Orlando, FL

click orlando

Free trees are back for Orlando residents

ORLANDO, Fla. – In an effort to create a more sustainable community, the City of Orlando is giving free trees to residents. This initiative is part of “Energy-Saving Trees,” a program supported by The City of Orlando Arbor Day Foundation, the Orlando Utilities Commission and the Florida Forest Service.
fox35orlando.com

Popular airline announces 4 new, non-stop destinations from Orlando

If you're looking to escape Orlando at an economical cost, Breeze Airways has adopted four new, non-stop destinations leaving from the Orlando International Airport. The low fare airline which currently has flights to Charleston, South Carolina and Hartford, Connecticut from Orlando has added four new destinations starting at $39 one way.
WESH

New I-4 ramp to ease travel for Florida drivers

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Starting Friday, commuters on Interstate 4 will have a new route available to them to avoid the traffic of downtown Orlando. A new off-ramp is opening up and it will allow drivers to go from Sanford all the way to Kissimmee without getting on the interstate.
yourcommunitypaper.com

City District beautifies and cleans Gertrude's Walk

More than 70 volunteers showed up early on a Sunday morning for a downtown cleanup and beautification project organized by the City District Main Street District. Around 300 plants were planted along Gertrude’s Walk as part of the beautification project. Unique pollinator plants such as milkweed, coontie, wild coffee and fire bush were planted along the historic avenue.
mynews13.com

State report reveals 12 injuries, medical emergencies at Florida theme parks

ORLANDO, Fla. — An 83-year-old man with a pre-existing condition had a medical emergency while riding the Tomorrowland Transit Authority PeopleMover at Magic Kingdom last month and later died, according to a recently released state report. What You Need To Know. Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services has...
yourcommunitypaper.com

Fall festival coming to Colonialtown North Oct. 21

This Friday from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., the Reeves Center at 1100 N. Fern Creek Ave. in Colonialtown North will host its third annual Awesome Autumn Fall Festival. The family-friendly event will feature a petting zoo, bounce house, pumpkin patch and a variety of treats available for purchase. Bring a sweater, as weather is set to be in the low 70s — a sign that it is finally fall in Florida.
yourcommunitypaper.com

Hibiscus Court restoration project completed in Lake Eola Heights neighborhood

Submitted by David Martens, Eola Heights Neighborhood Association. Lake Eola Heights Historic District has something that no other neighborhood in Orlando possesses: We have the only cement street in the City, according to the city of Orlando’s Public Works Department. It is nestled between Concord and Amelia streets and has a history that goes back to early 1923 when the first structures were built.
Evie M.

This "boring" graveyard is considered one of the scariest in Florida

Stock photo. Not Orange Hill Cemetery in Orlando, FloridaGabor Bejo on Pixabay. Happy spooky season, everyone! It is October , and Halloween is fast approaching, making everyone (whether they want to or not) get into the scary spirit. For me, I'm a little more hardcore and can go for spooky stuff anytime of the year, but this is the perfect time to really continue on with the "most haunted" project I've slowly been chipping away at, and I think I found an excellent subject to explore today.
GOBankingRates

How Much Is Val Demings Worth?

Val Demings, 65, is a politician and former law enforcement officer who has been a congresswoman from Florida representing the Orlando area since 2017. She is seeking to dethrone Republican Senator...
click orlando

What The Honk: The enigmatic mind of a Florida driver

ORLANDO, Fla. – With this cold front moving through, I am sure it will motivate some honks out there, so keep your eye out for them. Today, I have these for you... [TRENDING: JAWS: Large alligator soaks up sun, surf on Florida beach | Old Sugar Mill Pancake House opens in De Leon Springs State Park | VOTE: Help Amanda Castro choose costume for baby’s 1st Halloween | Become a News 6 Insider]
theapopkavoice.com

CareerSource Central Florida hosting Job Fair

This week, CareerSource Central Florida, Florida’s second largest workforce board, announced it will host a Non-Profit & Local Government Job Fair on Wednesday, October 26, which is designed to bring immediate job opportunities to those who have a passion to serve in our communities. Career opportunities include, police officer, Park Ranger, Warehouse Clerk, facilities operations, HVAC tech and more!
