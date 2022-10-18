Read full article on original website
UP42 launches ArcGIS Pro add-in
UP42 made the first major announcement of the firm’s new partnership with the introduction of the UP42 ArcGIS Pro Add-in — available on the Esri ArcGIS Marketplace where UP42is a Silver Partner, this new add-in allows users to access UP42 data sets and projects from within ArcGIS Pro.
MEASAT COO named APSCC’s Satellite Executive of the Year
Yau Chyong Lim, Chief Operating Officer (“COO”) of MEASAT Global Berhad (“MEASAT”), was recognized by the Asia Pacific Satellite Communications Council (“APSCC”) with the 2022 Satellite Executive of the Year in the Asia Pacific award at the 2022 APSCC Awards Ceremony in Seoul, South Korea.
Septentrio expands their AsteRx SB3 GNSS receiver product family
Septentrio has launched their AsteRx SB3 ProBase, a new variant in the firm’s ruggedized receiver family. The AsteRx SB3 ProBase is a P68 housed, GNSS base station receiver and features the latest quad constellation GNSS technology for best quality measurements. The new product complements the SB3 receiver family: the AsteRx SB3 Pro rover receiver, the AsteRx SB3 Pro+ rover and base receiver, and the AsteRx SB3 CLAS, dedicated for the Japanese market.
Orbex secures £40.4 million in Series C Funding
Orbex has secured £40.4 million for the firm’s Series C funding round, led by a new investor, the Scottish National Investment Bank — this new round of funding will allow the company to scale up its resources as it counts down to the first vertical launch from UK soil, as well as unlocking additional funding to support future projects.
Gilat awarded Sencinet contract to deploy SATCOM connectivity for Petrobras O&G
Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (Nasdaq: GILT, TASE: GILT) has been selected by Sencinet for Petrobras’ oil and gas industry satellite connectivity project. Petrobras, Brazil’s largest oil and gas company, is modernizing and expanding their onshore/offshore telecommunications capabilities with satellite connectivity solutions, powered by Gilat’s SkyEdge II-c SATCOM network.
L3Harris Technologies makes a strategic investment in ASV firm Seasats
L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) has committed to a strategic investment in Seasats, a privately-owned company that is involved in the design and production of low-cost, solar-powered, maritime autonomous surface vehicles (ASV) for military and commercial use. L3Harris is making its investment to fuel collaborative development and accelerate production of Seasats’ X3...
Sidus Space’s agreement of four launches with Vaya Space also enables LizzieSat™ satellites to have additional launch capacity
Sidus Space, Inc. has signed a launch agreement with Vaya Space for four launches over multiple years. Sidus Space is a Space-as-a-Service company, focused on mission critical hardware manufacturing combined with commercial satellite design, manufacture, launch, and data collection. Vaya Space is an emerging leader in sustainable space access and this agreement expands Sidus Space’s ability to deliver satellite services.
European Space Agency (ESA) program affirms Sateliot´s 5G IoT satellite technology
Sateliot has received the endorsement of the European Space Agency (ESA) through the Future Preparation Generic Program line of the ARTES program on the standard powered by Sateliot, Gatehouse (an exclusive Sateliot partner) and 3GPP contributors to connect IoT standard devices from its LEO constellation. This statement is a strong...
USSF Awards an Orbital Prime contract to Space Micro
Space Micro Inc., powered by Voyager Space, has been awarded an Orbital Prime contract by the U.S. Space Force (USSF) as part of the first phase of the Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) program. Space Micro proposed the development of Control Moment Gyro Barnacle (Barnacle), a robotic spacecraft that would...
Orolia gains Cospas-Sarsat + European Safety Agency certification for emergency locator transmitter
Orolia has received certification from Cospas-Sarsat and the European Union Safety Agency for the firm’s newgen, distress tracking, emergency locator transmitter, the ELT-DT. This approval verifies Orolia’s continuous advancements in global beacon technology, including securing a single source, multi-year program contract to supply ELT-DTs (Emergency Locator Transmitter with Distress...
Lockheed Martin presents the Destination: Space 2050 event
In the company’s first-ever Destination: Space 2050 event, Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) created a platform for customers and experts to come together and discuss a future vision for space capabilities and missions. This event showcases a vibrant space economy and a convergence of ideas about the expansion of space exploration, technologies and applications—all in the year 2050.
