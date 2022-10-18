ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beijing ‘on a much faster timeline’ to annex Taiwan, US says

By Namita Singh
The Independent
China is planning to annex Taiwan “on a much faster timeline” than earlier believed, said US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who warned that the country could use force to hasten the reunification process if “peaceful means” don’t work out.

“If peaceful means didn’t work, then it would employ coercive means – and possibly, if coercive means don’t work, maybe forceful means – to achieve its objectives,” Mr Blinken said during an event at Standford University in California . “And that is what is profoundly disrupting the status quo and creating tremendous tensions.”

The statement comes a day after China’s president Xi Jinping refused to rule out the use of force to take over the island state. “Wheels of history are rolling on towards China’s reunification” with Taiwan and “we reserve the option of taking all measures necessary,” Mr Xi had said in his opening remarks on Sunday during the Chinese Communist Party speech.

While Washington has walked a diplomatic tightrope over Taiwan, which Beijing sees as a part of its territory, tension between the two countries has escalated since House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited the self-governing island in August.

The visit from the highest-ranking American official in 25 years ratcheted tension with China, which launched live-fire drills in protest.

The official policy of the US, however, does not commit to military action on Taiwan, even as president Joe Biden has, in the recent past, changed his stance to help defend the island nation.

During the speech at Stanford, the secretary of state asserted that the peace in the region is of profound importance to “countries around the world”.

“The amount of commercial traffic that goes through the straits every single day and has an impact on economies around the world is enormous. If that were to be disrupted as a result of a crisis, countries around the world would suffer,” he said.

Mr Blinken hoped Beijing would see the “merits” of resolving differences peacefully, as he reiterated their support for Taiwan.

“We are determined to make good on our commitments to Taiwan under the Taiwan Relations Act and supporting their ability to defend themselves,” he said. “We’re also – we also remain fundamentally committed to the ‘one China’ policy as well. That hasn’t changed. That won’t change.”

The Independent

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

