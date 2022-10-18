ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NECN

WATCH LIVE: Final Farewell For Bristol, Conn. Fallen Heroes

Tens of thousands of people are paying their respects today at the funeral service for Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy, two Bristol police officers who were killed in the line of duty last week. The funeral was held at Rentschler Field at Pratt and Whitney Stadium. DeMonte, 35,...
BRISTOL, CT
Eyewitness News

Special decal honors fallen Bristol officers

(WFSB) - Tributes continue to pour in for Bristol Police Officers Dustin DeMonte and Alex Hamzy. You’ll now start to notice police vehicles across the state with a permanent reminder of what it means to lay their life on the line. The latest tribute will be one that you...
BRISTOL, CT
Eyewitness News

Several swatting incidents reported at Conn. schools

(WFSB) - At least a dozen schools across Connecticut went into lockdown this morning, for reports of an active shooter. Those calls turned out to be fake, according to police. This all happened as hundreds of police officers in the state are mourning the loss of two of their own.
WINDSOR LOCKS, CT
New Britain Herald

Thousands honor fallen Bristol police officer Alex Hamzy

One of two Bristol police officers whose life was tragically cut short last week was honored by thousands of community members on Wednesday, paying tribute to an officer who, for eight years, served the city in which he was raised before making the ultimate sacrifice. The calling hours for Officer...
BRISTOL, CT
WTNH

Groton man arrested for carrying illegal pipe bombs: Police

GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) — The Groton Police Department arrested a man for carrying illegal pipe bombs on Thursday. Police responded to a medical call for a person on Gold Star Highway near Tollgate Road around 5 p.m. At the scene, officers located suspicious items inside the backpack of the person they were assisting. Police said […]
GROTON, CT
Eyewitness News

MAP: I-395 closed in Killingly because of crash

Waterbury police identified the victim as Josue Alicea-Tirado of Waterbury, a member of the Connecticut National Guard. Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy will be laid to rest during a combined ceremony Friday at Pratt and Whitney Stadium Rentschler Field in East Hartford. Updated: 6 hours ago. Meteorologist Mike...
KILLINGLY, CT
WTNH

Hartford drug dealer sentenced to 5 years in prison

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A 23-year-old Hartford man will spend five years in prison after pleading guilty to having a firearm while dealing drugs, according to an announcement Thursday from U.S. States Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery. Namir Walker will follow his 60 months in prison with two years of supervised release. He pleaded guilty in […]
HARTFORD, CT
Journal Inquirer

Schools locked down in suspected swatting incident

Several area schools, including schools in Windsor Locks and Enfield, were locked down this morning after a suspected swatting incident of a reported active shooter. Windsor Locks Middle School was locked down at around 10:30 a.m. due to a report of an “active shooter,” according to First Selectman Paul Harrington. Some elementary schools were also placed on lockdown. After police investigated the scene, the schools were cleared.
WINDSOR LOCKS, CT
WTNH

New Haven police make arrest in July homicide

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Three months after a 17-year-old boy was shot and killed in New Haven, his family says the process of justice has just begun. New Haven police arrested and charged Kiyon Matheney, 25, with murder, possession of a firearm, and carrying without a permit. Investigators said Matheney approached John Tubac in […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Fundraising, memorials for fallen Bristol officers continue to grow

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — The memorial in front of the Bristol Police Department continues to grow by the hour as people stop and pay their respects. They’re honoring Dustin DeMonte and Alex Hamzy, two Bristol police officers who were killed in the line of duty on Wednesday. Alec Iurato was also injured in the incident. […]
BRISTOL, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy