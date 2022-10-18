With word of a new aerospace company coming to Wellington soon, Wichita’s Textran Aviation is also announcing expansion plans. Textron said Monday that it will soon expand its parts distribution operations into a 180-thousand square foot facility, serving customers who own and operate Cessna, Beechcraft, and Hawker airplanes. The company says the new facility will make it easier for those customwers to pick up or drop off parts in-person, providing for faster service.

WELLINGTON, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO