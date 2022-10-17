ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Angola, LA

WAFB

Gun toting woman arrested for incident at Iberville Parish bar

IBERVILLE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A woman has been arrested by Iberville Parish Sheriff’s deputies for an incident that took place at Club Secret in Plaquemine. on October 16. Surveillance video posted by the sheriff’s office shows 51-year-old Sherri White holding a gun and allegedly threatening people while exiting the building.
IBERVILLE PARISH, LA
HipHopDX.com

Mystikal Requests Bond, Hires Forensics Experts In Rape Case

Mystikal has requested to be let out on bond as he awaits trial for first degree rape and other charges stemming from an incident at his home earlier this summer. The request was one of several motions filed on Monday (October 17) by attorneys representing the former No Limit Records artist, reports WBRZ in Baton Rouge. The legal team also entered documents offering new insight into Mystikal’s relationship with his alleged victim, including a restraining order which he filed against his accuser over 20 years ago.
BATON ROUGE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Concordia Parish man arrested for Felony Theft by the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry’s Brand Commission

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. TENSAS PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On October 13, 2022, Brand Inspectors with the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry’s Brand Commission arrested 32-year-old Randall Hunter White of Clayton, La., due to an arrest warrant from Tensas Parish, La. regarding an investigation conducted by the Livestock Brand […]
CONCORDIA PARISH, LA
truecrimedaily

16-year-old accused of asking friend to fatally shoot her mom

BATON ROUGE, La. (TCD) -- Two 16-year-olds were arrested after the female teen asked her friend to fatally shoot her mother. According to WBRZ-TV, on Wednesday, Oct. 12, at approximately 11 p.m., a 33-year-old woman was transported to a local hospital after suffering several gunshot wounds, and she died at the hospital from her injuries. The shooting reportedly occurred at the Highland Club apartment complex on Jefferson Highway.
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA

