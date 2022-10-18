ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Virginia Mercury

Amid climate change pressures, Virginia reexamines septic regulations

A photograph shows a stretch of residential properties at Windmill Point in Lancaster County that are completely flooded to the point of appearing to be marshlands. In the middle of one is a red circle. “I think it pretty succinctly sums up the issue,” Lance Gregory, director of the Virginia Department of Health’s Division of […] The post Amid climate change pressures, Virginia reexamines septic regulations appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
LANCASTER COUNTY, VA
The Roanoke Star

Virginians Asked Not to Move Firewood

 As the days turn cooler and shorter, many Virginians are using firewood to keep warm and spend quality time with friends and family. While seemingly harmless, moving firewood can enable the easy movement of destructive forest and agricultural pests. When firewood is moved from one area to another, the invasive emerald ash borer, spongy moth, […]
VIRGINIA STATE
Ocean City Today

What manufacturing workers make in Maryland

Get It Made compiled statistics on manufacturing pay in Maryland using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on get-it-made.co.uk, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
MARYLAND STATE
Terry Mansfield

Virginia's Most Dangerous Highways

With over 7,000 miles of highways, it's not surprising that Virginia has some very dangerous roads. Highway traffic.Image by Michael Knoll from Pixabay. Be aware of the highways in Virginia that are the most dangerous. The most dangerous ones are determined by the number of fatal accidents that have taken place on them. Based on our research, this article will look at Virginia's most dangerous highways.
VIRGINIA STATE
Augusta Free Press

Virginians: Watch your windows to catch glimpse of migrating golden eagle, snowy owl

Each fall, millions of birds pass through the Commonwealth during their fall migrations south, offering Virginians opportunities to see hawks, songbirds and more. “Virginia is in the East Coast flyway, in the path of birds headed south for the winter. Right now, you can see lots of birds at any place at any time,” said Robyn Puffenbarger, a Virginia Cooperative Extension Master Gardener volunteer who is passionate about birdwatching.
VIRGINIA STATE
Wbaltv.com

National Premium beer brewing in Maryland for first time since 1996

National Premium is once again brewing its beer in Maryland for the first time since 1996. Heavy Seas Brewing is now manufacturing the beer with its original recipe. For decades, National Premium, National Bohemian and Colt 45 were brewed in Baltimore's Highlandtown neighborhood. Then, the brewery moved to Halethorpe before it was discontinued in 1996 and then moved to Delaware in 2011.
MARYLAND STATE
Franklin News Post

Drug more deadly than fentanyl identified in Virginia

A new, deadlier form of fentanyl has arrived in Virginia, worrying officials charged with curbing Virginia’s resurgent opioid epidemic. The drugs are lab-made opioids known as nitazenes, and are estimated to be several times more potent than fentanyl, the opioid responsible for three out of every four overdose deaths in Virginia today.
VIRGINIA STATE
KTTS

Virginia Man Drowns While Diving In Roaring River State Park

(KTTS News) — The Highway Patrol says a diver has drowned in Roaring River State Park near Cassville. Eric Hahn, 27, was from Virginia. He was part of a group doing weekly dives at the park. Investigators believe there was an equipment malfunction when he was about 190 feet...
CASSVILLE, MO
Wbaltv.com

Maryland's new Emmett Till Alert System issues its first alert at 'severe' level

ODENTON, Md. — Maryland's new Emmett Till Alert System released a "severe" warning Sunday night that involves threats of possible violence against Black child care centers. Providing more information at a news conference Monday afternoon, African American leaders sounded an alarm intended to heighten awareness and increase vigilance in Maryland and across the country.
MARYLAND STATE
Washingtonian.com

Flu-Like Viruses Are Surging in DC

Viral illnesses similar to the flu are on the rise in DC, according to the CDC. The public health agency’s weekly influenza surveillance map reports that influenza-like illness activity is “very high” in the District, although Virginia and Maryland are still seeing low to moderate cases. Still,...
MARYLAND STATE
WDBJ7.com

Timetable for NRV passenger rail remains a moving target

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The plan to bring passenger rail to the New River Valley is advancing, but exactly when all the work will be completed is still a moving target. The Virginia Passenger Rail Authority provided an online update for stakeholders Monday morning. Major work is required, including improvements...
VIRGINIA STATE
CarBuzz.com

Washington DC Says You Can't Turn Right On A Red Anymore

Washington, DC legislators have announced that the district will eliminate right turns at red lights in almost all cases starting in 2025. According to legislators, the idea is to keep pedestrians from being hit by a car and not about eliminating options for navigating traffic. With large trucks, SUVs, and crossovers being so popular, one can see why pedestrians need extra protection from something like a Ford F-150.
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC 29 News

Election spending in Virginia’s 7th District at historic levels

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Federal Election Commission says both candidates vying for Virginia’s 7th District are bringing in and spending money at historic levels. From July 1 to September 30, Democratic incumbent Abigail Spanberger brought in around $2.2 million, while her Republican challenger, Yesli Vega, stands around $1.5 million.
VIRGINIA STATE

