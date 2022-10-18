Read full article on original website
satnews.com
Sidus Space’s agreement of four launches with Vaya Space also enables LizzieSat™ satellites to have additional launch capacity
Sidus Space, Inc. has signed a launch agreement with Vaya Space for four launches over multiple years. Sidus Space is a Space-as-a-Service company, focused on mission critical hardware manufacturing combined with commercial satellite design, manufacture, launch, and data collection. Vaya Space is an emerging leader in sustainable space access and this agreement expands Sidus Space’s ability to deliver satellite services.
satnews.com
USSF Awards an Orbital Prime contract to Space Micro
Space Micro Inc., powered by Voyager Space, has been awarded an Orbital Prime contract by the U.S. Space Force (USSF) as part of the first phase of the Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) program. Space Micro proposed the development of Control Moment Gyro Barnacle (Barnacle), a robotic spacecraft that would...
satnews.com
Rivada Space Network’s MoU with SpeQtral will develop ultra-secure communications for governments and enterprises
Rivada Space Networks GmbH, a global network company launching a constellation of 600 Low-Earth-Orbit satellites (LEO), has signed a partnership agreement with SpeQtral, an emerging leader in quantum-secure communications systems. Rivada Space’s constellation will enable secure, global connectivity for governments and enterprises. The world is increasingly data-driven, cloud-based and...
satnews.com
Lockheed Martin presents the Destination: Space 2050 event
In the company’s first-ever Destination: Space 2050 event, Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) created a platform for customers and experts to come together and discuss a future vision for space capabilities and missions. This event showcases a vibrant space economy and a convergence of ideas about the expansion of space exploration, technologies and applications—all in the year 2050.
satnews.com
Southern Launch’s measures in place for public safety for the company’s upcoming launch from Whalers Way Orbital Launch Complex in Australia
Southern Launch has confirmed the exclusion areas that will be in place to ensure public safety for the second launch of the Eco Test campaign that will launch from the Whalers Way Orbital Launch Complex in Australia in November. The exclusion areas will cover land, air and sea to ensure public safety.
satnews.com
Lockheed Martin receives an order from NASA for 3 additional Orion spacecraft
Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) is now under contract to deliver three Orion spacecraft to NASA for the agency’s Artemis VI-VIII missions, continuing the delivery of exploration vehicles to the agency to carry astronauts into deep space and around the Moon in support of the Artemis program. Lockheed Martin is...
satnews.com
Unveiled is a £15 million satellite technology fund by the UK’s Science Minister
UK Science Minister Nusrat Ghani has unveiled a new £15 million fund to support UK space businesses for the development of satellite communications technology. The fund takes the form of a competition, running until spring 2023, encouraging businesses to develop and share satellite communications technologies. The competition is designed to spark further investment and growth in the UK space sector.
satnews.com
European Space Agency (ESA) program affirms Sateliot´s 5G IoT satellite technology
Sateliot has received the endorsement of the European Space Agency (ESA) through the Future Preparation Generic Program line of the ARTES program on the standard powered by Sateliot, Gatehouse (an exclusive Sateliot partner) and 3GPP contributors to connect IoT standard devices from its LEO constellation. This statement is a strong...
satnews.com
UPDATE 1: OneWeb + New Space India to launch 36 constellation smallsats on October 22nd…
OneWeb will launch 36 satellites with NewSpace India Limited (NSIL) on Saturday, October 22nd, 2022 (UTC—October 23, 2022, local time). This launch marks OneWeb’s historic 14th launch and the first since re-initiating its launch program this fall and will be conducted by NSIL, the commercial arm of the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO).
satnews.com
Mynaric’s optical communications terminals will provide Northrop Grumman with part of the Space Development Agency’s Tranche 1 tracking layer program
Mynaric, provider of industrialized, cost-effective and scalable laser communications products, announced it will provide Northrop Grumman with optical communications terminals for 14 satellites as part of the Space Development Agency’s (SDA) Tranche 1 Tracking Layer program. Each satellite will feature a wide field-of-view infrared sensor, three optical communications terminals, and a Ka-band payload for communications. Mynaric will supply 42 CONDOR Mk3 terminals to Northrop Grumman for the program with the product deliveries expected mostly in 2024 for deployment in 2025.
satnews.com
Septentrio expands their AsteRx SB3 GNSS receiver product family
Septentrio has launched their AsteRx SB3 ProBase, a new variant in the firm’s ruggedized receiver family. The AsteRx SB3 ProBase is a P68 housed, GNSS base station receiver and features the latest quad constellation GNSS technology for best quality measurements. The new product complements the SB3 receiver family: the AsteRx SB3 Pro rover receiver, the AsteRx SB3 Pro+ rover and base receiver, and the AsteRx SB3 CLAS, dedicated for the Japanese market.
satnews.com
MEASAT COO named APSCC’s Satellite Executive of the Year
Yau Chyong Lim, Chief Operating Officer (“COO”) of MEASAT Global Berhad (“MEASAT”), was recognized by the Asia Pacific Satellite Communications Council (“APSCC”) with the 2022 Satellite Executive of the Year in the Asia Pacific award at the 2022 APSCC Awards Ceremony in Seoul, South Korea.
satnews.com
Orolia gains Cospas-Sarsat + European Safety Agency certification for emergency locator transmitter
Orolia has received certification from Cospas-Sarsat and the European Union Safety Agency for the firm’s newgen, distress tracking, emergency locator transmitter, the ELT-DT. This approval verifies Orolia’s continuous advancements in global beacon technology, including securing a single source, multi-year program contract to supply ELT-DTs (Emergency Locator Transmitter with Distress...
satnews.com
SES launches the firm’s 1st dedicated satellite distribution platform for sports + events
SES’s sports and events customer base will be able to successfully aggregate and deliver sports and live events to screens across Europe and the MENA region on SES’s new satellite platform. The new dedicated sports and events distribution platform offers powerful wide beam coverage over Europe, the Middle...
satnews.com
Orbex secures £40.4 million in Series C Funding
Orbex has secured £40.4 million for the firm’s Series C funding round, led by a new investor, the Scottish National Investment Bank — this new round of funding will allow the company to scale up its resources as it counts down to the first vertical launch from UK soil, as well as unlocking additional funding to support future projects.
satnews.com
New Rhode & Schwarz transmitters blast-off with BLOS comms
Redefining the future of HF communications, Rohde & Schwarz is launching their new, liquid-cooled, R&S SK4105/4110 High Frequency (HF), high-power transmitters that offer nexgen technologies in beyond-line-of-sight (BLOS) communications. This new transmitter offers extreme reliability, best-in-class availability and low total cost of ownership. The company’s high vertical integration ensures service...
satnews.com
SpaceX to launch 54 Starlinks on October 20th.
SpaceX is targeting Thursday, October 20th., for a Falcon 9 launch of 54 Starlink satellites to LEO from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. The instantaneous launch window is at 10:50 a.m., ET (14:50 UTC), and a backup opportunity is available on Friday,...
satnews.com
L3Harris Technologies makes a strategic investment in ASV firm Seasats
L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) has committed to a strategic investment in Seasats, a privately-owned company that is involved in the design and production of low-cost, solar-powered, maritime autonomous surface vehicles (ASV) for military and commercial use. L3Harris is making its investment to fuel collaborative development and accelerate production of Seasats’ X3...
