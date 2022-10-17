NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NOPD says they are looking for a man they say forced his way into a woman’s home, cut her with a knife, and attempted to suffocate her. Police say the incident happened around 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday (Oct. 19) in the 3800 block of Delachaise St. in the Broadmoor area.

