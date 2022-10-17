Hey, Louisiana! Yes, you. Consider this an open letter about everything we love about living within your borders. If you live in Louisiana, you belong to one of two camps. You either love our beautiful state despite her flaws and can't imagine living anywhere else or you can't wait to get out. To the ones who think the grass is greener on the other side of the state line, we invite you to find out! I love our state. Sure, Louisiana has room for improvement, but you can't duplicate the people you find here or our culture. They're both priceless!

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO