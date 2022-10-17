Roxanne Perez vs. Cora Jade in a weapons wild match was booked at this year’s WWE NXT Halloween Havoc event. The following is the play-by-play coverage of the match:. They started brawling to start off the match. Jade was under the ring and sprayed her in the face with something. Jade tossed her into the barricade a few times.Jade put her in a trashcan and stomped on it. They brawled into the crowd and onto a platform. They both fell off a platform through a stack of tables. Perez back dropped her onto a stack of chairs then hit a sunset flip powerbomb on the chairs for the win.

