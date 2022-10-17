Read full article on original website
Back in September, NASA successfully slammed a spacecraft into an asteroid. The move was a full test to see if we were capable of changing an asteroid’s orbit. After a few weeks of waiting, NASA later confirmed that we had indeed changed Dimorphos’ orbit. But, that isn’t the only thing that changed, as a new Hubble image of Dimorphos has confirmed a twin tail of debris is now chasing the asteroid.
