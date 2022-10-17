ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Contra Costa County, CA

Comments / 5

David
2d ago

well no kidding the Democrats support it. they control the results of the election and gladly share our information with their communist friends in China

Reply
6
Related
CalMatters

An ominous warning for California economy

Economic warning signs are mounting in California — foreshadowing potentially tough budget decisions for the state officials and policymakers who emerge victorious from the Nov. 8 election. One particularly eye-popping statistic: Just nine companies headquartered in the Golden State went public in the first three quarters of 2022, compared to 81 during the same period […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
San Francisco Examiner

The causes of homelessness go way beyond the city limits of San Francisco

Whether you think of homelessness as contributing to fear and crime in The City, driving away businesses and tourists and making life more difficult for everybody, or as a humanitarian crisis in which thousands of people in San Francisco struggle to find a safe and warm place to sleep at night — or whether you support draconian “round ‘em up and ship ‘em away” measures or more compassionate efforts to make housing and treatment for mental illness and substance abuse more accessible — we are never going to resolve this crisis unless we see it in a broader context. ...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

New Covid Variants Could Catch San Francisco Off Guard

It’s that time of year again. San Franciscans are enjoying a lull in Covid cases, but a new stable of variants may drive an uptick in cases as autumn turns to winter. The question is whether locals are prepared—or even care much at all. With BA.5 on the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Bay Area home prices continue decline

San Jose, CA - A staple of the Bay Area’s economic strength is faltering as the median home price in the region and across California has dropped. South Bay realtor, Renee Ross, has been trying to sell a small, 865 square foot, one-bedroom, one-bath home for nearly a month. Despite its Willow Glen address, there haven’t been any takers.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS San Francisco

Exodus of workers from San Francisco since pandemic could hurt struggling businesses

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) -- The latest Census numbers are out and it's not looking good for the Bay Area. The San Francisco region leads the nation in the number of people fleeing the big city. But it's who is leaving that could have an impact on all of us.With blue skies and temperatures in the mid-seventies, Monday was one of those days when you wonder why anyone would want to leave San Francisco. However that's exactly what's happening.  A new census-data study from the American Community Survey shows, in 2021, the SF Metro area lost 2.5 percent of its population...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Santa Clara County publishes list of of people owed unclaimed money

SAN JOSE -- Santa Clara County has released a list of more than 200 people and businesses who are the potential owners of more than $100,000 in unclaimed money and are encouraging those on the list to come forward to receive their payments.The county's Department of Tax and Collections published the list Wednesday of the 222 potential owners of $136,912 in unclaimed money stemming from overpayments, duplicate payments, charge adjustments, payments to people who can't be located, among other reasons.People can check at www.sccdtac.org/unclaimedmonies to see if they are on the list or can download the full list of unclaimed money."If an individual or business believes they might be owners of unclaimed money, we encourage them to file a claim so we can get these funds back to the rightful owners," Department of Tax and Collections director Margarita Rodriguez said in the announcement of the latest list.All claims must be filed by Dec. 9, according to the county.Anyone with questions can call the Fiscal Services division at the Department of Tax and Collections at (408) 326-1007 or email dtac-gen-refunds@fin.sccgov.org.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy