the past two decades. Of course, we’re talking about the legendary Donny Hathaway and his daughter Lalah Hathaway. Fans have loved them each separately, and now, through the miracles of technology, they are together in a new duet version of the father’s most famous song.
The Isley Brothers, Ronald Isley & Beyoncé Hit No. 1 on Adult R&B Airplay ‘Again’

Undisputed R&B legends unite for the newest champ on Billboard’s Adult R&B Airplay chart, as Ronald Isley, Beyoncé and The Isley Brothers’ collaboration, “Make Me Say It Again Girl,” climbs to No. 1 on the list dated Oct. 1. The track ascends from No. 3 after a 12% gain in plays made it the most played song on U.S. monitored adult R&B stations in the week ending Sept. 25, according to Luminate.
One-Hit Wonders From the ’80s : Where Are They Now?

No era has seemingly spawned as many one-hit wonders as the ‘80s. Many factors contributed to the explosion. Advancements in technology – especially electronic synthesizers – gave young artists the chance to get in on the ground floor of a brand-new sound. International acts, especially those throughout Europe, were distributed to the U.S. market more than ever before. Meanwhile, music labels were flushed with money, resulting in many acts getting signed to recording contracts before they’d even laid down demos.
Rockabilly revivalist Robert Gordon dead at 75

Robert Gordon, who helped spearhead the rockabilly revival in the 1970s, has died at the age of 75. According to Gordons’ label, Cleopatra Records, the musician died on Tuesday (October 18). No cause of death has been disclosed, but Gordon had been diagnosed with myeloid leukemia in recent years.
MARYLAND STATE
Christina Aguilera 2022: 5X Platinum Album to be Rereleased With Two Bonus Tracks

The 20th anniversary edition of 'Stripped' will be released by Christina Aguilera. On October 21, the 41-year-old pop princess will release a special anniversary version of her fourth studio album, which sold 12 million copies internationally. The digital commemoration, which will be made accessible in Dolby Atmos for the first...
Bruce Springsteen Shares New “Nightshift” Video: Watch

Bruce Springsteen has released the second single from his new album Only the Strong Survive. It’s a cover of “Nightshift,” the title track of the Commodores’ final Motown album. The single arrives with a music video directed by frequent Springsteen collaborator Thom Zimny. Watch “Nightshift” below.
7 Songs You Didn’t Know Michael Jackson Wrote for Other Artists

In a career spanning more than four decades, Michael Jackson wrote more than 150 songs and produced a number of artists across genres. Already penning several songs for his 1979 Quincy Jones-produced solo album Off the Wall—including “Don’t Stop ‘Til You Get Enough” which he wrote on his own—Jackson’s songwriting continued to flourish under the tutelage of Jones, who would work with Jackson on two more of his seminal albums Thriller and Bad.
Simon Cowell's new TikTok project gives users unreleased music

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Renowned talent scout Simon Cowell is back, but this time he is focused on the social media platform, TikTok. With the international “Got Talent" TV series, “American Idol” and many more projects already under his belt, Cowell is ready to help aspiring musicians on TikTok share their unique sounds with the world.
Michael Jackson's Thriller turns 40 with an anniversary album being released on November 18

Sony Music and the Estate of the late Michael Jackson have formally announced the release of Thriller 40. Can anyone believe it has been four decades since the pop icon released his first Thriller album? It hit the stores on November 30 1922 and catapulted the singer beyond what fans could imagine. As each single debuted and went to the top 10 we were all enjoying the music and had no idea history was being made.
Kendrick Lamar’s ‘The Big Steppers Tour’ to Live Stream on Prime Video on Oct. 22

Exclusively on Amazon Music and Prime Video, Kendrick Lamar’s sold-out performance on October 22 at the Accor Arena in Paris as part of his The Big Steppers Tour will be streamed live. The occasion will commemorate the 10th anniversary of the widely acclaimed Lamar album good kid, m.A.A.d city‘s release. He achieved international praise for the triple-Platinum RIAA certified studio album, which also got him seven nominations for the 56th Annual Grammy Awards. Fans will get a unique glimpse of Lamar’s 65-date world tour in support of his most recent album, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, during the webcast.
CHART TOPPER DOE CELEBRATES AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS NOMINATION FOR FAVORITE GOSPEL ARTIST

Life Room Label/RCA Inspiration recording artist DOE, celebrates a nomination for Favorite Gospel Artist at this year’s upcoming American Music Awards. Voting is open now to the public at VoteAMAs.com for the American Music Awards, which bring together the fans and their favorite artists for a musical celebration of all types of genres, from Pop, Rock, Latin, R&B, Gospel, and Inspirational, to Hip-Hop, Country, Afrobeats, Dance/Electronic, and more.
LOUISIANA STATE
Aerosmith’s Best Albums, According to Billboard

Few bands have modified their image as successfully as Aerosmith. After starting out in Boston in 1970 as a hard-living, down-and-dirty group fronted by vocalist Steven Tyler, they evolved into a slickly produced heavy-metal rock act packing venues across the U.S. Not many states name a day in honor of their favorite sons, but Massachusetts […]
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

