College Park, MD

umterps.com

Terps Swept By Northwestern

COLLEGE PARK, MD -- Maryland (12-10, 3-7) dropped a match 3-0 (23-25, 20-25, 20-25) against Northwestern (14-7, 3-6) on Saturday night in the XFINITY Pavilion. After dropping a close opener, the Terps battled hard in the second frame to pull within 21-19 after falling behind by eight points early. Sam Csire poured in four kills to lead the Terps' run. Erin Engel also added a pair of crucial digs in the set to rile up the Maryland faithful in attendance.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
umterps.com

Bowl-Bound Terps Beat Northwestern, 31-24, On Homecoming

COLLEGE PARK, MD -- The Terps are bowl eligible on the earliest date in more than 20 years after a31-24 victory over Northwestern on Homecoming at SECU Stadium. This is the second consecutive year the Terps (6-2, 3-2 Big Ten) have reached bowl eligibility. On the first play after Northwestern...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
umterps.com

No. 8 Terps Hold Michigan State To Zero Shots, Top Spartans 1-0

COLLEGE PARK, MD -- No. 8 Maryland (8-2-4, 4-0-3) came away with a crucial 1-0 victory over Big Ten foe Michigan State (6-6-2, 3-2-1) in a game with major conference seeding ramifications on the line as the regular season winds down. William Kulvik was in the right place at the...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
umterps.com

No. 2 Terps Fall At No. 5 Penn State, 5-1

UNIVERSITY PARK, PA -- The No. 2 Terps dropped just their second game of the season and first since Sept. 20 with a 5-1 loss to No. 5 Penn State in a tough battle between two of the premier teams in the nation. It was also Maryland's first conference loss of the season in eight chances.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
umterps.com

Stahl Nets Late Game-Winner, Terps Best Indiana 1-0

BLOOMINGTON, IN -- Alina Stahl's goal in the 86th minute gave the Terps a wild, 1-0 win over Indiana to snap a seven-game losing streak. It was Maryland's second Big Ten victory of the season. Both defenses shined all night as neither team was able to find much offensive rhythm...
BLOOMINGTON, IN

