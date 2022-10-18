Read full article on original website
Fun Mexican Restaurant in Schaumburg with tasty Birria TacosChicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
This Unique Flea Market is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in IllinoisTravel MavenVilla Park, IL
Brookfield Zoo animals eating pumpkins is the fall diversion we all needJennifer GeerBrookfield, IL
4 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Haunted car wash: TikTok video gives a sneak peek of this suburban Chicago's "Tunnel of Terror'Jennifer GeerOrland Park, IL
10 Things You Don’t Want To Miss In Chicago: October 21
Secret Chicago wants to help you make the most of your free time and keep you informed! We’ll be putting out “Don’t miss” and “ICYMI” plans and news for you each week, so you’ll always catch an incredible event or story. It’s safe to say that the last few years struck a tone of fear in our lives. Horror movies, haunted houses, and fake-blood-soaked events are thus a refreshing dose of staged, not-existential fear that’s all the more welcome this year. The witching hour is close at hand, soon the ghosts will come out to play, cackling witches will soar into the skies and ghoulish creatures will creep out from their lairs. Spooky season is upon us and we’ve already started planning for the scariest nights of them all.
fox32chicago.com
Tickets go on sale for holiday-favorite 'ZooLights' at Lincoln Park Zoo
CHICAGO - The holiday season will be here before you know it, and now, tickets are on sale for Lincoln Park Zoo's "ZooLights." Tickets cost $5 — except for Mondays, which are free days. All the lights on display are energy-saving LEDs and powered by wind energy. "…year after...
Another Handful of Mothman Sightings in Chicago, One Spoke?
This "Mothman" made several appearances in the Chicago area recently, and one even spoke up?? ChicagoSuntimes. We have written about "Mothman" being seen throughout Illinois, a lot of Chicago area stuff, for quite a while now. The Brewed, a horror-themed coffee shop in Avondale, Illinois hosted a costume contest recently and Mothman showed up, and didn't win. See, it's a trick...because you can't win a costume contest if it ISN'T A COSTUME, dude.
Chicago Has Three Of The Best LGBTQ+ Friendly Bars In The U.S. According To A New List
Oh Chicago. We know it for its dazzling architecture, lively jazz scene, and storied history. There’s more to discover, as the Windy City has recently made another list and this one ranks the best gay bars in the country. According to Esquire, three Chicago spots make the list of the ‘most fun and inclusive LGBTQ+-friendly bars’ in the U.S. The highlights include: The Boystown bar is known for its lively atmosphere, dance music, and a crowd of young and old patrons. Esquire notes that it’s the place to go when “you just want to throw decorum out the window and dance…and drink…and scream-sing.” Which, true. Serving up red velvet cake slices at the bar, and known for blasting Celine Dion, Big Chicks is the place to be on a night out. Ps: They also have a full lunch menu and seating area for a casual happy hour. Address: 5024 N Sheridan Rd, Chicago, IL 60640
Things to Do This Beautiful Weekend in Chicago: Pumpkin Patches, Haunted Houses, Fall Galore and More
Warm weather is forecasted to dawn in the Chicago area this weekend, so soak in the sun and rake in all of the fall staples while you can. Here are a few orchards, haunted houses, outdoor festivals and more to check out in and around the city:. Pumpkin Patches. Is...
A New Scottish Pub Opens Today Serving Up All-Day Pints In Lincoln Square
A new pub, The Green Post, will surely attract Premier League fans in Chicago. Officially open today, the space itself is reminiscent of Scotland and perfect for anyone looking for a good whiskey, or a cup of coffee in the morning. The co-owners, who are behind both The Northman and Bar on Buena, are now embarking on a new adventure, bringing whiskey and savory pies to the states. The all-day pub is to be a public house or a tavern that promotes a sense of community, bringing the traditions and hospitality of the North Atlantic to Chicago. Bringing a traditional pub feel to Lincoln Square, The Green Post is a place where neighbors can gather to drink and share a laugh. The pub has a charming facade, painted in a green hue that draws the eye. For those working remote, they’re serious about becoming a community staple. Inside, there are three large rooms to wander through, along with two outside garden spaces to check out.
Haunted car wash: TikTok video gives a sneak peek of this suburban Chicago's "Tunnel of Terror'
A spooky car wash has become an annual event for Tommy's Express in suburban Orland Park. (CHICAGO) Forget haunted hayrides and haunted houses, this is the ultimate experience in Halloween multi-tasking. If you're short on time and need to get your Halloween scare on while you clean your car, Tommy's Express in Orland Park has you covered.
Where do singles hang out on the weekends in Chicago?
I'm 27 and looking for places where singles go to hang out and make friends on the weekends.
A Unique Shopping Event ‘Markets For Makers’ Returns To Chicago This Weekend
The official Chicago Markets For Makers is returning this weekend. The much-anticipated event will take place from October 22 to 23rd, with doors opening at 11 AM and closing at 5 PM. Specializing in curated wares, Markets for Makers is a great chance to discover one-of-a-kind and small-batch items from entrepreneurial businesses in the area. With 90+ talented makers featured, the event specializes in home decor, fashion, art, design, food, and more, with plenty of eye-catching items to peruse. Founder Natalie Christensen first started the market in 2015 and since then, it has grown into a key collaborative event that celebrates the local community. It’s also a standout way to shop a diverse collection of handmade items, independent art, boutique finds, and vintage treasures, with plenty of unique items that you can’t find anywhere else.
