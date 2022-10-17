Read full article on original website
Related
golfmagic.com
Justin Thomas reveals recent Tiger Woods phone call that initially baffled him
Justin Thomas appears to still be upset with his current world ranking as he prepares to make his season debut on the PGA Tour at the CJ Cup as he revealed a recent phone call from Tiger Woods initially baffled him. Thomas, 29, is a two-time winner of this event...
golfmagic.com
"Pathetic" Jordan Spieth ignores wife Annie's advice, misses 16-inch putt!
Few things are certain in this life but one of them is Jordan Spieth doing something absolutely hilarious and maddening at the same time. Of course, Spieth will not find this funny. Not one bit. It appears that his wife Annie might even chew his ear off after ignoring her key bit of advice that helped him claim his 13th PGA Tour victory last season at RBC Heritage.
golfmagic.com
Jordan Spieth to rising PGA Tour star Tom Kim: "I've NEVER been asked that!"
Jordan Spieth praised rising PGA Tour star Tom Kim ahead of the CJ Cup as he revealed the young Korean is now working with his physio and he stumped him with a question about his career. The 29-year-old will tee it up in a star-studded field at Congaree Golf Club...
golfmagic.com
Tiger Woods reveals time Mark O'Meara walked out of their round in disgust
Tiger Woods has revealed how Mark O'Meara walked off during their round of golf at Isleworth just days before Woods went on to win The Masters in 1997. Woods, speaking to Golf Digest, discussed the time that he shot a magic round of 59 with his close friend O'Meara and then followed it up with another low one where he started the round with a birdie and a hole-in-one.
golfmagic.com
Bryson DeChambeau's new girlfriend REVEALED as ex says: "That's not me!"
Bryson DeChambeau's new girlfriend Lilia Schneider was revealed after his ex-girlfriend Hunter Nugent confirmed a picture at LIV Golf Boston was not her and the pair had gone their separate ways. DeChambeau was snapped at sitting on a golf cart with a glamourous woman at The International over September 2-4.
golfmagic.com
LIV Golf boss: When I said I'd create my own majors I was "misrepresented"
The chief executive of Golf Saudi has claimed his comments about LIV Golf creating their own major championships were "misrepresented" in a wide-ranging expose by The New Yorker. An in-depth feature was published this week which quoted Majed Al Sorour where he discussed a number of topics such as LIV...
golfmagic.com
LIV Golf critic blasts LPGA star Lexi Thompson for "distasteful" comments
The comments of LPGA Tour Lexi Thompson after she claimed the Aramco Team Series event in New York were labelled "distasteful" by prominent LIV Golf critic and Golf Channel co-host Eamon Lynch. Thompson, 27, ended her three-year wait for victory by winning the individual title at Trump Golf Links last...
golfmagic.com
Jon Rahm on LIV's Phil Mickelson: "I don't know WHY he said that!"
Former World No.1 Jon Rahm was confused at why Phil Mickelson said the PGA Tour was "trending downwards" at the LIV Golf Jeddah Invitational. Speaking ahead of the CJ Cup, Rahm certainly disagrees with the six-time major champion as he did back in February after Mickelson accused the PGA Tour of "obnoxious greed."
golfmagic.com
Tom Kim GATE-CRASHES Rory McIlroy press conference at CJ Cup on PGA Tour
You can't switch on your phone or open a golf website nowadays without Tom Kim popping up with some more entertaining antics on the PGA Tour. At the ZOZO Championship, Kim and his Presidents Cup partner Sungjae Im were filmed in raptures of laughter when using a mechanical putter on the putting green.
golfmagic.com
Rory McIlroy to rising PGA Tour star Tom Kim: "No, no, no, no, no!"
Rory McIlroy admitted he tried to persuade rising PGA Tour star Tom Kim not to go down the route of "speed training" which has affected his career as the young South Korean picked his brain during the opening round of the CJ Cup. McIlroy, 33, was paired with the 20-year-old...
golfmagic.com
Jon Rahm on LIV Ryder Cup bad blood: "If there's any animosity, it won't work"
PGA Tour star Jon Rahm says he doesn't believe "bad blood" will be a thing for Team Europe at next year's Ryder Cup after LIV Golf's Sergio Garcia effectively confirmed his career in the biennial event is over. Rahm has been one of the most outspoken players on the topic...
golfmagic.com
Scottie Scheffler makes BIG equipment change before CJ Cup on PGA Tour
PGA Tour star and reigning Masters champion Scottie Scheffler looks to have made a big equipment change ahead of the CJ Cup ahead of what looks to be hugely important week for the American. Aside from playing pickleball with Jordan Spieth, it appears Scheffler has been doing a bit of...
golfmagic.com
Could the BEST PGA Tour players give up PIP money to avoid Elevated Events?
World No.1 Scottie Scheffler was asked an intriguing question that considered the genuine commitment of the 'top 20' players to the PGA Tour's new-look schedule in 2023. On Wednesday at the CJ Cup, Scheffler was asked if some players could be tempted to give up their financial bonus from Player Impact Program to avoid playing in an Elevated Event, granting themselves a week off.
golfmagic.com
CJ Cup 2022 at Congaree Golf Club: Prize purse, payout info and field
Rory McIlroy returns to the CJ Cup as the defending champion as the PGA Tour moves from Japan to South Carolina for their sixth event of the 2022-2023 season. It was last year that McIlroy claimed his 20th PGA Tour win here with a one-stroke victory over Collin Morikawa. Back then, McIlroy was languishing outside the top-10 in the world and Scottie Scheffler was yet to win.
golfmagic.com
A lettuce (!) just defeated LIV Golf and a prime minister...
When there were murmurings that the UK prime minister could be resigning, the tabloid newspaper The Daily Star set up a stream which showed a picture of Liz Truss on a table next to a lettuce. The challenge was on and it was very simple. What would last longer: Truss...
golfmagic.com
Report: PGA Tour sues LIV Golf's wealthy backers in federal court
The PGA Tour's war with LIV Golf has escalated once again as they have filed a federal civil lawsuit against Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund and Yasir Al-Rumayyan, according to ESPN's Mark Schlabach. The publication report that court documents reveal a complaint was filed under seal in the U.S. District...
Comments / 0