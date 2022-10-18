Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
NewsCow
K9 Drug Sniffs Conducted At Ark City High School And Middle School Tuesday
A student was cited for possession of marijuana and another was cited for a tobacco violation, following K9 drug sniffs conducted at Ark City High School and Middle School Tuesday, according to Ark City Police. The USD 470 School District and the Arkansas City Police Department granted permission for the...
KWCH.com
Wichita neighbors say mayor offered $1,500 following on-cam incident
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Following the release of bodycam footage from a late September incident involving Wichita’s mayor and a Wichita Police Department officer, new information comes to light concerning the aftermath of what occurred. Video of a verbal confrontation from the officer’s bodycam showed Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple calling the city manager.
Sheriff makes arrest related to suspected fentanyl death of Wichita man
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office says it has arrested an 18-year-old man on alleged drug charges. They say the arrest is connected to the suspected fentanyl poisoning and overdose death of Corey Wontorski. Wontorski died on Sept. 11 at the age of 24. His mother told KSN News that Wontorski battled […]
KAKE TV
Crime Stoppers: Searching for suspect in Midtown liquor store robbery
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A shoplifting at a local liquor store turned into a terrifying crime for the employees. Melissa Henderson is a cashier at 2nd Street Liquor in Midtown and she says what happened in the middle of the day on October 5 was terrifying. "It was shocking, it...
1025theriver.com
Authorities conduct K9 drug sniff
The Ark City Police Department says on Oct. 18th, 2022, an announced K9 drug sniff was conducted at the Arkansas City High School and Arkansas City Middle School. In a search of the high school, one student was issued a citation for tobacco violation, and one student was arrested for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, where the student was given a citation and released. There were no cases reported at the middle school.
Kan. woman charged in death of man who fell from hood of a car
SEDGWICK COUNTY —A woman arrested in connection with an alleged hit-and-run death of a man in Wichita made her first court appearance in the case Tuesday. Ashley Corley, 36, Hutchinson, is charged with first-degree murder, leaving the scene of an accident and a misdemeanor count of driving while license suspended or canceled, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office.
Wichita man arrested, allegedly hid in rafters after robbing smoke shop at gunpoint
Wichita police have arrested a 31-year-old man on suspicion of robbing a smoke shop in south Wichita at gunpoint.
KWCH.com
Wichita mayor responds to police union’s calls for resignation
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple responded after receiving calls for his resignation if he doesn’t apologize following a verbal confrontation with a Wichita Police Department officer, recorded on the officer’s bodycam. In the bodycam footage, timestamped a little after 3 p.m. Sept. 24 Whipple is...
KSN.com
Man in Kansas falls into fire after altercation, allegedly gets pushed back in after trying to get up
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A man fell into a fire after an altercation and allegedly got pushed back down into it after trying to get up. According to the Cowley County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), they received a call at 2:31 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9, from the Arkansas City Police Department (ACPD) after a nurse at the South Central Kansas Medical Center reported that a man was in the emergency department with burns on his arms after attending a party where there was underage drinking.
1025theriver.com
Joe B. Avery Community Spirit Award Presentation coming up next week
The City of Arkansas City’s 13th annual Joe B. Avery Community Spirit Award presentation will return Tuesday, Oct. 25. A special awards presentation ceremony and reception will begin at 6 p.m. October 25 at USD 470’s Avery Learning Center, 2500 N. 15th St., Doors unlock at 5:30 p.m. Social time starts at 5:45. This year’s award recipient will not be announced until Tuesday night’s reception. Members of the Community Spirit Award Committee and the City Commission will be present for the awards presentation. A social reception will follow the awards ceremony, with free cookies from Joni Spiser with Silly Goose Company and drinks provided by USD 470. Community Spirit Award engraving services were provided by Schmidt Jewelers.
Hutchinson woman charged in traffic death
WICHITA, Kan. — A Hutchinson woman who was arrested in connection to what prosecutors say was a hit-and-run death of a man in west Wichita last week has been charged with first-degree murder. Thirty-six-year-old Ashley Corley was booked over the weekend for failure to stop at an accident resulting...
KAKE TV
Neighborhood association returns $1,500 check to Wichita mayor due to 'unclear motives'
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Following the heated exchange between Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple and a police officer at a neighborhood cleanup, Whipple placed a 1,500 check in the treasurer's mailbox for the SWNA association. Association President Josh Blick said that "after reviewing the check the board decided to meet Monday...
KWCH.com
WPD: Up to 1 million suspected fentanyl pills taken off Wichita streets
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department says its NIBN Enforcement Team has seized “a massive number of suspected fentanyl pills,” possibly up to one million, as part of an ongoing investigation. “We’ve estimated - based on weight - the number of pills to be somewhere in...
DA to consider charges in fatal Kan. restaurant drive-through gunfight
SEDGWICK COUNTY—The Sedgwick County District attorney's office will consider charges against a man in connection with a fatal weekend shooting in a restaurant drive-through. Just after 11:30p.m. Friday, police were dispatched to the 3600 block of East Harry for a shooting, according to Officer Chad Ditch. Officers arrived on...
KWCH.com
Investigation underway after man drives tractor into crowd at party near Belle Plaine
SUMNER COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sumner County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a weekend gathering near Belle Plaine turned violent. Deputies said a man named Zackary O’Gorman drove his tractor into a group of people after he was asked to leave a party. Neighbor Darrel Johnson said...
City of Wichita announces new WPD police chief
The City of Wichita announced on Tuesday afternoon that Joseph Sullivan will serve as the next chief of police.
kfdi.com
18 Year Old Arrested After Fatal Fentanyl Overdose
The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a man stemming from a fatal Fentanyl poisoning/overdose investigation. 24 year old Corey Wontorski died after ingesting the drug last month, and information related to the Wichita Police Department investigation was passed on to the Sedgwick County Sheriff. After additional information was obtained and further investigations were conducted, deputies arrested an 18 year old man in connection to Wontorski’s death.
1025theriver.com
Man pleads guilty
A 38-year-old man accused of gunning down another man on a Wichita street during a fight in 20-19 pleaded guilty last week to second-degree intentional murder and criminal possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. Isaac D. Phillips of Wichita is scheduled for sentencing Dec. 1 by Sedgwick County District Judge Tyler Roush. He faces 12 1/4 to more than 54 years in prison on the murder charge and 7 to 23 months for the gun crime, according to his plea agreement. Wichita police have said Phillips fatally shot 28-year-old Ivell Ray multiple times in the face and neck around midnight on June 1st, 2019.
Hutchinson woman charged with murder in fatal hit-and-run in Wichita
A Sedgwick County judge has charged a Hutchinson woman with first-degree murder, among other charges, in relation to a hit-and-run that killed a Wichita man last Friday.
KAKE TV
Wichita couple woken up by car hitting their home
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Skot Reed and his wife never imagined a car would hit their home on East Lincoln Street. Now they are trying to move forward getting repairs to their home and two vehicles. "I got up out of bed immediately and trying to come to, and my...
Comments / 0