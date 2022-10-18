Scoreboard roundup -- 10/17/22
NEW YORK — Here are the scores from Monday's sports events:
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
AMERICAN LEAGUE PLAYOFFS
Cleveland at NY Yankees (Postponed)
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
NY Rangers 6, Anaheim 4
Arizona 4 Toronto 2
Boston 5, Florida 3
Washington 6, Vancouver 4
Montreal 3, Pittsburgh 2 (OT)
Los Angeles 5, Detroit 4 (OT)
Colorado 6, Minnesota 3
Dallas 4, Winnipeg 1
Carolina 5, Seattle 1
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
LA Chargers 19, Denver 16
MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER
New York City FC 3, Miami 0
Minnesota 0, FC Dallas 0
