NASDAQ

Can Gildan (GIL) Climb 32% to Reach the Level Wall Street Analysts Expect?

Shares of Gildan Activewear (GIL) have gained 2.7% over the past four weeks to close the last trading session at $30.14, but there could still be a solid upside left in the stock if short-term price targets of Wall Street analysts are any indication. Going by the price targets, the mean estimate of $39.71 indicates a potential upside of 31.8%.
NASDAQ

How Much Block Stock Worth? Here’s What You Need to Know

Many stocks used the pandemic and the work from home trend as a springboard for outsized gains, and Block (SQ) was one of the main beneficiaries. Shares soared once the market absorbed the Covid shock, with the company’s Cash App gaining widespread adoption while stimulus checks rolled in. However, fast forward to the present day and the severity of the pullback since is on display; the stock is almost back to early pandemic levels.
