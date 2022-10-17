EARLYSVILLE, Va. – Norfolk State sophomore Mercyline Kimaiyo paced the NSU women's cross country team for the fourth straight meet, clocking a 5K time of 18:05.2 as the Spartans competed at the Panorama Farms XC23 Invitational on Saturday hosted by the University of Virginia. Kimaiyo's time is the fastest...

NORFOLK, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO