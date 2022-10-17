Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
thecampbellsportnews.com
Elaine M Greget
Elaine M Greget, 92, of Eden, passed away on Monday, October 10, 2022, at St Francis Home in Fond du Lac. She was born in Fond du Lac on July 3, 1930, the daughter of Frank and Marie Abler. Elaine graduated from St. Mary’s Springs High School as a salutatorian....
thecampbellsportnews.com
Elizabeth “Betty” M. Bauer
Elizabeth “Betty” M. Bauer, 96, of LeRoy, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, at St. Francis Home in Fond du Lac. Betty was born the daughter of Arthur Sr. and Marie (Hoffman) Krapfl on January 2, 1926, in LeRoy. She was united in marriage to Jerome Bauer...
thecampbellsportnews.com
Louis Frederick Schultz III
Louis Frederick Schultz III, age 72, of Fond du Lac, called Home on October 15, 2022. He was born on July 18, 1950, in Hartford, to the late Louis and Louise (nee Guell) Schultz. He was raised in the Lutheran faith and ensured that his children also had the same Christian foundation. He fondly talked about his youth spent in the quarry town of Nasbro.
thecampbellsportnews.com
Linda L. Bonlender
Linda L. Bonlender (nee Unferth), was called home to be with the Lord, on October 17, 2022, at St. Agnes in Fond du Lac, surrounded by her family. Linda was born on March 13, 1939, in Fond du Lac to the late Benjamin and Clara (nee Hayes) Unferth. She graduated from Campbellsport High School in 1957. Linda was united in marriage to Lloyd Bonlender on September 27, 1958, at St. Martin’s in Ashford. Linda was a beloved Mother and Grandmother who cherished every moment with her family. She enjoyed crafting with her grandkids, crocheting, cooking, baking, singing, and playing cards with the family.
thecampbellsportnews.com
Not So Scary!
Not So Scary! With Halloween around the corner and snow starting to grace the fields, the Valley family (Stephanie, Erik, Lydia and Quinn) put together these friendly-looking scarecrow displays to brings some lighthearted joy to the seasons. The festive characters can be found near the intersection of Old Bridge Rd and Alpine Lane between Campbellsport and Kewaskum. “They all have inner frames.
Comments / 0