Sony Music and the Estate of the late Michael Jackson have formally announced the release of Thriller 40. Can anyone believe it has been four decades since the pop icon released his first Thriller album? It hit the stores on November 30 1922 and catapulted the singer beyond what fans could imagine. As each single debuted and went to the top 10 we were all enjoying the music and had no idea history was being made.

2 DAYS AGO