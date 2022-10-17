Mystikal has requested to be let out on bond as he awaits trial for first degree rape and other charges stemming from an incident at his home earlier this summer. The request was one of several motions filed on Monday (October 17) by attorneys representing the former No Limit Records artist, reports WBRZ in Baton Rouge. The legal team also entered documents offering new insight into Mystikal’s relationship with his alleged victim, including a restraining order which he filed against his accuser over 20 years ago.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 22 HOURS AGO