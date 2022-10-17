ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

hypebeast.com

Karim Benzema Celebrates Ballon d’Or Win With a Golden Real Madrid Jersey

The Ballon d’Or is football’s biggest individual sporting achievement. The award is given to the best footballer of the year and since 2008, the top prize has been shared between arguably, the two best players in history: Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. And while Croatian footballer Luka Modric took the prize home in 2018, the beautiful game’s recent history will always be referred to as the Messi x Ronaldo era.
The Independent

Arsenal are not ‘entitled’ to more Champions League success despite thumping holders Lyon

Arsenal manager Jonas Eidevall says his team are not “entitled” to more Champions League success despite thrashing holders Lyon 5-1 on Wednesday.The result was the defending champions’ worst-ever Champions League defeat and it was the first time the French club had lost by more than a single goal in the competition since 2009. The dominant performance has made a statement in the tournament but Eidevall is not allowing his side to run away with the result.“Of course it is very nice to be able to do that but we are not entitled to anything,” the boss said post-match. “Every game...
Daily Mail

Erik ten Hag 'has asked Manchester United chiefs to renew efforts to land Frenkie de Jong from Barcelona', with Dutchman insisting he 'still lacks quality in the middle of the park'... but Holland international's 'priority' is to stay at the Nou Camp

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag will try and push the club to make another attempt to sign Frenkie de Jong in January, according to reports. The Red Devils pursued the Barcelona midfielder throughout the summer transfer window but were unable to get the deal over the line. It looked...
ESPN

PSG's Neymar blasts Ballon d'Or after Vinicius Jr snub

Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar has taken a swipe at the Ballon d'Or after Brazil teammate Vinicius Jr was only ranked eighth at Monday's gala in Paris. Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema won the prize for the first time in his career, with Bayern Munich's Sadio Mane and Manchester City's Kevin de Bruyne finishing second and third respectively.
Daily Mail

Xavi admits he faces the SACK at Barcelona if he can't turn the tide after £131m of spending, failing in the Champions League and Real Madrid loss... with his phone inbox 'looking like a relative has died'

Barcelona manager Xavi claims he will be axed and replaced by a new coach if their expensive summer business doesn't bring trophies this season. Xavi was afforded almost £150million worth of new signings by Barca's hierarchy in the summer; with the arrival of Robert Lewandowski, Jules Kounde, Raphinha, Andreas Christensen and Franck Kessie dramatically lifting expectations at the club.
Yardbarker

Sofyan Amrabat Back But Luka Jovic, Riccardo Sottil & Pierluigi Gollini All Doubts For Fiorentina In Serie A Clash With Inter, Italian Media Report

Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat will be back in the team for La Viola’s Serie A clash with Inter on Saturday after serving a one-match suspension. This according to today’s print edition of Florence-based newspaper La Nazione, who report that the Moroccan will certainly be in the squad, whilst striker Luca Jovic, winger Riccardo Sottil, and goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini are all doubts through injury.
Daily Mail

Elche 0-3 Real Madrid: Karim Benzema puts the icing on the cake of a memorable week as the Ballon d'Or winner scores to help send LaLiga holders six points clear of Barcelona the top... despite them having THREE goals disallowed by VAR

Federico Valverde, Karim Benzema and Marco Asensio scored to give Real Madrid a comfortable 3-0 win at bottom side Elche in LaLiga on Wednesday and the leaders also had three goals disallowed by VAR for offside in the build-ups. Real top the standings with 28 points, six ahead second-placed Barcelona...
The Independent

Granit Xhaka goal maintains Arsenal’s winning Europa League run

Granit Xhaka scored the only goal of the game as Arsenal beat PSV Eindhoven to secure qualification into the latter stages of the Europa League.The Gunners sit top of the Premier League and their domestic form has been replicated in Europe, Xhaka’s second-half strike earning a 1-0 victory which makes it four wins from four in Group A.The next task for Mikel Arteta’s side will be to get a result in Holland next week to ensure they qualify as group winners and earn a bye for the round of 32.It is now 46 days since Arsenal failed to win a...

