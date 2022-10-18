Read full article on original website
Related
dailygalaxy.com
Rarest Thing Ever Detected –“One Trillion Times Age of the Universe”
“We actually saw this decay happen. It’s the longest, slowest process that has ever been directly observed, and our dark matter detector was sensitive enough to measure it,” said Ethan Brown, an assistant professor of physics at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute about a process that takes more than one trillion times longer than the age of the universe. “It’s amazing to have witnessed this process, and it says that our detector can measure the rarest thing ever recorded.”
$4.6 billion plant in South Africa will make 'the fuel of the future'
In Nelson Mandela Bay, South Africa, thousands of hectares of land could become the largest green ammonia plant in the world.
a-z-animals.com
Explore the Largest Lithium Deposits in the World
Earth has many natural resources. Humans have learned to use some of these, but some resources remain untapped. Additionally, the use of some of these resources, such as mercury, can lead to negative effects on the environment. This is why resources that can actually lead to improvements in the environment...
‘Impossible’ space object moving seven times the speed of light spotted by scientists
NASA scientists have found two objects traveling 'impossibly' fast through space. The objects appeared to be traveling seven times the speed of light after a collision of two neutron stars blasted a jet of radiation in 2017. The collision event, known as GW170817, was a neutron star merger. After two...
German researchers find a solution to the hydrogen storage problem: salts.
Researchers at the Leibniz Institute of Catalysis have found a relatively simple solution to the giant problem of storage and transport of hydrogen as fuel. In a paper published today in the American Chemical Society Central Science, the researchers share a method of storing hydrogen in solid salts. In a...
scitechdaily.com
Strange Long-Lasting Pulse of High-Energy Radiation Swept Over Earth
NASA’s Swift and Fermi Missions Detect Exceptional Cosmic Blast. An unusually bright and long-lasting pulse of high-energy radiation swept over Earth Sunday, October 9, captivating astronomers around the world. The intense emission came from a gamma-ray burst (GRB) – the most powerful class of explosions in the universe – that ranks among the most luminous events known.
streetwisereports.com
Third-Party Firm Rates Hydrogen Boiler Nearly 100% Efficient
An independent third-party firm has rated Jericho Energy Ventures Inc.'s (JEV:TSX.V; JROOF:OTCMKTS) zero-emissions hydrogen boiler technology as nearly 100% fuel efficient. The company’s Dynamic Combustion Chamber™ boiler was tested by Process Engineering Associates LLC. “All off-gas samples taken during the test did not detect hydrogen in the sample,”...
navalnews.com
Naval Group unveils Blue Shark “eco-responsible” ship concept
With the Blue Shark, Naval Group offers an evolutionary vision of a fast, discreet, efficient and resilient combat ship that can be integrated into a collaborative naval force, while ensuring a reduced environmental impact. Blue Shark: ecodesigned for naval operations. Naval Group developed Blue Shark, its newest surface concept ship...
France 24
Record measurement of universe suggests 'something is fishy'
The comprehensive new study published in The Astrophysical Journal further confirmed that there is a significant discrepancy between two different ways to estimate the speed at which the universe is expanding. The study said that around five percent of the universe is made up of what we might think of...
Good News Network
Mini Wind Turbines For Rooftops: ‘Up to 50% More Power’ and No Spinning Blades’
A company has shrunk the wind turbine from being as tall as the Statue of Liberty to a 10-foot bladeless box that provides more power than 15 solar panels. They are designed for small-scale, commercial use, as they’re noise free, and incapable of killing birds. Because they sit on the edge of roofs, they pair well with solar panels. If a building also has batteries to store the energy, it could be near to total self-sufficiency.
Government Scientists Make Breakthrough in Recycling Plastics That End Up In Landfills
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Plastic is everywhere. According to the US Department of Energy’s National Renewable Laboratory (NREL), in the United States, only 5 percent of plastic used is actually recycled. This is in large because plastics are not all chemically the same, making it harder and more expensive to separate individual polymers. These mixed plastics often build up in landfills and in the environment.
Phys.org
New analysis of obsidian blades reveals dynamic Neolithic social networks
An analysis of obsidian artifacts excavated during the 1960s at two prominent archaeological sites in southwestern Iran suggests that the networks Neolithic people formed in the region as they developed agriculture are larger and more complex than previously believed, according to a new study by Yale researchers. The study, published...
Gizmodo
Physicists Got a Quantum Computer to Work by Blasting It With the Fibonacci Sequence
A team of physicists say they managed to create a new phase of matter by shooting laser pulses reading out the Fibonacci sequence to a quantum computer in Colorado. The matter phase relies on a quirk of the Fibonacci sequence to remain in a quantum state for longer. Just as...
Kawasaki Ships Gas Engine to Major Taiwanese Chemical Company
TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 19, 2022-- Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (TOKYO:7012) announced today that it has shipped one KG-18 Kawasaki Green Gas Engine to major Taiwanese chemical company Yee Fong Chemical & Industrial Co., Ltd. (Yee Fong) for use in an expansion project at their Taoyuan Plant. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221013005476/en/ KG-18 Kawasaki Green Gas Engine (Photo: Business Wire)
Rooftop wind energy invention is 16 times more efficient than solar panels OLD
A new rooftop wind harvesting device is capable of generating 50 per cent more electricity than solar panels for the same cost, according to its inventors.A much smaller footprint means a single unit can also provide the same amount of power as up to 16 solar panels.The motionless design, created by Texas-based startup Aeromine Technologies, replaces the blades found in traditional wind turbines with an aerodynamic system that harvests energy from the airflow above a building.This makes them virtually noiseless and safe for birds and other wildlife.“This is a game-changer adding new value to the fast-growing rooftop power generation...
Control Engineering
In tune with times, software application provider focuses on frontline workers
Augmentir CEO Russ Fadel’s rich and varied career within the industrial software space began as a co-founder at WonderwareNorth, a regional VAR for manufacturing operations software and hardware. Since 1989 has also served as a board member at the organization. Fadel was a co-founder, and from 1998 to 2005 served as CEO of Lighthammer Software Development, an application composition platform targeted at real-time manufacturing. In 2005, Lighthammer was acquired by SAP.
Control Engineering
Contribute expertise in 2023
Control Engineering researches what topics are most important for subscribers. Control Engineering 2023 editorial calendar is made by using that research. Control Engineering conducts research on the most-important topics for subscribers to do their jobs better. Leading Control Engineering topics for 2023 include PLCs, process control, programming, Ethernet, cybersecurity, Industrial...
Control Engineering
PLC migrations support efficiency for packaged goods company
Programmable logic controller (PLC) legacy equipment can pose many challenges to operational efficiency. A packaged goods company needed to upgrade their PLC-5 hardware, which had proven to be unreliable and had caused major downtime issues as a result. The PLCs were evaluated and replaced within the span of 72 hours,...
traveltomorrow.com
Hypersonic scramjet powered by green hydrogen to cross the Atlantic in 90 minutes
Australian aerospace engineering start-up Hypersonix is partnering with the University of Sydney to build a zero emissions hypersonic spaceplane capable of deploying small satellites into low earth orbit or cross the Atlantic in 90 minutes. The aim is to make satellite launches more accessible as well as more sustainable, by using green hydrogen as fuel.
Comments / 0