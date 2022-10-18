Read full article on original website
How to Prepare for a Recession—Three Things You Should Do Right Now
While the discomfort of a recession will be felt by most of us, there are ways to prepare your finances to see yourself through any economic turmoil.
American cities are preparing for the worst and bracing for ‘stagflation and a possible economic downturn’
City governments are increasingly pessimistic about their budgets.
‘The economy will crumble’: Another billionaire investor calls on the Fed to pull back its interest rate hikes
Barry Sternlicht is the latest billionaire to criticize the Federal Reserve over its string of interest rate hikes, saying “the economy will crumble” if rates aren’t lowered. The CEO of investment firm Starwood Capital Group said Tuesday on CNBC’s Squawk Box that the Fed should pause after...
Elon Musk Says President Biden Is Right About One Thing
Elon Musk annoys and irritates Democrats, especially the left wing of the party. The billionaire and his rival Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon (AMZN) , symbolize the widening of socio-economic inequalities between the haves and the have-nots, according to progressives. They want to tax the rich more, whom they...
Bill Gates says telling people to stop eating meat and buying big houses will never solve climate change
Bill Gates, pictured in July 2022, told Bloomberg’s “Zero” podcast that "not many people are prepared to be worse off because of climate requirements." Climate change will never be solved by asking or expecting others to live greener lifestyles, according to Bill Gates. Speaking on Thursday’s episode...
China told US banks like Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan to avoid publishing politically sensitive research ahead of a key Communist Party summit, report says
JPMorgan's private banking arm in Asia was advised not to comment on sensitive subjects for the time being, sources told the Wall Street Journal.
Biden tells gas stations to cut prices at the pump for American drivers: 'Do it now'
Global oil prices are falling, but that's not been reflected in US gas prices, President Joe Biden said Monday, as he criticized high profits.
Home prices will fall in half of the US next year, and places like California will be hit hardest, a top economist warns
Home prices will fall in half the US in 2023, said the National Association of Realtors' chief economist. Lawrence Yun, who spoke at a real-estate conference, predicted 0% home-price growth next year. He forecast prices will rise in about half of American markets and decline in the other half. Home...
Elon Musk Sides With Wharton Professor Who Says Fed Being 'Real Tough Guys Until We Crush The Economy'
The U.S. Federal Reserve cast a pall on the financial markets by announcing a third straight 75-basis-point hike in the fed funds rate last week. The U.S. central bank received flak from several quarters, and Wharton Professor of Finance Jeremy Siegel was particularly critical of the Fed in a recent CNBC interview. On Saturday, Tesla, Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk endorsed the professor’s view.
Home prices are falling fastest in these 10 U.S. cities
Home prices in various parts of the U.S. are tumbling as mortgage rates shoot up to their highest level in years. The drop has been especially steep in once red-hot markets like Austin, Texas. Residential real estate prices in the city, long known for its swinging music scene, progressive politics...
CNBC
‘This is serious’: JPMorgan's Jamie Dimon warns U.S. likely to tip into recession in 6 to 9 months
JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon said the U.S. economy was "actually still doing well" at present and consumers were likely to be in better shape compared to the 2008 global financial crisis when the world tips into recession. "But you can't talk about the economy without talking about stuff in...
Bank of America warns US economy could lose 175,000 a month soon
One of the largest banks in the U.S., Bank of America, is warning that the pace of job growth in the U.S. is expected to be cut by around half during the fourth quarter of this year. Bank of America expects the U.S. economy to continue to lose jobs each...
Here's How Much Social Security Checks Are Increasing in 2023
The average retired worker, worker with disabilities, and widow(er) should bring home well over $100 extra per month next year.
These retail chains may not survive a recession
A slowing economy could bring a fresh wave of store closings and retail bankruptcies.
AOL Corp
What is a recession? The economic concept explained and what happens during one.
As prices increase and gross domestic product declines, many people worry about a potential economic downturn, also known as a recession. Consumer prices rose 8.3% from a year earlier in August while core prices, which exclude volatile food and energy items, climbed 6.3% annually, according to the Labor Department's Consumer Price Index.
The Fed is draining the stock market and even the 'healthy fish' will die, billionaire investor Barry Sternlicht says
The Fed's scramble to hike rates and lower liquidity is draining the stock market, Barry Sternlicht warned. The billionaire investor pointed to the Fed's delayed response to inflation, which risks tipping the economy into a recession. "So you thought the healthy fish would survive and the sick fish would die....
To Fight Inflation, Don’t Buy This Food
After a 10-year period when inflation in America ran about 2% year over previous year, the cost of living in America has surged over 8% so far in 2022, based on the BLS’s Consumer Price Index. A few items have price jumps so high that they have helped pull overall prices up. Among foods, eggs […]
Americans are running out of money and big companies like Target and Walmart are noticing. It makes a recession more likely.
New data shows Americans have already burned through a third of their pent-up savings. That's nearly three times more than previously thought, and signals spending will soon slow down. Retailers are adjusting accordingly, but the data hints a recession is increasingly likely. The financial cushion protecting Americans from sky-high inflation...
The US economy will hit 'genuine recession territory' in the spring, but strong consumer finances will help keep it mild, Fitch says
Fitch expects the US economy will enter a mild recession in the second quarter of 2023. The ratings agency said the upcoming recession will be to the one that occurred in 1990-1991. The aggregate household balance sheet remains resilient as real estate wealth helps offset some stock losses, Fitch said.
