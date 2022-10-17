Attorney General's Office seeking grant funding to hire more prosecutors

Read full article on original website
Youngkin announces 'Operation Bold Blue Line' initiative
Surrounded by law enforcement members and local elected officials, Gov. Glenn Youngkin, Attorney General Jason Miyares and Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears on Monday announced their administration’s plans to invest in law enforcement around the state and help reduce violent crime. Operation Bold Blue Line, as the governor announced Monday...
Drug more deadly than fentanyl identified in Virginia
A new, deadlier form of fentanyl has arrived in Virginia, worrying officials charged with curbing Virginia’s resurgent opioid epidemic. The drugs are lab-made opioids known as nitazenes, and are estimated to be several times more potent than fentanyl, the opioid responsible for three out of every four overdose deaths in Virginia today.
With tax rebates almost complete, Va. revenues up, 'mild recession' predicted
Most eligible Virginia taxpayers have received their one-time income tax rebates, but state revenues absorbed the loss and continued to grow by almost 8% in the first quarter despite mounting concern about a likely recession. The Department of Taxation had issued almost 2.8 million rebates, totaling almost $939 million, through...
Dismembered bodies of missing men found in Oklahoma river
The discovery of 4 dismembered bodies in an Oklahoma river turned a missing persons case into a murder probe. Here's what we know. A set of missing persons reports has turned into a murder investigation after dismembered bodies found in an Oklahoma river were identified as four men who vanished last week, police said.
