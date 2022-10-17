Arsenal manager Jonas Eidevall says his team are not “entitled” to more Champions League success despite thrashing holders Lyon 5-1 on Wednesday.The result was the defending champions’ worst-ever Champions League defeat and it was the first time the French club had lost by more than a single goal in the competition since 2009. The dominant performance has made a statement in the tournament but Eidevall is not allowing his side to run away with the result.“Of course it is very nice to be able to do that but we are not entitled to anything,” the boss said post-match. “Every game...

1 DAY AGO