Weather is moody in the autumn in Vacationland, but that’s what makes the photos so glorious. It doesn’t matter if fog is rolling in along the coast or if it’s a clear, autumn day — Maine has some of the best things to do in the fall. There is a multitude of reasons to visit Maine in the fall including attending dozens of festivals, taking scenic drives, and tackling some incredible hikes. But what truly makes Maine stand out, is the pure vastness of the state. Huge swaths of uninterrupted forest blanket a majority of the state which means endless solitude and sweeping vistas.

MAINE STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO