Read full article on original website
Related
Louisiana & Texas Celebrities Talk About Their Haunted Houses
Have you ever lived in a haunted house? Not the kind of haunted house created to entertain during the Halloween season, a home you live in that has things that go "bump" in the night. Over 25% of Americans believe they currently live in a haunted house, while 1 in 10 Americans say they moved out of a home because it was haunted.
Help Wanted Sign in Texas Is Shocking Some People
We all know it is really hard to find employees these days. Restaurants all around Shreveport have signs up looking for workers. You will even see signs asking you to “be patient, we are short-staffed.”. But this sign in Texas trying to recruit workers has lots of folks talking....
Which Fast Food Chain is Tops in the Ark-La-Tex?
Did you know that on any given day, 37% of adults in the U.S. eat fast food? But where? If you've ever wondered which fast food chain is tops in our neck of the woods, specifically Louisiana, Texas, and Arkansas, here's everything you need to know!. Chick-fil-A aka 'God's chicken'...
The True Story Behind Viral Bear Destroying Car in Louisiana
When I first saw the post of a black bear destroying a car in Louisiana over the weekend, I was somewhat accepting of its real possibility. Black bears are populating extremely well in a number of areas of the eastern parts of Louisiana, so the fact that one might have been somewhat destructive in the West Monroe area was entirely believable.
If You Thought Louisiana Politicians Were Cringey, Meet Linda
Have You Ever Stumbled Upon Something And Laughed Thinking "There Is No Way This Is Real." That just happened to me on TikTok. Remember the hilarious SNL spoof on the "Hocus Pocus 2" Texas mom? We all laughed and went on our merry way thinking man that felt super real.
Is It Illegal in Louisiana to Take a Selfie in a Voting Booth?
Most people take the phrase, 'pictures or it didn't happen,' seriously these days. If you don't post about it on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, or Snap Chat, the perception is that it DIDN'T happen because so many of us are in the habit of chronicling our daily lives for the rest of the world to see. Add that to the fact that folks love to share their personal political beliefs ad nauseam, and a voting booth selfie is bound to happen.
20 Haunting Cold Case Killings From East Texas
The first known use of the term "cold case" dates back to 1973, and ever since it has evolved into a common phrase. It has even been used in the name of multiple TV shows, including the franchise "Cold Case" that aired for over 150 episodes on CBS. As far...
Residents Share Why They Love Living, Working in Louisiana
Hey, Louisiana! Yes, you. Consider this an open letter about everything we love about living within your borders. If you live in Louisiana, you belong to one of two camps. You either love our beautiful state despite her flaws and can't imagine living anywhere else or you can't wait to get out. To the ones who think the grass is greener on the other side of the state line, we invite you to find out! I love our state. Sure, Louisiana has room for improvement, but you can't duplicate the people you find here or our culture. They're both priceless!
Louisiana Only Has 1 Billionaire; Think You Know Who?
Forbes just released their annual "400 Richest People in America" list and Louisiana only has one person who qualified. I'll give you a few hints. It's a woman. Her husband was formerly on this list. He was a pretty snazzy dresser; especially during Mardi Gras. Oh, yeah, she's the owner...
Best Places and Times to See Fall Foliage in North Louisiana
It's the time of year when even the dogs don't mind going outdside and taking a little walk. Fall... my favorite time of the year. As temperatures begin to drop, you will start smelling fireplaces in the neigborhood, pumpkins begin appearing in peoples' lawn decorations, and of course, there are Christmas displays are already up in the stores.
Louisiana Powerball Players Are Still Dreaming About Winning
No winner in the Powerball drawing on Wednesday night. The big jackpot is still growing. It will now be worth more than $550 million for the Saturday night drawing. This prize is now #15 on the list of the largest lottery jackpots in U.S. history. The onetime lump sum payout for this monster jackpot will be $277 million dollars. You could sure buy lots of cool things with that.
Louisiana Community Lands on List of Rattiest Cities in the U.S.
A Louisiana city lands on the list of the rattiest cities in the country. But we don't have a city in the top 10. Texas has 2 cities in the top 20. Dallas is #16 while Houston lands at #17 on the list which is published every year by Orkin.
One Special Critter Is Getting Pardoned By Louisiana LT Governor
Did You Know There Is a Nutria Pardoning Every SIngle Year In Louisiana?. Houma, Louisiana is home to the Rougarou Fest. Rougarou Fest is a family-friendly festival that takes over Downtown Houma from October 21st through October 23rd celebrating the spooky folklore that exists along the bayous of Southeast Louisiana.
Adrian Perkins “Report Card” Ad Gone Viral- See it Here
There's a new political commercial that has gone completely viral, at least in Shreveport-Bossier. The :30 television commercial shows Adrian Perkins sitting in a classroom, where you hear a voice over the intercom 'calling him to the office.'. What's remarkable about the ad is the technology that's being utilized. This...
Is Louisiana Senator Kennedy Dodging Opponents?
When you're three weeks away from an election, naturally, the gloves start to come off. We're seeing that in the Shreveport Mayor's race. And now, candidates running against US Senator John Kennedy are voicing their concerns about Kennedy not being available for debates or forums. According to a recent report...
Did Anyone from Louisiana Win the Big Powerball Jackpot?
You can still keep dreaming about winning it big. There was no big winner in the Powerball drawing Monday night. The drawing last night was for just under $500 million dollars. The jackpot now climbs to $508 million for the Wednesday night drawing. The lump sum payout for this big prize is $256 million. This prize is now #20 on the list of the largest lottery jackpots in U.S. history.
Costliest Hurricane Damage Ever, Adjusted For Inflation
You can't fault many Louisiana residents for feeling like this has been an easy Atlantic Hurricane Season. After the last few years of unprecedented hurricane seasons, with multiple major hurricanes making landfall in the same locations, going through the entire alphabet to names storms, and a hurricane sustaining itself as far north as Shreveport, this season has been comparatively quiet.
Louisiana Man Cited For Putting Illegal Invasive Snails in Pond
As an avid outdoorsman, I have become well aware of the extreme detrimental effects that invasive species can put on the woods and waters of the Bayou State. The first one of these invasive species that comes to mind is the Imported Fire Ant. According to the USDA,. Two species...
10 Most Disturbing Cults That Are Still Active; Any In Louisiana?
The word "cult" has lost a little meaning over the last few decades. Part of that has to do with the general public labeling everything from groups of sports fans to concertgoers as being in "cults", but it has a lot to do with our current political climate...where if you don't agree with someone, its because you're in a cult. By the way, that's BOTH major parties who keep accusing others, so...
Shreveport School Lands on List of Top Performing in State
ACT scores in Louisiana are down for the 5th consecutive year and the same holds true in the Shreveport area. The highest performing schools locally are Caddo Magnet with a 26.8, 5th highest in the state and Byrd with a 21. The lowest performing schools are Woodlawn with a 14 and BTW with a 14.1.
96.5 KVKI
Shreveport, LA
11K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
96.5 KVKI plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0