WWE Provides Injury Update On Sheamus

It appears Sheamus suffered an injury on this week’s episode of SmackDown – that’s if you believe WWE. Following this week’s episode of SmackDown, the company took to Twitter to announce that Sheamus suffered “a non-displaced fracture near his elbow and is still under observation” after being attacked by the Bloodline.
Bret Hart Calls His British Bulldog Match The Only Worthwhile SummerSlam 1992 Match

Bret ‘Hitman’ Hart has called his SummerSlam 1992 clash with the British Bulldog as the only worthwhile match on the card. SummerSlam 1992 took place at Wembley Stadium in London, England, and was WWE’s biggest event in the UK until this year’s Clash at the Castle pay-per-view event.
WWE NXT Halloween Havoc Final Card

The card for tonight’s WWE NXT Halloween Havoc event has been finalized. As a reminder, we will be providing live play-by-play coverage of this special later tonight. Here’s the final card:. NXT Champion Bron Breakker vs. Ilja Dragunov vs. JD McDonagh. NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose vs. Alba...
WWE NXT Halloween Havoc Results: Roxanne Perez vs. Cora Jade

Roxanne Perez vs. Cora Jade in a weapons wild match was booked at this year’s WWE NXT Halloween Havoc event. The following is the play-by-play coverage of the match:. They started brawling to start off the match. Jade was under the ring and sprayed her in the face with something. Jade tossed her into the barricade a few times.Jade put her in a trashcan and stomped on it. They brawled into the crowd and onto a platform. They both fell off a platform through a stack of tables. Perez back dropped her onto a stack of chairs then hit a sunset flip powerbomb on the chairs for the win.
Court Bauer Recalls Backstage Tension Spilling Over Into In-Ring Outburst

Former WWE writer and founder of MLW Court Bauer was a recent guest on the Masked Man Show podcast. During his appearance on the show, Bauer discussed handling backstage conflict and how those tensions can sometimes manifest themselves in the ring. The topic is relevant these days thanks to the heat generated from CM Punk’s incendiary comments following AEW’s All Out 2022 pay-per-view event, and the subsequent altercation that resulted in numerous suspensions. Bauer dished on his own experiences with similar events in the past.
Kevin Nash’s Son, Tristen Nash, Passes Away

Sean Ross Sapp reported today that Tristen Nash, the son of WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash, passed away at the age of 26. Tristen had recently started working on Kevin Nash’s “Kliq This” podcast alongside Sean Oliver. This comes seven months after Kevin lost his best friend Scott Hall. Today actually marks the anniversary of Hall’s birthday.
Darby Allin Addresses Being Homeless Before Signing With AEW

AEW wrestler Darby Allin was ready to sacrifice everything, even having a home, to make it as a pro wrestler. Allin, considered to be one of the four pillars of AEW, is a former TNT Champion, and holds the record for the longest reign with the gold. Speaking on the...
AEW Is In Talks To Buy Out CM Punk’s Contract

CM Punk, Kenny Omega, Ace Steel, and The Young Bucks were involved in a backstage fight at AEW All Out 2022 after Punk ripped Colt Cabana, Hangman Adam Page, and the AEW EVPs at the media scrum following the show. Punk defeated Jon Moxley at AEW All Out 2022 to...
Top WOW – Women Of Wrestling Star Suffers An Injury

Top WOW – Women of Wrestling wrestler “Beast” suffered a leg injury recently and could be sidelined for some time. Reportedly, her injury is said to have pushed back the WOW TV tapings for the new season and caused a bunch of creative changes to the show.
Brian Cage Pokes Fun At CM Punk Amid AEW Suspension

AEW’s Brian Cage has had some fun at CM Punk’s expense amid the latter’s suspension from the promotion. Punk has been suspended since early September due to his role in the AEW All Out 2022 backstage fight. On Twitter, Cage shared images of his diving elbow drop,...
News On Ticket Sales For Several Upcoming AEW Events

You can check out some updated ticket sale numbers for several upcoming AEW events below, courtesy of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter:. Tonight’s live episode of AEW Rampage in Jacksonville, FL has 2,152 tickets out. Next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite in Norfolk, VA has 2,511 tickets out. AEW...
Shawn Michaels To Hold Media Scrum Tonight, Impact Wrestling News & Notes

Following tonight’s Halloween Havoc pay-per-view event, Shawn Michaels will be talking to reporters during a media scrum. Of course, this is similar to what AEW has always done following their big pay-per-view events. Last night’s Impact Wrestling TV tapings at Sam’s Town Casino in Las Vegas, NV was nearly...
LAS VEGAS, NV
WWE NXT Halloween Havoc Results: Bron Breakker vs. Ilja Dragunov vs. JD McDonagh

WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker vs. Ilja Dragunov vs. JD McDonagh was booked at this year’s WWE NXT Halloween Havoc event. The following is the play-by-play coverage of the match:. A brawl broke out to start this one off. JD tossed Dragunov into the turnbuckle. JD tripped Dragunov and...
WWE NXT Superstar Undergoes Surgery – Details

WWE NXT Superstar Arianna Grace revealed in a post on Twitter that she underwent surgery earlier this week. The former ‘Bianca Carelli’ previously announced that she suffered a torn ACL and meniscus in her knee. “Hey guys, surgery went well. Now is the hard part. Really difficult to...
AEW Rampage Results (10/21/2022)

Here are the results for the episode of AEW Rampage airing on October 21, 2022. If you missed it, here are the results from this week’s Dynamite: 10/18. AEW Rampage Results (10/21/2022) #1. [AEW World Tag Team Championship] The Acclaimed (w/ Billy Gunn) (c) vs. Tony Nese & Josh...

