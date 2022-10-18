Scoreboard roundup -- 10/17/22

"The boos are gone and the vibes are flowing," proclaimed in a Friday column about this charmed moment in the Philadelphia sports scene. But while the Phillies' trip to the NLCS and the Eagles' standing as the NFL's lone remaining unbeaten team have combined to prompt a sunny shift in the emotional tenor of the famously cantankerous City of Brotherly Love, we learned on Thursday night that the boos aren't gone, exactly. They've just taken up residence in the Wells Fargo Center.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 5 HOURS AGO