Comments / 464

Jennifer Wood
3d ago

creating and instigating racial divide, which will never be mended. he is completely responsible for that, and biden admin is just escalating it.

BillyB
3d ago

Does anyone remember when Barry said to never underestimate Joe Biden that he could always screw things up and make things worse? Yet here he is speaking on behalf of The worst president ever besides himself

Jan Drew
7d ago

hell. what obama did to this country and the american citizens was no mistake, he intentionaly was out to destroy the people, our way of life and this country, almost did it, trump came in stopped obamas process, now we have obiden doing his best to finish what obama started, this country is doomed

