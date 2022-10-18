Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
satnews.com
Lockheed Martin receives an order from NASA for 3 additional Orion spacecraft
Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) is now under contract to deliver three Orion spacecraft to NASA for the agency’s Artemis VI-VIII missions, continuing the delivery of exploration vehicles to the agency to carry astronauts into deep space and around the Moon in support of the Artemis program. Lockheed Martin is...
satnews.com
UPDATE 1: SpaceX sends Starlinks spaceward
SpaceX has successfully launched 54 Starlink smallsats from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC- 40) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. The first stage booster supporting this mission previously launched GPS III Space Vehicle 04, GPS III Space Vehicle 05, Inspiration4, Ax-1, Nilesat 301, and four Starlink missions. Following...
satnews.com
Sidus Space’s agreement of four launches with Vaya Space also enables LizzieSat™ satellites to have additional launch capacity
Sidus Space, Inc. has signed a launch agreement with Vaya Space for four launches over multiple years. Sidus Space is a Space-as-a-Service company, focused on mission critical hardware manufacturing combined with commercial satellite design, manufacture, launch, and data collection. Vaya Space is an emerging leader in sustainable space access and this agreement expands Sidus Space’s ability to deliver satellite services.
satnews.com
Southern Launch’s measures in place for public safety for the company’s upcoming launch from Whalers Way Orbital Launch Complex in Australia
Southern Launch has confirmed the exclusion areas that will be in place to ensure public safety for the second launch of the Eco Test campaign that will launch from the Whalers Way Orbital Launch Complex in Australia in November. The exclusion areas will cover land, air and sea to ensure public safety.
satnews.com
SpaceX to launch 54 Starlinks on October 20th.
SpaceX is targeting Thursday, October 20th., for a Falcon 9 launch of 54 Starlink satellites to LEO from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. The instantaneous launch window is at 10:50 a.m., ET (14:50 UTC), and a backup opportunity is available on Friday,...
Things ancient humans had that we don't: They owned pesticide beds, could walk on lava, and cohabited with other species
As unbelievable as this may sound, the humans that inhabited Earth thousands of years ago were not dumb. They did not just eat bananas and swing from one tree to the next. If anything, our ancestors were smart and brave. Living in the wilderness sharpened their survival instincts. They knew when to fight and when to let go of the urge and live in peace. Our ancestors and their cousins were sophisticated, intelligent, and hard-working.
$4.6 billion plant in South Africa will make 'the fuel of the future'
In Nelson Mandela Bay, South Africa, thousands of hectares of land could become the largest green ammonia plant in the world.
‘Impossible’ space object moving seven times the speed of light spotted by scientists
NASA scientists have found two objects traveling 'impossibly' fast through space. The objects appeared to be traveling seven times the speed of light after a collision of two neutron stars blasted a jet of radiation in 2017. The collision event, known as GW170817, was a neutron star merger. After two...
Drone footage of The Line shows the enormous scale of the project
The ambition behind the project is curious as Linear City is in the middle of nowhere.
americanmilitarynews.com
U.S. tax-funded hypersonic tech flowing to China: Report
Military technology funded by American taxpayers is flowing to China despite an existing blacklist. Technology for hypersonic missiles, which the U.S. and China are both developing, is sold through middlemen and freely shared among Chinese scientists, the Washington Post reported. Some of the technology sold to China was developed using...
Eerie images reveal inside first nuclear waste tomb where lethal radioactive substances will be ‘for one million years’
THE FIRST tomb for nuclear waste has been coming together to hold radioactive substances 400 meters below the ground. Huge tunnels are being dug as the world's first geological nuclear waste tomb where lethal substances will be stored deep below the forests of Finland. Radioactive uranium is reportedly scheduled to...
navalnews.com
Naval Group unveils Blue Shark “eco-responsible” ship concept
With the Blue Shark, Naval Group offers an evolutionary vision of a fast, discreet, efficient and resilient combat ship that can be integrated into a collaborative naval force, while ensuring a reduced environmental impact. Blue Shark: ecodesigned for naval operations. Naval Group developed Blue Shark, its newest surface concept ship...
A major problem with fusion is solved leading us closer to a perpetual energy source
A team of researchers from the Max Planck Institute for Plasma Physics (IPP) and the Vienna University of Technology (TU Wein) has found a way to control Type-I ELM plasma instabilities, which can melt the walls of fusion devices. The work is published in the journal Physical Review Letters and referenced at Phys.org.
streetwisereports.com
Third-Party Firm Rates Hydrogen Boiler Nearly 100% Efficient
An independent third-party firm has rated Jericho Energy Ventures Inc.'s (JEV:TSX.V; JROOF:OTCMKTS) zero-emissions hydrogen boiler technology as nearly 100% fuel efficient. The company’s Dynamic Combustion Chamber™ boiler was tested by Process Engineering Associates LLC. “All off-gas samples taken during the test did not detect hydrogen in the sample,”...
The RAF drew up plans to bomb Argentina itself during the Falklands War and fly back to the safety of Britain via Hawaii, documents reveal
The Royal Air Force (RAF) had drawn up plans to bomb airfield bases in Argentina, before flying back via Hawaii, during the Falklands War, new documents have shown. Targeting the mainland of Argentina was considered a controversial idea during the war, with questions raised in the British Cabinet over whether it would be legal.
tiremeetsroad.com
Major oil leak at this Columbus, Ohio Jiffy Lube immortalized by Google Maps satellite view
One look at this Google Maps satellite view and it’s easy to work out what probably happened. If you need yet another reminder to think twice before taking your car to a quick oil change place, head over to Google Maps, specifically 3550 N High St, Columbus Ohio 43214 to see a trail of oil that looks a lot like a Jiffy Lube employee forgot to tighten a drain plug or oil filter.
satnews.com
Unveiled is a £15 million satellite technology fund by the UK’s Science Minister
UK Science Minister Nusrat Ghani has unveiled a new £15 million fund to support UK space businesses for the development of satellite communications technology. The fund takes the form of a competition, running until spring 2023, encouraging businesses to develop and share satellite communications technologies. The competition is designed to spark further investment and growth in the UK space sector.
satnews.com
Momentus readies for next mission completing solar array test campaign
Momentus Inc. (“Momentus” or the “Company”), a U.S. commercial space company offering transportation and other in-space infrastructure services, has completed comprehensive ground testing of the solar arrays that will support its second demonstration mission scheduled to launch on the SpaceX Transporter-6 mission in December 2022. The...
satnews.com
European Space Agency (ESA) program affirms Sateliot´s 5G IoT satellite technology
Sateliot has received the endorsement of the European Space Agency (ESA) through the Future Preparation Generic Program line of the ARTES program on the standard powered by Sateliot, Gatehouse (an exclusive Sateliot partner) and 3GPP contributors to connect IoT standard devices from its LEO constellation. This statement is a strong...
satnews.com
USSF Awards an Orbital Prime contract to Space Micro
Space Micro Inc., powered by Voyager Space, has been awarded an Orbital Prime contract by the U.S. Space Force (USSF) as part of the first phase of the Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) program. Space Micro proposed the development of Control Moment Gyro Barnacle (Barnacle), a robotic spacecraft that would...
Comments / 0