1025theriver.com
Joe B. Avery Community Spirit Award Presentation coming up next week
The City of Arkansas City’s 13th annual Joe B. Avery Community Spirit Award presentation will return Tuesday, Oct. 25. A special awards presentation ceremony and reception will begin at 6 p.m. October 25 at USD 470’s Avery Learning Center, 2500 N. 15th St., Doors unlock at 5:30 p.m. Social time starts at 5:45. This year’s award recipient will not be announced until Tuesday night’s reception. Members of the Community Spirit Award Committee and the City Commission will be present for the awards presentation. A social reception will follow the awards ceremony, with free cookies from Joni Spiser with Silly Goose Company and drinks provided by USD 470. Community Spirit Award engraving services were provided by Schmidt Jewelers.
KAKE TV
City interested in revitalizing downtown Wichita library
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The City of Wichita is wanting to breathe new life into the old downtown library and its asking for your help. The city has put out a request for information to see what different ideas are out there to reuse the over 50-year-old building at Main and Waterman. It was the long-time site of the county’s COVID vaccine clinic and that helped spark interest in bringing the building back to life once more.
Dam Jam Music Festival will move to Lake Afton next year
The Dam Jam Music Festival will move to Lake Afton next year from El Dorado Lake.
wichitaonthecheap.com
Haunted Places in Wichita to Visit
Do you like to checkout haunted and scary places in and around Wichita? If you are brave enough here is a list of the real haunted places in Wichita to visit this Fall. The story is you can see Theorosa’s mother wondering around the bridge looking for her. Theorosa was a young girl in the 19th – century.
KAKE TV
Neighborhood association returns $1,500 check to Wichita mayor due to 'unclear motives'
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Following the heated exchange between Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple and a police officer at a neighborhood cleanup, Whipple placed a 1,500 check in the treasurer's mailbox for the SWNA association. Association President Josh Blick said that "after reviewing the check the board decided to meet Monday...
wichitabyeb.com
When Pigs Fly voted Wichita’s Most Liked BBQ
When Pigs Fly, over the past couple months, bested 31 other restaurants, food trucks and popups throughout Wichita to win Wichita’s Most Liked BBQ. To those of you who have been able to just take a step back and enjoy the tournament for what it was, thank you. I hope you’ve been able to enjoy it, the banter between restaurants, discovering new places you may not have heard of and clicking on restaurant logos/building pictures for the last two months.
Sedgwick County Fire units ensuring fire near Lake Afton stays put out
The large grass fire is northeast of the lake near a housing unit in the 17500 block of W MacArthur Rd.
KWCH.com
Wichita neighbors say mayor offered $1,500 following on-cam incident
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Following the release of bodycam footage from a late September incident involving Wichita’s mayor and a Wichita Police Department officer, new information comes to light concerning the aftermath of what occurred. Video of a verbal confrontation from the officer’s bodycam showed Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple calling the city manager.
Detour in Mulvane Monday adds nearly 20 minutes
A detour that is taking place in Mulvane on Monday, Oct. 31, will add nearly 20 minutes to your drive.
Fire in pile of wood chips causes Brooks Landfill to close
The Brooks Landfill located at 4100 N. West St. was closed down following a fire Wednesday morning.
This popular Wichita soup and chili feed, absent since before COVID, returns this weekend
Visitors to the event get to choose and keep a hand-made ceramic bowl and use it to sample food provided by local restaurants.
1025theriver.com
Authorities conduct K9 drug sniff
The Ark City Police Department says on Oct. 18th, 2022, an announced K9 drug sniff was conducted at the Arkansas City High School and Arkansas City Middle School. In a search of the high school, one student was issued a citation for tobacco violation, and one student was arrested for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, where the student was given a citation and released. There were no cases reported at the middle school.
City council tentatively approves catalytic converter ordinance
The Wichita City Council has given tentative approval to a new city ordinance designed to tackle the growing catalytic converter theft problem.
City of Wichita announces new WPD police chief
The City of Wichita announced on Tuesday afternoon that Joseph Sullivan will serve as the next chief of police.
Waiter reacts to serving Serena Williams at Kansas restaurant
HomeGrown Wichita at Naftzger Park served a sports celebrity breakfast on Tuesday morning.
butlercountytimesgazette.com
Week 8 Butler County high school football predictions
Each week, Butler County Times-Gazette’s Sports Editor, Charles Chaney, predicts the score from 20 games around the state, including every game from Butler County. County picks: 4-5 (44.9%) This season: 93-47 (69.2%) County season picks: 45-20 (69.2%) HOME TEAM IN CAPS. COUNTY GAMES. HUTCH 28, Andover 24. ANDOVER CENTRAL...
KAKE TV
Wichita City Council approves catalytic converter ordinance WPD hopes will help slow thefts
It’s becoming a bigger issue in Wichita, catalytic converter thefts. Data provided by the Wichita Police Department shows just 187 reporter thefts in 2019 but 1,360 in 2021. “I know that the muffler shops and auto repair facilities are being contacted daily to have cars repaired and this has become a quality-of-life issue for everyone. This can influence anyone" WPD Sgt. Brian Safris told KAKE news Tuesday.
Kan. woman charged in death of man who fell from hood of a car
SEDGWICK COUNTY —A woman arrested in connection with an alleged hit-and-run death of a man in Wichita made her first court appearance in the case Tuesday. Ashley Corley, 36, Hutchinson, is charged with first-degree murder, leaving the scene of an accident and a misdemeanor count of driving while license suspended or canceled, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office.
KWCH.com
Investigation underway after man drives tractor into crowd at party near Belle Plaine
SUMNER COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sumner County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a weekend gathering near Belle Plaine turned violent. Deputies said a man named Zackary O’Gorman drove his tractor into a group of people after he was asked to leave a party. Neighbor Darrel Johnson said...
