Augmentir CEO Russ Fadel’s rich and varied career within the industrial software space began as a co-founder at WonderwareNorth, a regional VAR for manufacturing operations software and hardware. Since 1989 has also served as a board member at the organization. Fadel was a co-founder, and from 1998 to 2005 served as CEO of Lighthammer Software Development, an application composition platform targeted at real-time manufacturing. In 2005, Lighthammer was acquired by SAP.

