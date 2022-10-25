Lego’s Christmas high street offers festive fun for all the family – here’s where to buy the seasonal sets

Lego sets offer the perfect way to keep the kids entertained and away from screens at the best of times, but in the lead-up to Christmas, if you’re looking for a fun, festive activity, its builds are the perfect answer.

Once again, the toy brand has delivered a seriously impressive range of Yuletide sets , with the most popular currently being its Christmas high street.

During and after the building process, the 1,514-piece set will undoubtedly evoke all those festive feelings. The winter village scene consists of a toyshop, music shop and happy Christmas shoppers, making it a great model to have on display.

But this isn’t the only festive set that you’ll want to have on display. You can also get your hands on everything from a Home Alone build to an elf’s clubhouse and decorative Christmas tree build.

To build the excitement, below you’ll find a selection of the Christmas sets you need to get your hands on ahead of the holiday season.

Lego 10308 Christmas high street: £89.99, Lego.com

This Christmas high street landscape would make the perfect addition to any festive decor within your home. With a whopping 1,514 pieces, the build is packed full of Yuletide fun and cheer, consisting of a toy shop, music shop and happy Christmas shoppers, as well as shopkeepers and cosy apartments. What’s more, the minifigures can ride through the snow on a festive-looking tram, which you can even motorise.

Lego Santa’s visit 10293: £89.99, Lego.com

If you already have one of Lego’s winter village scenes and want to create an impressive display, this hard-to-find set shows Santa doing his present drop. Offering the perfect cosy project for families to do together, the 1,445-piece model consists of an intricate Christmas house with a range of jolly features, such as stockings on the fireplace and a chimney for Father Christmas to drop through.

Lego elf club house 10275: £79.99, Lego.com

Have yourself a merry little Christmas with this quaint home where Santa’s little helpers live and enjoy their time off. The set comes complete with four mini elves, as well as a waffle machine, a triple-decker bed with glowing light, a chimney and a sleigh.

Lego Home Alone 21330: £259.99, Lego.com

This McCallister mansion is instantly recognisable – it’s definitely time to relive the Christmas classic with this 3,955-piece Lego set. It features five minifigures, including, of course, the wet bandits (the burglars), as well as a screaming Kevin. It’s said to be packed full of items that hark back to some of the most notorious scenes from the film.

Lego Christmas tree: £39.99, Lego.com

Standing 30cm tall, Lego’s Christmas tree is complete with candles and ornaments, as well as a yellow star on the top and a decorative mat. Aimed at kids aged 12 and upwards, they can decide whether to build the larger tree or two smaller 16cm ferns. With 784 bricks, it’s sure to be a fun and easy build. Whether placed on a desk, fireplace or window sill, the festive fir is ideal for a seasonal display once assembled.

