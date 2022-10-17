Read full article on original website
Related
Group of juvenile inmates transferred to Angola Tuesday, a look inside the facility
The site will be a "temporary facility", used to rehabilitate young inmates, through therapeutic services.
wbrz.com
State begins relocating juveniles to Angola; inmates escorted through Baton Rouge area Tuesday
BATON ROUGE - The first wave of juvenile inmates being moved to Angola, a controversial move that comes after a string of problems at a New Orleans-area jail, were escorted through the capital area by a convoy of law enforcement early Tuesday morning. About 10 of the offenders were moved...
wbrz.com
Abusive mom fled with kids to Louisiana after handcuffed teens escaped Texas home, report says
BATON ROUGE - A mother accused of abuse reportedly crammed her family into a car along with her boyfriend and drove to Baton Rouge after two malnourished, handcuffed teens escaped their home in Texas. KTRK obtained surveillance video showing the two 16-year-olds going door-to-door in their Cypress, Texas neighborhood looking...
Gun toting woman arrested for incident at Iberville Parish bar
IBERVILLE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A woman has been arrested by Iberville Parish Sheriff’s deputies for an incident that took place at Club Secret in Plaquemine. on October 16. Surveillance video posted by the sheriff’s office shows 51-year-old Sherri White holding a gun and allegedly threatening people while exiting the building.
Cypress woman answers handcuffed twins' cry for help after escaping abusive home
Twin brother and sister are in the hospital recovering after law enforcement said they escaped their abusive home in Cypress early Tuesday morning.
brproud.com
West Feliciana Center for Youth at Angola prepares to open its doors to Bridge City inmates
ST. FRANCISVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – For months, Louisiana officials have been debating the relocation of inmates at the Bridge City Center for Youth, and on Monday (October 17), the Office of Juvenile Justice (OJJ) approved the release of video featuring the Angola-based location where the young inmates will be temporarily housed.
theadvocate.com
How a middle school fight, ongoing family feud led to the arrests of 5 adults and a teen
Five adults and a 17-year-old were arrested when an ongoing family feud came to a head with a brawl that initially erupted between students before the end of class Monday at Westdale Middle School, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said. According to an affidavit, an on-duty deputy called for...
HipHopDX.com
Mystikal Requests Bond, Hires Forensics Experts In Rape Case
Mystikal has requested to be let out on bond as he awaits trial for first degree rape and other charges stemming from an incident at his home earlier this summer. The request was one of several motions filed on Monday (October 17) by attorneys representing the former No Limit Records artist, reports WBRZ in Baton Rouge. The legal team also entered documents offering new insight into Mystikal’s relationship with his alleged victim, including a restraining order which he filed against his accuser over 20 years ago.
theadvocate.com
How did an Episcopal teacher accused of inappropriate behavior get hired at a public school?
When he applied on May 26 to become the health and physical education teacher at Woodlawn High School, Vincent Hoang wrote on his application that he’d left his previous job as a social studies teacher at Episcopal High in Baton Rouge in March, two months before the end of the school year.
theadvocate.com
Man convicted of murdering girlfriend, hiding body in St. Landry Parish in 2019
A Florida man was convicted of second-degree murder in the death of his girlfriend, a 43-year-old Pineville woman whose body was found in a wooded area off Highway 103 in the Washington area in early April 2019. Robert McPhearson was found guilty Tuesday of second-degree murder in the death of...
brproud.com
6 adults, 3 minors arrested following fight at Westdale Middle School in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Capital area authorities say a Monday (October 17) fight between children at a local middle school escalated after parents and other families members became involved, eventually leading to a total of nine arrests. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO) and EBR Schools confirmed...
5 missing children from Texas found safe in Baton Rouge; suspects arrested, official says
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Harris County, Texas official said the five missing children from that state were found safe in Baton Rouge on Tuesday, Oct. 18, and the suspects sought in connection with their disappearance were captured by Louisiana State Police. Constable Ted Heap posted on social media...
Jury finds former cop guilty on three counts
A St. Landry Parish jury found former Opelousas Police Officer Tyron Andrepont guilty of three counts of malfeasance in an alleged excessive force case.
6 adults, 3 students charged after fight at Westdale Middle
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Six adults and three students are facing charges after a fight at a Baton Rouge middle school on Monday, Oct. 17, according to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office. It happened at Westdale Middle School on Claycut Road. Deputies said there was a...
Former Opelousas police officer accused of beating Black teen restrained in hospital bed, convicted of malfeasance
Opelousas police officer fired after beating a Black teen, convicted on three counts of malfeasance in office
Concordia Parish man arrested for Felony Theft by the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry’s Brand Commission
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. TENSAS PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On October 13, 2022, Brand Inspectors with the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry’s Brand Commission arrested 32-year-old Randall Hunter White of Clayton, La., due to an arrest warrant from Tensas Parish, La. regarding an investigation conducted by the Livestock Brand […]
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Family and friends rally for Scott Gray, cancer patient attacked after minor traffic incident
Family and friends of Scott Gray, a cancer patient with a prosthetic leg who needed surgery following a violent attack after a traffic incident in Prairieville, are rallying together for a medical benefit set for Oct. 23 at Tiger Tavern in Gonzales. Savanah Gray, one of his daughters, told the...
‘How could you?’ Indoor playground owner questions why someone would steal from a business that helps young people
Lafayette Police are searching for a suspect who burglarized a children's play arena
NOLA.com
New Orleans minister admits defrauding church, parishioners, school of $900,000
Rev. Charles Southall III, who led First Emanuel Baptist Church in New Orleans and Baton Rouge for more than three decades, admitted Tuesday that he defrauded his church, its housing ministries, his parishioners and a charter school of almost $900,000 that he used for personal gain. Southall, 64, pleaded guilty...
16-year-old accused of asking friend to fatally shoot her mom
BATON ROUGE, La. (TCD) -- Two 16-year-olds were arrested after the female teen asked her friend to fatally shoot her mother. According to WBRZ-TV, on Wednesday, Oct. 12, at approximately 11 p.m., a 33-year-old woman was transported to a local hospital after suffering several gunshot wounds, and she died at the hospital from her injuries. The shooting reportedly occurred at the Highland Club apartment complex on Jefferson Highway.
Comments / 0