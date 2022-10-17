Insiders at The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) sold US$1.2m worth of stock, possibly indicating weakness in the future

Read full article on original website
8 Best Monthly Dividend Stocks in 2022
Monthly dividend stocks are useful for investors in search of a source of income in the form of regular payments, which can be beneficial during retirement. Some investors may also choose to invest in monthly dividend stocks during bear markets when the prices of their stocks are dropping. Regardless of...
Snag This Bargain 9.5% Yield Dividend Stock Even Cheaper Than Chief Financial Officer Roll Did
There's an old saying on Wall Street about insider buying: there are many possible reasons to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy. Back on September 14, Ares Capital Corporation's Chief Financial Officer, Penelope F. Roll, invested $47,600.00 into 2,500 shares of ARCC, for a cost per share of $19.04. Bargain hunters tend to pay particular attention to insider buys like this one, because presumably the only reason an insider would take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock of their company in the open market, is that they expect to make money. In trading on Wednesday, bargain hunters could buy shares of Ares Capital Corporation (Symbol: ARCC) and achieve a cost basis 6.7% cheaper than Roll, with shares changing hands as low as $17.77 per share. Ares Capital Corporation shares are currently trading off about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ARCC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Duluth Holdings (NASDAQ:DLTH) shareholders have endured a 62% loss from investing in the stock five years ago
Statistically speaking, long term investing is a profitable endeavour. But no-one is immune from buying too high. To wit, the Duluth Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTH) share price managed to fall 62% over five long years. That's an unpleasant experience for long term holders. We also note that the stock has performed poorly over the last year, with the share price down 48%. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 24% in the last three months.
1 Growth Stock Set to Soar 1,000%, According to Cathie Wood
After a stellar 2020, Cathie Wood's ARK Invest hasn't done so hot. Shares of the staple ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEMKT: ARKK) are down almost 77% from their all-time highs. While the firm's results might be changing, its investment strategy isn't. ARK Invest continues to buy innovative growth stocks, and it has become increasingly optimistic about Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU). The streaming platform is ARK's third-largest position across all its ETFs as of this writing.
2 Cheap Dividends (Growing 275%) Insiders Are Buying Hand Over Fist
We have plenty of cheap dividend stocks to buy today. But which ones are really bargains--and which are cheap for a reason?. The P/E ratio won't tip us off. We're heading into a recession. That "E" stands for earnings. Profits can disappear quickly if we're not careful. Let's look past...
JPMorgan CEO on the Economy: 'Be Prepared for the Worst'
Will a recession hit in 2023? That's really the big question, and many experts are convinced that economic conditions are about to decline in a serious way. That could result in widespread layoffs and a world of financial distress for many people. In fact, if you ask JPMorgan CEO Jamie...
2 of Wells Fargo's Businesses Took a Major Turn for the Worst Last Quarter, But...
All things considered, it could have been worse. While Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) is showing the expected signs of a wobbly economy -- and waning demand for mortgage loans in particular -- the bank managed to top last quarter's expectations. Still, there are clear pockets of problems. While it's not...
4 Remarkable Stocks That Could Double Your Money in 2023
In less than two and a half months, the curtain will close on what looks to be one of the toughest years on record for investors. The benchmark S&P 500 produced its worst first-half return since Richard Nixon was president, while the technology-dependent Nasdaq Composite, which fueled the broader market higher, peaked at a decline of 38% from its all-time high set last November. Even the bond market is on track for its worst year ever.
A "Heads You Win, Tails You Win" Way to Play the Recession (With a 7.3% Dividend)
A recession is on the way--and stocks are ... rallying? It makes zero sense on the surface, but there is good reason for the bounce we've seen this week. And we're going to play it with a 7.3%-paying fund that's set to roll higher with a recovering market. No, we're...
4 Top Profitable Stocks to Buy Using Net Income Ratio
It’s wise to search for companies that offer sturdy returns even after meeting all operating and non-operating costs. In other words, investors should seek a profitable company over a loss-making one. Thus, we have used the concept of accounting ratios to evaluate a company’s profitability. There is a...
Buy These 4 Low-Beta Stocks to Combat Market Volatility
Broad inflationary pressures are increasing, raising fears that the Federal Reserve will continue to hike rates aggressively. This is raising concerns about a possible recession, inducing volatility as reflected by significant gains and losses in the market. Hence, creating a portfolio of low-beta stocks is of utmost importance since the...
Danaher Sees Core Revenue Growth In Q4; Lifts FY22 View - Update
(RTTNews) - Science and technology innovator Danaher Corp. (DHR), while reporting higher third-quarter results, on Thursday said it expects fourth-quarter non-GAAP base business core revenue growth to be in the high-single digit percent range. For the full year 2022, the company is increasing its expectation for non-GAAP core revenue growth...
Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 10/20/2022
The following are today's upgrades for Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets. LENDINGTREE INC (TREE) is a small-cap value stock in the Consumer Financial...
My Top Real Estate Stock to Buy in October
Now that the real estate market seems to be following the stock market in its descent, it may not seem like a great time to diversify your portfolio with real estate. But not all real estate stocks are feeling the same heat. Take real estate investment trust (REIT) Iron Mountain...
Global Partners LP (GLP) Is Attractively Priced Despite Fast-paced Momentum
Momentum investing is essentially an exception to the idea of "buying low and selling high." Investors following this style of investing are usually not interested in betting on cheap stocks and waiting long for them to recover. Instead, they believe that "buying high and selling higher" is the way to make far more money in lesser time.
Alaska Air Group (ALK) Tops Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
Alaska Air Group (ALK) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.53 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.41 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.47 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 4.98%. A...
Digital Realty Trust (DLR) Stock Moves -0.14%: What You Should Know
Digital Realty Trust (DLR) closed the most recent trading day at $95.08, moving -0.14% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.8%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.3%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.03%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the real...
Generac (GNRC) Slashes Guidance for 2022, Stock Plummets 25%
Generac Holdings Inc. GNRC has released preliminary financial results for the third quarter ended Sep 30, 2022, and slashed its outlook for full-year 2022. Pressured sales in the Residential Products business and a bankruptcy filing by a large customer hurt its clean energy product shipments in the third quarter. Though sales rose 15% to about $1.09 billion as compared to $943 million in the prior-year quarter, this fell short of the company’s expectations.
Snap-On Inc. Announces Rise In Q3 Bottom Line, Beats estimates
(RTTNews) - Snap-On Inc. (SNA) reported a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates. The company's bottom line totaled $223.9 million, or $4.14 per share. This compares with $196.2 million, or $3.57 per share, in last year's third quarter.
KMI Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level
In trading on Wednesday, shares of Kinder Morgan Inc. (Symbol: KMI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $17.99, changing hands as high as $18.09 per share. Kinder Morgan Inc. shares are currently trading up about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of KMI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
