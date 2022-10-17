Read full article on original website
Real Madrid star Karim Benzema, 34, makes retirement announcement after winning Ballon d’Or
KARIM BENZEMA vowed to end his career at Real Madrid after winning the 2022 Ballon d'Or. The striker was recognised for his efforts in helping Real win LaLiga and the Champions League, with the Frenchman notching 44 goals last season. At 34-years-old he is the oldest winner of the award...
hypebeast.com
Karim Benzema Celebrates Ballon d’Or Win With a Golden Real Madrid Jersey
The Ballon d’Or is football’s biggest individual sporting achievement. The award is given to the best footballer of the year and since 2008, the top prize has been shared between arguably, the two best players in history: Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. And while Croatian footballer Luka Modric took the prize home in 2018, the beautiful game’s recent history will always be referred to as the Messi x Ronaldo era.
Arsenal are not ‘entitled’ to more Champions League success despite thumping holders Lyon
Arsenal manager Jonas Eidevall says his team are not “entitled” to more Champions League success despite thrashing holders Lyon 5-1 on Wednesday.The result was the defending champions’ worst-ever Champions League defeat and it was the first time the French club had lost by more than a single goal in the competition since 2009. The dominant performance has made a statement in the tournament but Eidevall is not allowing his side to run away with the result.“Of course it is very nice to be able to do that but we are not entitled to anything,” the boss said post-match. “Every game...
Beth Mead unlucky not to dethrone Alexia Putellas and win Ballon d’Or | Suzanne Wrack
Putellas may be the better player, but Mead’s individual heroics deserved recognition
Erik ten Hag 'has asked Manchester United chiefs to renew efforts to land Frenkie de Jong from Barcelona', with Dutchman insisting he 'still lacks quality in the middle of the park'... but Holland international's 'priority' is to stay at the Nou Camp
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag will try and push the club to make another attempt to sign Frenkie de Jong in January, according to reports. The Red Devils pursued the Barcelona midfielder throughout the summer transfer window but were unable to get the deal over the line. It looked...
Real Madrid star Thibaut Courtois slams Ballon d’Or chiefs after best keeper award win as Iker Casillas slates decision
REAL Madrid keeper Thibaut Courtois has taken a dig at the Ballon d’Or organisers after being voted last season’s finest shot-stopper but missing out on a place on the best player podium. The 30-year-old was awarded the Yashin Trophy for his feats between the sticks but only ended...
ESPN
PSG's Neymar blasts Ballon d'Or after Vinicius Jr snub
Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar has taken a swipe at the Ballon d'Or after Brazil teammate Vinicius Jr was only ranked eighth at Monday's gala in Paris. Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema won the prize for the first time in his career, with Bayern Munich's Sadio Mane and Manchester City's Kevin de Bruyne finishing second and third respectively.
Cristiano Ronaldo Refused To Play For Manchester United vs Tottenham
Cristiano Ronaldo refused to come on as a substitute against Tottenham for Manchester United on Wednesday night.
Xavi admits he faces the SACK at Barcelona if he can't turn the tide after £131m of spending, failing in the Champions League and Real Madrid loss... with his phone inbox 'looking like a relative has died'
Barcelona manager Xavi claims he will be axed and replaced by a new coach if their expensive summer business doesn't bring trophies this season. Xavi was afforded almost £150million worth of new signings by Barca's hierarchy in the summer; with the arrival of Robert Lewandowski, Jules Kounde, Raphinha, Andreas Christensen and Franck Kessie dramatically lifting expectations at the club.
Yardbarker
Sofyan Amrabat Back But Luka Jovic, Riccardo Sottil & Pierluigi Gollini All Doubts For Fiorentina In Serie A Clash With Inter, Italian Media Report
Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat will be back in the team for La Viola’s Serie A clash with Inter on Saturday after serving a one-match suspension. This according to today’s print edition of Florence-based newspaper La Nazione, who report that the Moroccan will certainly be in the squad, whilst striker Luca Jovic, winger Riccardo Sottil, and goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini are all doubts through injury.
Elche 0-3 Real Madrid: Karim Benzema puts the icing on the cake of a memorable week as the Ballon d'Or winner scores to help send LaLiga holders six points clear of Barcelona the top... despite them having THREE goals disallowed by VAR
Federico Valverde, Karim Benzema and Marco Asensio scored to give Real Madrid a comfortable 3-0 win at bottom side Elche in LaLiga on Wednesday and the leaders also had three goals disallowed by VAR for offside in the build-ups. Real top the standings with 28 points, six ahead second-placed Barcelona...
Granit Xhaka goal maintains Arsenal’s winning Europa League run
Granit Xhaka scored the only goal of the game as Arsenal beat PSV Eindhoven to secure qualification into the latter stages of the Europa League.The Gunners sit top of the Premier League and their domestic form has been replicated in Europe, Xhaka’s second-half strike earning a 1-0 victory which makes it four wins from four in Group A.The next task for Mikel Arteta’s side will be to get a result in Holland next week to ensure they qualify as group winners and earn a bye for the round of 32.It is now 46 days since Arsenal failed to win a...
Netherlands manager for World Cup 2022: Everything you need to know about Louis van Gaal
Netherlands manager Louis van Gaal is heading to his second World Cup in his third spell in charge of the Oranje
Barcelona 3-0 Villarreal: Catalans score three in just seven first-half minutes to bounce back from Clasico defeat and close gap on Real Madrid... with Robert Lewandowski netting twice
Barcelona went goal crazy in the first half against Villarreal as Xavi shook up his team selection and dropped four of the players who had come up short for him against Real Madrid at the weekend. Ousmane Dembele and summer signing from Leeds Raphinha were both benched with Ansu Fati...
