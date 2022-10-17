ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NY1

Son convicted in dad's Bronx murder-for-hire death

A man accused of hiring a hitman to kill his real estate magnate father at a McDonald’s drive-thru in the Bronx in 2018 has been found guilty, prosecutors say. A jury convicted Anthony Zottola, 44, of successfully orchestrating a “murder-for-hire” plot to kill his father Sylvester Zottola, 71, in Brooklyn federal court on Wednesday, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York said in a press release.
BRONX, NY
NY1

Two arrested after pit bull attack on Staten Island: NYPD

A man and a woman were arrested on charges including animal cruelty after several pit bulls bolted out of a Staten Island home and bit at least three people on Staten Island, the NYPD said Wednesday. Rodney Jones, 48, of Staten Island, and Shontay Holland, 29, of Brooklyn, each face...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
NY1

Man killed by train after falling to subway tracks during fight: police

A train struck and killed a man after he fell onto the tracks during a fight at a Queens subway station on Monday, the NYPD said. Heriberto Quintana, 48, and Carlos Garcia, 50, both of Queens, bumped into each other at the Roosevelt Avenue-Jackson Heights subway station shortly before 5 p.m. on Monday, sending Garcia’s cellphone onto the tracks, authorities said.
QUEENS, NY
NY1

New York City government workers head to Puerto Rico to help

Dozens of Spanish-speaking New Yorkers raised their hand when Mayor Eric Adams asked who would be willing to leave their city jobs and the comfort of their lives in the five boroughs to support recovery efforts in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Fiona punished the island’s fragile infrastructure. José Torres,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NY1

City officials give tour of Randall's Island relief center

Filled with cots, games and showers, the Randall’s Island emergency relief center is ready to receive its first group of migrants. That is the message city officials made as they gave a glimpse inside the facility that has been criticized by some lawmakers. What You Need To Know. City...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NY1

NY1 rides with city Sheriff's Office as they do tobacco inspections

The New York City Sheriff's Office says it seized marijuana and bags filled with illegal tobacco products like flavored vapes and untaxed cigarettes from a smoke shop on Staten Island. The city sheriff says he is responding to neighborhood complaints combined with routine tobacco inspections. NY1 got an exclusive ride...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NY1

Hochul signs measures to aid domestic violence survivors

Laws meant to ensure privacy of victims and survivors of domestic violence, as well as the seizure of firearms of people under a protective order, were approved by Gov. Kathy Hochul on Tuesday. The five-law package was approved amid concerns over a rise in domestic and gender-based violence in the...
NY1

Seniors make up largest voting block in NYC

This year’s primary elections, at least 65% of NYC voters were 50-years-old and older, according to AARP. With the general election just weeks away, the organization’s New York director, Beth Finkel, joined “News All Day” to share more on this key voting block. Finkel says the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

