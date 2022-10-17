Read full article on original website
fck your feelings
3d ago
The debate is over. The choice couldn’t be more clear. Would you rather have lived here or in California over the past 2 years? Bc beto policies are identical to newsome.
13
Lilly Smith
3d ago
Beto is nothing but a blow hard aged cringe. Beto has no policy but to follow Democrats and you to your graves.
10
dominick yannotti
3d ago
I vote Abbott is the best, he has done nothing but the best for Texas despite the pushback from the left.
8
Poll: Abbott leads O’Rourke by 11 points in race for Texas governor
Gov. Greg Abbott captured a wider margin of 11 points over Democratic challenger Beto O'Rourke in the Texas gubernatorial race, according to the latest Texas Politics Project poll released Friday morning.
KSAT 12
Greg Abbott widens lead over Beto O’Rourke with likely voters in latest UT poll
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Gov. Greg Abbott leads Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke by 11 percentage points with three days until early voting starts for the election, according to a new poll from the Texas Politics Project at the University of Texas at Austin.
Click2Houston.com
For Republicans, winning Hispanic voters will be a bigger fight than South Texas
FORT WORTH — Fernando Florez still strongly believes that Hispanic Texans should stand with Democrats. The 81-year-old community activist who grew up in the Rio Grande Valley and settled in Fort Worth said his parents backed Democrats because they benefited from Franklin D. Roosevelt’s job-creating New Deal policies. He recalled joining his father as a teenager harvesting crops in Wyoming and Colorado, and he still views Democrats as the party of working people.
Abbott to Texas sheriffs: Help stop ‘chaos’ on border
exas Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday met with about 20 sheriffs and law enforcement from South Texas border counties and urged them to continue to fight what he calls is "chaos" on the border caused by the Biden administration.
fox7austin.com
Texas governor poll: Gov. Abbott extending his lead over Beto O'Rourke as election day approaches
Exas Gov. Greg Abbott is extending his lead over Democrat challenger Beto O'Rourke, according to a newly released University of Texas - Texas Politics Project poll. The poll shows Gov. Abbott with an 11-point lead, 54% to 43%, over O'Rourke among likely voters in the 2022 election. The newest survey...
The Latest Poll Show Governor Abbott With an 11 Point Lead
Governor Abbott and Beto O'Rourke UT Austin poll resultsScreenshot from Twitter. The latest poll conducted between October 7 - 17 among 1,200 registered voters shows a glimpse into how they will vote on election day. The survey gave Governor Greg Abbott an 11-point lead over challenger Beto O’Rourke.
Here's what Texas poll watchers can and can't do at voting sites
It's an offense to obstruct a poll watcher. So what can't they do?
Dallas Observer
These Texas Republicans Came Out Against Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, But It's Not Changing Much in Polls
When outgoing Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley appeared on WFAA’s interview program “Y’all-itics” last month, he made an endorsement some found surprising. The longtime Republican said he wouldn’t support Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick’s reelection campaign. Instead, Whitley threw his weight behind Mike Collier, the...
What does the Texas Railroad Commissioner do, and who’s running?
Starting Monday when early voting kicks off, Texans will choose who they want as the state's next railroad commissioner — a race that typically doesn't garner much attention for an office that has nothing to do with railroads and everything to do with oil and gas regulation.
Abbott will triple Beto's advertising spend in next two weeks
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is doing all he can to ensure he defeats his Democrat rival, Beto O'Rourke, in next month's midterms. Despite holding the lead over his rival, Abbott is taking no chances, increasing his advertising on TV and radio according to the latest report by AdImpact, a company that tracks ad spending.
Texas AG Paxton wants prosecutors to investigate controversial Plano drag show
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has weighed into the debate on the controversial drag show held in Plano, Texas, last Saturday. Footage posted of an all-ages drag brunch in Plano went viral on Twitter, with many questioning the appropriateness of the show.
News Channel Nebraska
Officials in Texas' most populous county ask DOJ to send federal monitors in response to state plans to send observers for general election
Three top officials in Texas' most populous county have asked the Department of Justice's Civil Rights Division to send federal monitors to Harris County for the midterm elections to oversee what they view as an effort by Republican state officials to "chill voters' trust in the election process" and "intimidate" election workers.
KSAT 12
Gov. Abbott’s office aware of migrants’ flight from San Antonio to Martha’s Vineyard, texts show
SAN ANTONIO – Governor Greg Abbott’s office was aware of the flight of migrants from San Antonio to Martha’s Vineyard before takeoff last month. The State of Texas has denied any involvement with that flight. However, text messages released by Abbott’s office in response to a public information request show otherwise.
Governor Abbott Launches New Ad Targeting Beto O'Rourke's Past History
Republican Governor Greg Abbott launched a new campaign ad attacking challenger Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke over this stance on crime. Abbott’s video shows a mother who lost her son over a murder incident where the criminal was released.
KHOU
Harris County elections under scrutiny from Texas Republicans
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Harris County elections are coming under scrutiny again from statewide elected Republicans. A task force from the Texas Attorney General’s Office will accompany Secretary of State inspectors to monitor voting in one of the nation’s largest counties. The Secretary of State claims during...
KHOU
Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke brought Kacey Musgraves a drink during Weekend 2 of ACL
AUSTIN, Texas — Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke was seen giving Kacey Musgraves a beer during Weekend 2 of the Austin City Limits Music Festival (ACL) Musgraves, who originally hails from Golden, Texas, was performing during her ACL set when she asked the crowd for a beer. "Honestly, I...
WFAA
Beto O'Rourke visited four Southeast Texas churches, Gov. Greg Abbott holding upcoming roundtable in Beaumont
BEAUMONT, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott and Gubernatorial Candidate Beto O'Rourke are making stops across the state ahead of the 2022 Texas midterm election, including some in Southeast Texas. O'Rourke visited three churches in Beaumont and one in Port Arthur Sunday. He shared photos of his visits in a...
America's Newest National Park Will Be Right Here In Texas
Another Texas area has been added to the National Park System.
Texas students to be sent home with ID kits designed to collect DNA and fingerprints
The distribution to 3.8 million Texas children shortly after the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde has some parents concerned about the state's priorities.
Whataburger Faces Over $1 Million Lawsuit After Injuries to Fort Hood, Texas Soldier
A beverage served in the wrong cup to a Fort Hood, Texas soldier has turned into an expensive mistake for one of the state's favorite fast-food chains. Maybe he should have ordered a Dr Pepper instead. According to Local Today, James Vance was severely burned from coffee that was allegedly put into the wrong cup at a Whataburger in Sealy, Texas.
