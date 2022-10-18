Dozens of Neglected Dogs Discovered in England

Photo Credit: GeorgePeters / Getty Images

A raid by the RSPCA and police has discovered dozens of neglected animals at an illegal dog breeding operation in England. Tragically, some of the neglected dogs had to be euthanized.

After pet parents alerted the RSPCA about dogs they bought from a woman and her daughter at a farm in Shropshire and became sick, an investigation found many animals, including 35 dogs, living in “appalling” conditions at the property used for dog breeding. The raid conducted by RSPCA and West Mercia Police discovered dozens of neglected animals including an elderly, emaciated King Charles Spaniel called Teddy, who only had one tooth, reported BBC News. Inspectors believe Teddy had been used for breeding. Sadly, Teddy had to be put to sleep.

Neglected Dogs in Horrific Conditions

A veterinarian said the animals had been neglected for at least nine months due to the extent of disease present. These included 15 dogs living in unhygienic conditions with limited access to water and bedding and eight puppies born to a one-eyed mother dog, found in an outdoor kennel block with no water. The RSPCA said that dogs and puppies were housed in wooden sheds, pens, and kennels, some barely bigger than a large rabbit hutch, and there was also an “overpowering” smell of urine on the property. A vet told the BBC that none of the 41 animals rescued had been provided with a suitable environment.

Jail Time for Illegal Dog Breeders

Alison Bransby, age 62, was prosecuted by the RSPCA and jailed for 22 weeks after admitting offenses including breeding and selling puppies without a license. The court heard how the mother and daughter team were illegally operating an “extensive” commercial dog breeding operation, advertising animals on different websites. And despite the court also hearing that Bransby had been suffering from physical and mental health issues during the time of the offenses, she was ordered to pay £42,000. Her daughter was given an 11-week custodial sentence, suspended for 12 months, a 10-year ban on keeping all animals, and was ordered to pay £20,000 costs.

A Happy Ending…for Some

All but three of the animals have since been rehomed, including Eric the dachshund, who was adopted by a police officer who assisted in the raid.