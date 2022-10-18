ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winfield, KS

1025theriver.com

Joe B. Avery Community Spirit Award Presentation coming up next week

The City of Arkansas City’s 13th annual Joe B. Avery Community Spirit Award presentation will return Tuesday, Oct. 25. A special awards presentation ceremony and reception will begin at 6 p.m. October 25 at USD 470’s Avery Learning Center, 2500 N. 15th St., Doors unlock at 5:30 p.m. Social time starts at 5:45. This year’s award recipient will not be announced until Tuesday night’s reception. Members of the Community Spirit Award Committee and the City Commission will be present for the awards presentation. A social reception will follow the awards ceremony, with free cookies from Joni Spiser with Silly Goose Company and drinks provided by USD 470. Community Spirit Award engraving services were provided by Schmidt Jewelers.
ARKANSAS CITY, KS
KAKE TV

City interested in revitalizing downtown Wichita library

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The City of Wichita is wanting to breathe new life into the old downtown library and its asking for your help. The city has put out a request for information to see what different ideas are out there to reuse the over 50-year-old building at Main and Waterman. It was the long-time site of the county’s COVID vaccine clinic and that helped spark interest in bringing the building back to life once more.
WICHITA, KS
wichitaonthecheap.com

Haunted Places in Wichita to Visit

Do you like to checkout haunted and scary places in and around Wichita? If you are brave enough here is a list of the real haunted places in Wichita to visit this Fall. The story is you can see Theorosa’s mother wondering around the bridge looking for her. Theorosa was a young girl in the 19th – century.
WICHITA, KS
wichitabyeb.com

When Pigs Fly voted Wichita’s Most Liked BBQ

When Pigs Fly, over the past couple months, bested 31 other restaurants, food trucks and popups throughout Wichita to win Wichita’s Most Liked BBQ. To those of you who have been able to just take a step back and enjoy the tournament for what it was, thank you. I hope you’ve been able to enjoy it, the banter between restaurants, discovering new places you may not have heard of and clicking on restaurant logos/building pictures for the last two months.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Wichita neighbors say mayor offered $1,500 following on-cam incident

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Following the release of bodycam footage from a late September incident involving Wichita’s mayor and a Wichita Police Department officer, new information comes to light concerning the aftermath of what occurred. Video of a verbal confrontation from the officer’s bodycam showed Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple calling the city manager.
WICHITA, KS
1025theriver.com

Authorities conduct K9 drug sniff

The Ark City Police Department says on Oct. 18th, 2022, an announced K9 drug sniff was conducted at the Arkansas City High School and Arkansas City Middle School. In a search of the high school, one student was issued a citation for tobacco violation, and one student was arrested for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, where the student was given a citation and released. There were no cases reported at the middle school.
ARKANSAS CITY, KS
butlercountytimesgazette.com

Week 8 Butler County high school football predictions

Each week, Butler County Times-Gazette’s Sports Editor, Charles Chaney, predicts the score from 20 games around the state, including every game from Butler County. County picks: 4-5 (44.9%) This season: 93-47 (69.2%) County season picks: 45-20 (69.2%) HOME TEAM IN CAPS. COUNTY GAMES. HUTCH 28, Andover 24. ANDOVER CENTRAL...
BUTLER COUNTY, KS
KAKE TV

Wichita City Council approves catalytic converter ordinance WPD hopes will help slow thefts

It’s becoming a bigger issue in Wichita, catalytic converter thefts. Data provided by the Wichita Police Department shows just 187 reporter thefts in 2019 but 1,360 in 2021. “I know that the muffler shops and auto repair facilities are being contacted daily to have cars repaired and this has become a quality-of-life issue for everyone. This can influence anyone" WPD Sgt. Brian Safris told KAKE news Tuesday.
WICHITA, KS
Great Bend Post

Kan. woman charged in death of man who fell from hood of a car

SEDGWICK COUNTY —A woman arrested in connection with an alleged hit-and-run death of a man in Wichita made her first court appearance in the case Tuesday. Ashley Corley, 36, Hutchinson, is charged with first-degree murder, leaving the scene of an accident and a misdemeanor count of driving while license suspended or canceled, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office.
WICHITA, KS

