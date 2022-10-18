Read full article on original website
Related
Amid climate change pressures, Virginia reexamines septic regulations
A photograph shows a stretch of residential properties at Windmill Point in Lancaster County that are completely flooded to the point of appearing to be marshlands. In the middle of one is a red circle. “I think it pretty succinctly sums up the issue,” Lance Gregory, director of the Virginia Department of Health’s Division of […] The post Amid climate change pressures, Virginia reexamines septic regulations appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
State issues warning: Don't move your firewood
The state suggests buying firewood "from a reputable dealer" in the county where you plan to burn the wood.
Virginians Asked Not to Move Firewood
As the days turn cooler and shorter, many Virginians are using firewood to keep warm and spend quality time with friends and family. While seemingly harmless, moving firewood can enable the easy movement of destructive forest and agricultural pests. When firewood is moved from one area to another, the invasive emerald ash borer, spongy moth, […]
Ocean City Today
What manufacturing workers make in Maryland
Get It Made compiled statistics on manufacturing pay in Maryland using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on get-it-made.co.uk, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Thousands of acres of farmland to be permanently preserved around Maryland
The state of Maryland is paying $2.9 million to preserve nearly 400 acres of "prime farmland" in Baltimore County, as part of a package of 25 working farms
Virginia's Most Dangerous Highways
With over 7,000 miles of highways, it's not surprising that Virginia has some very dangerous roads. Highway traffic.Image by Michael Knoll from Pixabay. Be aware of the highways in Virginia that are the most dangerous. The most dangerous ones are determined by the number of fatal accidents that have taken place on them. Based on our research, this article will look at Virginia's most dangerous highways.
Augusta Free Press
Virginians: Watch your windows to catch glimpse of migrating golden eagle, snowy owl
Each fall, millions of birds pass through the Commonwealth during their fall migrations south, offering Virginians opportunities to see hawks, songbirds and more. “Virginia is in the East Coast flyway, in the path of birds headed south for the winter. Right now, you can see lots of birds at any place at any time,” said Robyn Puffenbarger, a Virginia Cooperative Extension Master Gardener volunteer who is passionate about birdwatching.
WJLA
1-on-1: Retired Navy Captain Hung Cao runs for Congress, shares his 'American dream' story
OCCOQUAN, Va. (7News) — Your voice, your vote, and 7News is bringing you interviews with the candidates who are on the ballot this November. Virginia’s 10th Congressional District race could be closer than expected, according to a poll released this week. On Tuesday at 5 p.m., 7News aired...
Wbaltv.com
National Premium beer brewing in Maryland for first time since 1996
National Premium is once again brewing its beer in Maryland for the first time since 1996. Heavy Seas Brewing is now manufacturing the beer with its original recipe. For decades, National Premium, National Bohemian and Colt 45 were brewed in Baltimore's Highlandtown neighborhood. Then, the brewery moved to Halethorpe before it was discontinued in 1996 and then moved to Delaware in 2011.
Franklin News Post
Drug more deadly than fentanyl identified in Virginia
A new, deadlier form of fentanyl has arrived in Virginia, worrying officials charged with curbing Virginia’s resurgent opioid epidemic. The drugs are lab-made opioids known as nitazenes, and are estimated to be several times more potent than fentanyl, the opioid responsible for three out of every four overdose deaths in Virginia today.
Full of hot air? Virginia balloon festival faces criticism over crowds, long wait times
MANASSAS, Va. — For thousands of people, the Prince William County Balloon Festival sounded like a spectacular event in this weekend's glorious weather. But now scores of them are complaining online that the fair was a disaster. Peggy Sparks was so excited about hot air balloons firing off just...
virginiamercury.com
A Caribbean cruise in a Fairfax sheriff’s office contract and more Va. headlines
• Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger pulled out of a planned debate Friday with Republican challenger Yesli Yega, citing logistical concerns like the choice of moderator and security plans. Vega had declined to participate in a separate debate last month.—Prince William Times. • Gov. Glenn Youngkin said he’ll ask the...
KTTS
Virginia Man Drowns While Diving In Roaring River State Park
(KTTS News) — The Highway Patrol says a diver has drowned in Roaring River State Park near Cassville. Eric Hahn, 27, was from Virginia. He was part of a group doing weekly dives at the park. Investigators believe there was an equipment malfunction when he was about 190 feet...
Maryland Law Prohibits Grandmothers From Giving Bunk Beds to Foster Kids
Maryland families who want to take in foster kids face an odd hurdle: State law prohibits foster children from using bunk beds. The fine print of the Maryland's foster care regulations says: "Each child shall have an individual bed that may not be stacked in vertical bunk bed formation." In...
Wbaltv.com
Maryland's new Emmett Till Alert System issues its first alert at 'severe' level
ODENTON, Md. — Maryland's new Emmett Till Alert System released a "severe" warning Sunday night that involves threats of possible violence against Black child care centers. Providing more information at a news conference Monday afternoon, African American leaders sounded an alarm intended to heighten awareness and increase vigilance in Maryland and across the country.
Washingtonian.com
Flu-Like Viruses Are Surging in DC
Viral illnesses similar to the flu are on the rise in DC, according to the CDC. The public health agency’s weekly influenza surveillance map reports that influenza-like illness activity is “very high” in the District, although Virginia and Maryland are still seeing low to moderate cases. Still,...
WDBJ7.com
Timetable for NRV passenger rail remains a moving target
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The plan to bring passenger rail to the New River Valley is advancing, but exactly when all the work will be completed is still a moving target. The Virginia Passenger Rail Authority provided an online update for stakeholders Monday morning. Major work is required, including improvements...
‘It’s such a gift’: service dogs help Maryland vets combat PTSD
A training center in Montgomery County is preparing service dogs to help wounded warriors combat PTSD.
Washington DC Says You Can't Turn Right On A Red Anymore
Washington, DC legislators have announced that the district will eliminate right turns at red lights in almost all cases starting in 2025. According to legislators, the idea is to keep pedestrians from being hit by a car and not about eliminating options for navigating traffic. With large trucks, SUVs, and crossovers being so popular, one can see why pedestrians need extra protection from something like a Ford F-150.
NBC 29 News
Election spending in Virginia’s 7th District at historic levels
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Federal Election Commission says both candidates vying for Virginia’s 7th District are bringing in and spending money at historic levels. From July 1 to September 30, Democratic incumbent Abigail Spanberger brought in around $2.2 million, while her Republican challenger, Yesli Vega, stands around $1.5 million.
Comments / 0