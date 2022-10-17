Read full article on original website
KCJJ
Juvenile accused of threatening to shoot, stab staff and students at City High
An Iowa City teen faces charges that he threatened to shoot and stab staff and students at City High School. According to Iowa City Police records, a 16-year-old freshman was told to leave the City High campus just before 11:15 Tuesday morning. Staff called the ICPD when he refused to go, which is when he reportedly threatened to stab and/or shoot them.
KCRG.com
Teenager suffering from minor injuries following Cedar Rapids shooting
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At around 12:50 a.m. Saturday morning officers went to a business parking lot in the 1100 block of Blairs Ferry Road Northeast after receiving a report concerning a shooting. At the scene, officers found a 17-year-old male who had sustained a non-life threatening gunshot wound....
Man shot to death overnight in Rock Island
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — A man was shot to death overnight in Rock Island, according to a Rock Island Police Department news release. Around 12:24 a.m. Saturday morning, police responded to a call of a man being shot inside of a residence in the 1000 block of 14th street.
East Moline police investigate shooting near Avenue of the Cities
EAST MOLINE, Ill. — East Moline police are investigating a shooting that occurred in a busy area of the Avenue of the Cities Wednesday night. Around 8:49 p.m., East Moline police responded to the 800 block of Avenue of the Cities after receiving numerous shots fired calls. Officers found a crime scene in the area of McDonald's and Leisure Time, where they found at least two vehicles struck by gunfire.
3-year-old Iowa cancer survivor has wish fulfilled
"It's something that we typically do as parents," the little girl's mother said "We worry about our kids. We want what's best for them. We want them to be happy and healthy."
KCJJ
Transient fined after trashing Shelter House facility
A transient has been fined after he trashed a facility run by Shelter House. Iowa City Police were called to a reported fight at The 501 Project at 501 Southgate Avenue just after 3:15am on October 16th. Arriving officers were told that 41-year-old Terrell Fulwiley had broken a chair and a glass flower pot stand, and was throwing items all over the lobby. He allegedly threw the chair at another man, and was yelling at a woman.
KWQC
Fort Madison police post stop signs while power out
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Fort Madison police are working to post stop signs while areas of Fort Madison are out of power, including stop lights on Thursday. According to Fort Madison police, they are working to find out why the power went out. This is a developing story. TV6 will...
KWQC
Crews respond to fire in Muscatine County Friday
Illinois State Police are investigating after they say an officer shot an armed suspect while serving a search warrant early Friday. According to police, there is no threat to the public. Breezy, warm weekend. Updated: 9 hours ago. Breezy, warm weekend. 'Root 67' businesses open in 127-year-old downtown LeClaire building.
KCJJ
More than a dozen fire departments respond to large fire near West Liberty
Multiple fire departments fought a large field fire that spread to multiple buildings near West Liberty Friday night. West Liberty firefighters tell KCJJ they were dispatched to a field fire near Bayfield Road at 2:15 Friday afternoon. The fire quickly grew, leading to a total of 14 surrounding fire departments being sent to the scene. Among those responding included Muscatine, West Branch, Nichols, Wilton, Durant, Atalissa, Wapello, Tipton, Montpelier, Conesville, Columbus Junction, and Fruitland.
KBUR
GoFundMe fundraiser organized for bridge accident victim
Burlington, IA- A fundraiser has been organized in memory of one of the victims killed in an accident on the Great River Bridge. The Burlington Beacon reports that the Mount Pleasant High School class of 2020 has started a GoFundMe campaign in memory of 20-year-old Pearson Franklin of New London.
Accused murderer arrested in Florida, makes first court appearance in Knox County
GALESBURG, Ill. — A man accused of a Galesburg murder from late July made his first court appearance on Friday after he was arrested in Florida, according to Knox County State's Attorney Jeremy Karlin. On Oct. 21, Asheem Afutu, who is accused of the murder and aggravated discharge of...
KCJJ
Oxford man accused of months long stalking and threatening of victim
An Oxford man has been taken into custody after allegedly carrying on a months-long attempt to speak with a person who has a no-contact order against him. 58-year-old Jimmy Frees reportedly has been trying to contact the victim since November of last year on an ongoing basis. The victim has requested criminal trespass warnings on Frees, who was convicted on a 3rd degree Harassment charge this past June.
KCJJ
Bicyclist struck by car, injured near Riverside
A bicyclist was injured after getting hit by a car Thursday night near Riverside. According to Washington County dispatch records, a motorist reported hitting a bicycle without lights on Highway 22 just west of the Iowa River just before 8pm. The bicyclist was taken to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics via AirCare. Their identity and condition have not been released.
ourquadcities.com
Responders battle rural blaze, driven by high winds, for hours
Multiple fire crews and other first responders battled a blaze that spread through fields and structures Friday afternoon. Shortly before 10:45 a.m. Friday, both the Nichols and West Liberty Fire Departments were dispatched to the 1900 block of Mound Avenue for a report of hay bales on fire. Both departments extinguished the fire and returned to quarters by 1 p.m., according to a news release from the Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office.
2 Bettendorf police cruisers struck by passing vehicle, 1 totaled
BETTENDORF, Iowa — Two Bettendorf police cruisers were crashed into by a passing vehicle on Sunday, according to the Bettendorf PD's Facebook page. Around 12:30 a.m., two Bettendorf police officers parked their vehicles in the right lane of the roadway in the 500 block of River Drive with emergency lights on while conducting a routine traffic stop. A passing vehicle failed to change lanes or reduce their speed before striking the rear of one of the squad cars. The police car that was struck then crashed into the other one.
KCJJ
Des Moines man found undressing outside Iowa City residence arrested for intoxication
Des Moines man found undressing outside Iowa City residence arrested for intoxication. A Des Moines man was arrested earlier this week after he allegedly was found undressing himself outside an Iowa City residence. Police were called to the area of Rohret Road and Maier Road Monday just before 3:30pm on...
Radio Iowa
Two road crew workers killed by distracted driver on Burlington bridge
Authorities say a distracted driver who was on her cell phone hit and killed two Iowa construction workers in a work zone on Tuesday. It happened on the Great River Bridge over the Mississippi River at Burlington. The Illinois State Police say a motorist, identified as 21-year-old Emily Johnson, was...
KCJJ
Stepsisters were NOT loving it after alleged fight at Coralville McDonald’s leaves one injured
A pair of step-sisters was NOT loving it after allegedly coming to blows while working at a Coralville McDonald’s. Coralville Police allege that 19-year-old Lashawn Reed of 21st Avenue Place was involved in an altercation with her step-sister as the two were working at the Commerce Drive McDonald’s just before 10am on October 13th. Reed allegedly punched her step-sister in the face, causing a small cut and pain to her nose.
KWQC
Crews respond to fire in Clinton County Friday afternoon
CLINTON Co., Iowa (KWQC) - Crews responded Friday afternoon to a structure fire in Clinton County. Details are limited, but the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office said the fire was north of Low Moor on 380th Avenue. This is a developing story. TV6 will provide updates on-air and online.
Classmates of construction worker killed in Burlington accident launch GoFundMe, here's how you can help
MOUNT PLEASANT, Iowa — Editor's note: The above video aired on Tuesday, Oct. 18. A GoFundMe has been launched to support the memorial and family of a construction worker struck and killed by a car on Tuesday, Oct. 19 and it's already exceeding its goals. Pearson Franklin, a 20-year-old...
