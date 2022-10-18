Read full article on original website
satnews.com
European Space Agency (ESA) program affirms Sateliot´s 5G IoT satellite technology
Sateliot has received the endorsement of the European Space Agency (ESA) through the Future Preparation Generic Program line of the ARTES program on the standard powered by Sateliot, Gatehouse (an exclusive Sateliot partner) and 3GPP contributors to connect IoT standard devices from its LEO constellation. This statement is a strong...
satnews.com
Unveiled is a £15 million satellite technology fund by the UK’s Science Minister
UK Science Minister Nusrat Ghani has unveiled a new £15 million fund to support UK space businesses for the development of satellite communications technology. The fund takes the form of a competition, running until spring 2023, encouraging businesses to develop and share satellite communications technologies. The competition is designed to spark further investment and growth in the UK space sector.
satnews.com
MEASAT COO named APSCC’s Satellite Executive of the Year
Yau Chyong Lim, Chief Operating Officer (“COO”) of MEASAT Global Berhad (“MEASAT”), was recognized by the Asia Pacific Satellite Communications Council (“APSCC”) with the 2022 Satellite Executive of the Year in the Asia Pacific award at the 2022 APSCC Awards Ceremony in Seoul, South Korea.
satnews.com
Septentrio expands their AsteRx SB3 GNSS receiver product family
Septentrio has launched their AsteRx SB3 ProBase, a new variant in the firm’s ruggedized receiver family. The AsteRx SB3 ProBase is a P68 housed, GNSS base station receiver and features the latest quad constellation GNSS technology for best quality measurements. The new product complements the SB3 receiver family: the AsteRx SB3 Pro rover receiver, the AsteRx SB3 Pro+ rover and base receiver, and the AsteRx SB3 CLAS, dedicated for the Japanese market.
satnews.com
Orolia gains Cospas-Sarsat + European Safety Agency certification for emergency locator transmitter
Orolia has received certification from Cospas-Sarsat and the European Union Safety Agency for the firm’s newgen, distress tracking, emergency locator transmitter, the ELT-DT. This approval verifies Orolia’s continuous advancements in global beacon technology, including securing a single source, multi-year program contract to supply ELT-DTs (Emergency Locator Transmitter with Distress...
satnews.com
Sidus Space’s agreement of four launches with Vaya Space also enables LizzieSat™ satellites to have additional launch capacity
Sidus Space, Inc. has signed a launch agreement with Vaya Space for four launches over multiple years. Sidus Space is a Space-as-a-Service company, focused on mission critical hardware manufacturing combined with commercial satellite design, manufacture, launch, and data collection. Vaya Space is an emerging leader in sustainable space access and this agreement expands Sidus Space’s ability to deliver satellite services.
satnews.com
Orbex secures £40.4 million in Series C Funding
Orbex has secured £40.4 million for the firm’s Series C funding round, led by a new investor, the Scottish National Investment Bank — this new round of funding will allow the company to scale up its resources as it counts down to the first vertical launch from UK soil, as well as unlocking additional funding to support future projects.
satnews.com
L3Harris Technologies makes a strategic investment in ASV firm Seasats
L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) has committed to a strategic investment in Seasats, a privately-owned company that is involved in the design and production of low-cost, solar-powered, maritime autonomous surface vehicles (ASV) for military and commercial use. L3Harris is making its investment to fuel collaborative development and accelerate production of Seasats’ X3...
satnews.com
New Rhode & Schwarz transmitters blast-off with BLOS comms
Redefining the future of HF communications, Rohde & Schwarz is launching their new, liquid-cooled, R&S SK4105/4110 High Frequency (HF), high-power transmitters that offer nexgen technologies in beyond-line-of-sight (BLOS) communications. This new transmitter offers extreme reliability, best-in-class availability and low total cost of ownership. The company’s high vertical integration ensures service...
satnews.com
UPDATE 1: OneWeb + New Space India to launch 36 constellation smallsats on October 22nd…
OneWeb will launch 36 satellites with NewSpace India Limited (NSIL) on Saturday, October 22nd, 2022 (UTC—October 23, 2022, local time). This launch marks OneWeb’s historic 14th launch and the first since re-initiating its launch program this fall and will be conducted by NSIL, the commercial arm of the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO).
