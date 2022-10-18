ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Scoreboard roundup -- 10/17/22

By ABC Audio
 3 days ago
NEW YORK — Here are the scores from Monday's sports events:

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

AMERICAN LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

Cleveland at NY Yankees (Postponed)

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

NY Rangers 6, Anaheim 4

Arizona 4 Toronto 2

Boston 5, Florida 3

Washington 6, Vancouver 4

Montreal 3, Pittsburgh 2 (OT)

Los Angeles 5, Detroit 4 (OT)

Colorado 6, Minnesota 3

Dallas 4, Winnipeg 1

Carolina 5, Seattle 1

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

LA Chargers 19, Denver 16

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER

New York City FC 3, Miami 0

Minnesota 0, FC Dallas 0

