Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Seafood Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Families would get hundreds each month with new proposalJake WellsWichita, KS
4 Great Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
The First Muscle Car Jumpstarted Rock and Rollezra scribeArkansas City, KS
New stimulus program would give families $250 to $350 per childJ.R. HeimbignerWichita, KS
Related
1025theriver.com
Textran Aviation announced expansion plans
With word of a new aerospace company coming to Wellington soon, Wichita’s Textran Aviation is also announcing expansion plans. Textron said Monday that it will soon expand its parts distribution operations into a 180-thousand square foot facility, serving customers who own and operate Cessna, Beechcraft, and Hawker airplanes. The company says the new facility will make it easier for those customwers to pick up or drop off parts in-person, providing for faster service.
1025theriver.com
Garage a total loss in structure fire
No injures were reported in a Tuesday morning garage fire at 1712 Fuller St. in Winfield, although the structure was a complete loss. Winfield Fire/EMS and Winfield Police units responding to the scene around 2:30 a.m. where a single garage was engulfed in flames, according to a press release from Winfield Fire/EMS Chief Vince Warren. Crews attacked the fire and worked to prevent it from spreading to a nearby residence. The fire was declared under control 30 minutes later.
1025theriver.com
Joe B. Avery Community Spirit Award Presentation coming up next week
The City of Arkansas City’s 13th annual Joe B. Avery Community Spirit Award presentation will return Tuesday, Oct. 25. A special awards presentation ceremony and reception will begin at 6 p.m. October 25 at USD 470’s Avery Learning Center, 2500 N. 15th St., Doors unlock at 5:30 p.m. Social time starts at 5:45. This year’s award recipient will not be announced until Tuesday night’s reception. Members of the Community Spirit Award Committee and the City Commission will be present for the awards presentation. A social reception will follow the awards ceremony, with free cookies from Joni Spiser with Silly Goose Company and drinks provided by USD 470. Community Spirit Award engraving services were provided by Schmidt Jewelers.
1025theriver.com
Authorities conduct K9 drug sniff
The Ark City Police Department says on Oct. 18th, 2022, an announced K9 drug sniff was conducted at the Arkansas City High School and Arkansas City Middle School. In a search of the high school, one student was issued a citation for tobacco violation, and one student was arrested for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, where the student was given a citation and released. There were no cases reported at the middle school.
Comments / 0