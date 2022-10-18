A new pub, The Green Post, will surely attract Premier League fans in Chicago. Officially open today, the space itself is reminiscent of Scotland and perfect for anyone looking for a good whiskey, or a cup of coffee in the morning. The co-owners, who are behind both The Northman and Bar on Buena, are now embarking on a new adventure, bringing whiskey and savory pies to the states. The all-day pub is to be a public house or a tavern that promotes a sense of community, bringing the traditions and hospitality of the North Atlantic to Chicago. Bringing a traditional pub feel to Lincoln Square, The Green Post is a place where neighbors can gather to drink and share a laugh. The pub has a charming facade, painted in a green hue that draws the eye. For those working remote, they’re serious about becoming a community staple. Inside, there are three large rooms to wander through, along with two outside garden spaces to check out.

