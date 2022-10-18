ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winfield, KS

KWCH.com

Wichita neighbors say mayor offered $1,500 following on-cam incident

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Following the release of bodycam footage from a late September incident involving Wichita’s mayor and a Wichita Police Department officer, new information comes to light concerning the aftermath of what occurred. Video of a verbal confrontation from the officer’s bodycam showed Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple calling the city manager.
WICHITA, KS
1025theriver.com

Authorities conduct K9 drug sniff

The Ark City Police Department says on Oct. 18th, 2022, an announced K9 drug sniff was conducted at the Arkansas City High School and Arkansas City Middle School. In a search of the high school, one student was issued a citation for tobacco violation, and one student was arrested for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, where the student was given a citation and released. There were no cases reported at the middle school.
ARKANSAS CITY, KS
Great Bend Post

Kan. woman charged in death of man who fell from hood of a car

SEDGWICK COUNTY —A woman arrested in connection with an alleged hit-and-run death of a man in Wichita made her first court appearance in the case Tuesday. Ashley Corley, 36, Hutchinson, is charged with first-degree murder, leaving the scene of an accident and a misdemeanor count of driving while license suspended or canceled, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Wichita mayor responds to police union’s calls for resignation

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple responded after receiving calls for his resignation if he doesn’t apologize following a verbal confrontation with a Wichita Police Department officer, recorded on the officer’s bodycam. In the bodycam footage, timestamped a little after 3 p.m. Sept. 24 Whipple is...
WICHITA, KS
KSN.com

Man in Kansas falls into fire after altercation, allegedly gets pushed back in after trying to get up

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A man fell into a fire after an altercation and allegedly got pushed back down into it after trying to get up. According to the Cowley County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), they received a call at 2:31 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9, from the Arkansas City Police Department (ACPD) after a nurse at the South Central Kansas Medical Center reported that a man was in the emergency department with burns on his arms after attending a party where there was underage drinking.
COWLEY COUNTY, KS
1025theriver.com

Joe B. Avery Community Spirit Award Presentation coming up next week

The City of Arkansas City’s 13th annual Joe B. Avery Community Spirit Award presentation will return Tuesday, Oct. 25. A special awards presentation ceremony and reception will begin at 6 p.m. October 25 at USD 470’s Avery Learning Center, 2500 N. 15th St., Doors unlock at 5:30 p.m. Social time starts at 5:45. This year’s award recipient will not be announced until Tuesday night’s reception. Members of the Community Spirit Award Committee and the City Commission will be present for the awards presentation. A social reception will follow the awards ceremony, with free cookies from Joni Spiser with Silly Goose Company and drinks provided by USD 470. Community Spirit Award engraving services were provided by Schmidt Jewelers.
ARKANSAS CITY, KS
Hutch Post

Hutchinson woman charged in traffic death

WICHITA, Kan. — A Hutchinson woman who was arrested in connection to what prosecutors say was a hit-and-run death of a man in west Wichita last week has been charged with first-degree murder. Thirty-six-year-old Ashley Corley was booked over the weekend for failure to stop at an accident resulting...
HUTCHINSON, KS
kfdi.com

18 Year Old Arrested After Fatal Fentanyl Overdose

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a man stemming from a fatal Fentanyl poisoning/overdose investigation. 24 year old Corey Wontorski died after ingesting the drug last month, and information related to the Wichita Police Department investigation was passed on to the Sedgwick County Sheriff. After additional information was obtained and further investigations were conducted, deputies arrested an 18 year old man in connection to Wontorski’s death.
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
1025theriver.com

Man pleads guilty

A 38-year-old man accused of gunning down another man on a Wichita street during a fight in 20-19 pleaded guilty last week to second-degree intentional murder and criminal possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. Isaac D. Phillips of Wichita is scheduled for sentencing Dec. 1 by Sedgwick County District Judge Tyler Roush. He faces 12 1/4 to more than 54 years in prison on the murder charge and 7 to 23 months for the gun crime, according to his plea agreement. Wichita police have said Phillips fatally shot 28-year-old Ivell Ray multiple times in the face and neck around midnight on June 1st, 2019.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Wichita couple woken up by car hitting their home

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Skot Reed and his wife never imagined a car would hit their home on East Lincoln Street. Now they are trying to move forward getting repairs to their home and two vehicles. "I got up out of bed immediately and trying to come to, and my...
WICHITA, KS