This lovable pup is ready to learn new tricks and find a forever home
Meet energetic one-year-old pup Bonnie! This small but mighty dog came to PAWS Chicago from Chicago Animal Care & Control. She is incredibly smart and loves to learn new tricks. And she can’t wait to show you what she’s learned.
This Chicago Bakery Serves The Best Bread In The Entire State
Here's where you can find it.
Haunted car wash coming to southwest suburbs
ORLAND PARK, Ill. — Get your scream on while getting your clean on in a twist of Halloween fun: a haunted car wash. Tommy’s Express Car Wash is bringing its Tunnel of Terror to Orland Park. The western Michigan-based company has more than 130 locations across the country and about half of them will transform […]
A Popular Cannabis-Infused Bakery Is Opening New Locations In Logan Square and Lincoln Park
It’s time to get sconed. Wake-N-Bakery is opening its 4th and 5th locations in Lincoln Park and Logan Square respectively. Customers can expect the Logan Square store to open on November 5th, while Lincoln Park locals can start grabbing THC-infused coffee and pastries this weekend, as the new location opens this Saturday. The popular bakery has been expanding over the past few months, announcing its new Lincoln Park location via Twitter. Located at 2410 N Lincoln Ave, the new outpost will be located in a prime spot, bringing in locals and tourists alike. Sure to offer up a large menu consistent with its other locations, no Wake-N-Bakrey is ever complete without the ever-popular cinnamon coffee cake, s’mores bars, and chocolate chip cookies. These two new locations will continue the tradition of serving up Instagrammable treats and drinks such as the ever-popular Purple Haze (blueberry lemonade) and Snoops Dream (caramel with Italian espresso). NEW BRANCH OPENING LOCATION! LINCOLN PARK#wakenbakery pic.twitter.com/kb1DoFVc5A
blockclubchicago.org
Mexican Independence Day Revelers In Chicago Slapped With Tickets For Waving Mexican Flags: ‘You Should Be Able To Celebrate Your Culture’
CHICAGO — For Tatiana Soto and her family, this year’s Mexican Independence Day caravan was pure joy. Soto, her daughter, her nieces and her niece’s boyfriend were among thousands who filled Downtown streets to celebrate Mexico’s independence Sept. 16, honking their horns and waving Mexican flags, bonding over their culture.
fox32chicago.com
When does Chicago's first inch of snow come?
Chicago - More weather whiplash this week as we go from snow to 70s. The first flakes of the season flew on Monday as O'Hare picked up a trace of snow. It was the earliest first observed snow of the season since Oct. 4, 2014. The average first date for a trace of snow is October 31, so Monday's snow was about a month ahead of schedule.
15 Trick-or-Treating Neighborhoods You Have to Hit
The very best Chicago spots to find Instagram-worthy decorations, full-sized candy bars, and plenty of family fun on Halloween. Grab your biggest treat bag, and get your bell-ringing fingers ready. Halloween is upon us. However, with All Hallows Eve falling on a Monday this year, trick-or-treating won’t likely start until the grown-ups are home from work. Considering that late timing—plus the ever-present threat of snow in October—it might make sense for parents of little kids to take their pint-size ghouls and goblins to one of the formally organized daytime events on the weekend prior.
Gas equipment error leaves Chicago woman with unexpected $400 bill
CHICAGO (CBS) – Have you turned on the furnace this week? You might need to think twice before touching the thermostat in the future.The cost to heat homes this winter is expected to jump 17% this year, which is why a budget-conscious Chicago woman is fired up over an unexpected gas bill.CBS 2's Lauren Victory spoke to the woman about her frustrations.Visiting her mother in her native Poland this summer was something Kat Midowicz scrimped and scrounged for."I like to be in charge of everything that's happening," said Midowicz. "All the spendings in the household."The careful budgeter noticed her People's...
Stan’s Donuts and Coffee Opening Four Sites in Mariano’s
Three sites will be full-service stores, while the last will be a donut shop
A New Pink-Themed Bar Is Coming To Wrigleyville At The End Of The Month
Decked out in pink velvet and complete with shimmering disco balls, Lost Never Found is looking to stand out. Opening in the former Casey Morans (3660 N. Clark St.) the posh bar and restaurant plans to serve cocktails, delicious food, and more– providing a new experience. Owner Kendal Killerman wants to bring a feminine vibe to Wrigleyville and is doing so by creating an Instagrammable feast of a restaurant. Every corner offers a visually appealing shot with neon signs, pink flamingos, and glitter galore. As for the drink menu, customers can expect eight specialty cocktails like the 9 to 75– a purple French 75 gin cocktail made with gin, lemon juice, champagne, and lemon sorbet. While the food menu offers an array of options, the after-10 PM kitchen will only serve pizza. The usual menu will include sharable options like truffle fries, fried pickles, and avocado toast. Along with the aforementioned pizza, there will also be sandwiches, soups, and salads up for order.
