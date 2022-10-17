ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

fck your feelings
3d ago

The debate is over. The choice couldn’t be more clear. Would you rather have lived here or in California over the past 2 years? Bc beto policies are identical to newsome.

Lilly Smith
3d ago

Beto is nothing but a blow hard aged cringe. Beto has no policy but to follow Democrats and you to your graves.

dominick yannotti
3d ago

I vote Abbott is the best, he has done nothing but the best for Texas despite the pushback from the left.

Related
KSAT 12

Greg Abbott widens lead over Beto O’Rourke with likely voters in latest UT poll

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Gov. Greg Abbott leads Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke by 11 percentage points with three days until early voting starts for the election, according to a new poll from the Texas Politics Project at the University of Texas at Austin.
TEXAS STATE
Click2Houston.com

For Republicans, winning Hispanic voters will be a bigger fight than South Texas

FORT WORTH — Fernando Florez still strongly believes that Hispanic Texans should stand with Democrats. The 81-year-old community activist who grew up in the Rio Grande Valley and settled in Fort Worth said his parents backed Democrats because they benefited from Franklin D. Roosevelt’s job-creating New Deal policies. He recalled joining his father as a teenager harvesting crops in Wyoming and Colorado, and he still views Democrats as the party of working people.
TEXAS STATE
Tom Handy

The Latest Poll Show Governor Abbott With an 11 Point Lead

Governor Abbott and Beto O'Rourke UT Austin poll resultsScreenshot from Twitter. The latest poll conducted between October 7 - 17 among 1,200 registered voters shows a glimpse into how they will vote on election day. The survey gave Governor Greg Abbott an 11-point lead over challenger Beto O’Rourke.
TEXAS STATE
Ash Jurberg

Abbott will triple Beto's advertising spend in next two weeks

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is doing all he can to ensure he defeats his Democrat rival, Beto O'Rourke, in next month's midterms. Despite holding the lead over his rival, Abbott is taking no chances, increasing his advertising on TV and radio according to the latest report by AdImpact, a company that tracks ad spending.
TEXAS STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Officials in Texas' most populous county ask DOJ to send federal monitors in response to state plans to send observers for general election

Three top officials in Texas' most populous county have asked the Department of Justice's Civil Rights Division to send federal monitors to Harris County for the midterm elections to oversee what they view as an effort by Republican state officials to "chill voters' trust in the election process" and "intimidate" election workers.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
KHOU

Harris County elections under scrutiny from Texas Republicans

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Harris County elections are coming under scrutiny again from statewide elected Republicans. A task force from the Texas Attorney General’s Office will accompany Secretary of State inspectors to monitor voting in one of the nation’s largest counties. The Secretary of State claims during...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX

