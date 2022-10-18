Read full article on original website
VIDEO: Support for Bristol community continues in wake of officers' deaths
Sgt. Alex Hamzy was born and bread in Bristol, CT. He leaves behind his wife and family as well as all of his classmates at Bristol Eastern High School and brothers and sisters at the Bristol Police Department. |. Lt. DeMonte graduated from Middletown High School in 2005 Where he...
Cheshire nonprofit seeking volunteers to serve food at Bristol officers’ funeral
BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — A Cheshire nonprofit organization is looking for volunteers to serve food Friday at a joint funeral for two Bristol officers who died in the line of duty. As many as 50,000 people are expected to fill Rentschler Field for the services for Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy after they […]
'It’s just horrific' | Wolcott Italian restaurant hosts Thursday night dinner fundraiser to support fallen Bristol police officers
WOLCOTT, Conn. — A small, family-owned restaurant in Wolcott made some changes to their weekly Thursday night dinner. This time, their cause was to pay it forward to the families of the fallen Bristol police officers. "It’s just horrific. I can’t believe families have to go through this," said...
Local Foundation Donates K9s, Funeral Concessions in Honor of Fallen Bristol Officers
The Hometown Foundation is fundraising to support Bristol Police and said they're providing two K9s to the department in honor of fallen Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy. The two officers were killed in an ambush-style attack on Redstone Hill Road on Oct. 12. The foundation said they've already...
WATCH LIVE: Final Farewell For Bristol, Conn. Fallen Heroes
Tens of thousands of people are paying their respects today at the funeral service for Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy, two Bristol police officers who were killed in the line of duty last week. The funeral was held at Rentschler Field at Pratt and Whitney Stadium. DeMonte, 35,...
Special decal honors fallen Bristol officers
(WFSB) - Tributes continue to pour in for Bristol Police Officers Dustin DeMonte and Alex Hamzy. You’ll now start to notice police vehicles across the state with a permanent reminder of what it means to lay their life on the line. The latest tribute will be one that you...
Family, friends honor Bristol Lt. Dustin DeMonte at wake
Some roads in North Haven will be closed Thursday and Friday due to services for Bristol police Lt. Dustin DeMonte.
Local police departments head to CT for funeral services for 2 fallen officers
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Providence Police Department plans on sending 35 officers to East Hartford on Friday for the funeral services for Lieutenant Dustin Demonte and Sergeant Alex Hamzy. The two Connecticut police officers were killed in the line of duty last week after receiving a phony report...
Man arrested for choking rideshare driver with belt in Meriden: Police
MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A rideshare driver in Meriden was choked by a passenger she picked up on Tuesday, police said. According to police, a woman said she picked up a fare in Middletown and brought two men to Popeye’s on East Main Street in Meriden. While in the drive-through, she said one of the […]
Several swatting incidents reported at Conn. schools
(WFSB) - At least a dozen schools across Connecticut went into lockdown this morning, for reports of an active shooter. Those calls turned out to be fake, according to police. This all happened as hundreds of police officers in the state are mourning the loss of two of their own.
Thousands honor fallen Bristol police officer Alex Hamzy
One of two Bristol police officers whose life was tragically cut short last week was honored by thousands of community members on Wednesday, paying tribute to an officer who, for eight years, served the city in which he was raised before making the ultimate sacrifice. The calling hours for Officer...
Over 80 Rounds fired at Bristol officers on Redstone Hill Road, CT.
A preliminary report regarding the incident that took place last week on Redstone Hill Road, Bristol, Connecticut, which resulted in a tragic demise of two police officers, has been released by The Connecticut Office of the Inspector General.
Torrington woman, 26, killed changing tire on Route 8 in Thomaston, police say
THOMASTON — A Torrington woman died Wednesday after she was hit by a car while changing a tire, state police said. Karina Marie Lopez, 26, had been driving on Route 8 northbound near Exit 39 about 3:30 p.m. when she realized her tire was flat and her car became disabled in the left lane, police said.
Groton man arrested for carrying illegal pipe bombs: Police
GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) — The Groton Police Department arrested a man for carrying illegal pipe bombs on Thursday. Police responded to a medical call for a person on Gold Star Highway near Tollgate Road around 5 p.m. At the scene, officers located suspicious items inside the backpack of the person they were assisting. Police said […]
MAP: I-395 closed in Killingly because of crash
Waterbury police identified the victim as Josue Alicea-Tirado of Waterbury, a member of the Connecticut National Guard.
Hartford drug dealer sentenced to 5 years in prison
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A 23-year-old Hartford man will spend five years in prison after pleading guilty to having a firearm while dealing drugs, according to an announcement Thursday from U.S. States Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery. Namir Walker will follow his 60 months in prison with two years of supervised release. He pleaded guilty in […]
Schools locked down in suspected swatting incident
Several area schools, including schools in Windsor Locks and Enfield, were locked down this morning after a suspected swatting incident of a reported active shooter. Windsor Locks Middle School was locked down at around 10:30 a.m. due to a report of an “active shooter,” according to First Selectman Paul Harrington. Some elementary schools were also placed on lockdown. After police investigated the scene, the schools were cleared.
New Haven police make arrest in July homicide
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Three months after a 17-year-old boy was shot and killed in New Haven, his family says the process of justice has just begun. New Haven police arrested and charged Kiyon Matheney, 25, with murder, possession of a firearm, and carrying without a permit. Investigators said Matheney approached John Tubac in […]
Fundraising, memorials for fallen Bristol officers continue to grow
BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — The memorial in front of the Bristol Police Department continues to grow by the hour as people stop and pay their respects. They’re honoring Dustin DeMonte and Alex Hamzy, two Bristol police officers who were killed in the line of duty on Wednesday. Alec Iurato was also injured in the incident. […]
Torrington woman struck by car, dies while fixing tire on Route 8 in Thomaston
THOMASTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A Torrington woman was fatally struck by a car when she attempted to fix her flat tire on Route 8 in Thomaston Wednesday afternoon. According to state police, troopers reported to a collision between a pedestrian and car just after 3:30 p.m. Police found that the pedestrian was driving when she […]
