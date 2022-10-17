Read full article on original website
Son convicted in dad's Bronx murder-for-hire death
A man accused of hiring a hitman to kill his real estate magnate father at a McDonald’s drive-thru in the Bronx in 2018 has been found guilty, prosecutors say. A jury convicted Anthony Zottola, 44, of successfully orchestrating a “murder-for-hire” plot to kill his father Sylvester Zottola, 71, in Brooklyn federal court on Wednesday, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York said in a press release.
Two arrested after pit bull attack on Staten Island: NYPD
A man and a woman were arrested on charges including animal cruelty after several pit bulls bolted out of a Staten Island home and bit at least three people on Staten Island, the NYPD said Wednesday. Rodney Jones, 48, of Staten Island, and Shontay Holland, 29, of Brooklyn, each face...
Man killed by train after falling to subway tracks during fight: police
A train struck and killed a man after he fell onto the tracks during a fight at a Queens subway station on Monday, the NYPD said. Heriberto Quintana, 48, and Carlos Garcia, 50, both of Queens, bumped into each other at the Roosevelt Avenue-Jackson Heights subway station shortly before 5 p.m. on Monday, sending Garcia’s cellphone onto the tracks, authorities said.
4 arrested after man stabbed at Staten Island ferry terminal: NYPD
Four people were arrested after a man was stabbed inside the Staten Island Ferry Terminal in St. George Tuesday morning, the NYPD said. The 19-year-old man was stabbed in the chest shortly before 9 a.m., police said. He was taken to Richmond University Medical Center, where he was listed in...
At least three people hurt after pit bulls escape from Staten Island home
Ten pit bulls, including four puppies, were removed from a New Brighton home Tuesday afternoon after what neighbors described as a terrifying scene. Several people were attacked on the street after dogs bolted out of the Staten Island home’s window. “I got scared because you know, we do have...
New York City government workers head to Puerto Rico to help
Dozens of Spanish-speaking New Yorkers raised their hand when Mayor Eric Adams asked who would be willing to leave their city jobs and the comfort of their lives in the five boroughs to support recovery efforts in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Fiona punished the island’s fragile infrastructure. José Torres,...
City officials give tour of Randall's Island relief center
Filled with cots, games and showers, the Randall’s Island emergency relief center is ready to receive its first group of migrants. That is the message city officials made as they gave a glimpse inside the facility that has been criticized by some lawmakers. What You Need To Know. City...
NY1 rides with city Sheriff's Office as they do tobacco inspections
The New York City Sheriff's Office says it seized marijuana and bags filled with illegal tobacco products like flavored vapes and untaxed cigarettes from a smoke shop on Staten Island. The city sheriff says he is responding to neighborhood complaints combined with routine tobacco inspections. NY1 got an exclusive ride...
Morning Briefing: State comptroller candidates clash in debate; NY1 joins city Sheriff's Office on tobacco inspections
Good morning, New York City. Here's what you need to know today. It is chilly now but sunshine later will warm readings to near 60 degrees. Also, don't forget those sunglasses, as skies will be clear all day. Hourly Forecast | Interactive Radar. Around NYC. 1. New York comptroller candidates...
These are the four ballot measures facing New York City this general election
In the 2022 midterm election, voters in New York City will have four ballot measures to consider alongside their choices of candidates vying for city, state and federal offices. One of the measures is a question facing voters across the state. The remaining three are focused on New York City.
Hochul signs measures to aid domestic violence survivors
Laws meant to ensure privacy of victims and survivors of domestic violence, as well as the seizure of firearms of people under a protective order, were approved by Gov. Kathy Hochul on Tuesday. The five-law package was approved amid concerns over a rise in domestic and gender-based violence in the...
Seniors make up largest voting block in NYC
This year’s primary elections, at least 65% of NYC voters were 50-years-old and older, according to AARP. With the general election just weeks away, the organization’s New York director, Beth Finkel, joined “News All Day” to share more on this key voting block. Finkel says the...
