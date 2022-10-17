ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Kevin Harvick has strong thoughts on Bubba Wallace incident

Kevin Harvick offered some strong thoughts on the Bubba Wallace incident during Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series playoff race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Wallace got upset with a maneuver from Kyle Larson and retaliated by running across the track to ram last year’s Cup Series winner. Not only did Wallace take himself and Larson out of the race, but his actions also cost Toyota teammate, Christopher Bell. Then Wallace charged at Larson and gave him several hard shoves outside their cars.
CBS New York

Morant's 34 points lead Grizzlies to OT win over Knicks

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Ja Morant had 34 points and nine assists, and the Memphis Grizzlies beat the New York Knicks 115-112 in overtime on Wednesday night in the season opener for both teams.Santi Aldama had 18 points and 11 rebounds for Memphis, and Desmond Bane finished with 16 points. Aldama was 7 of 14 from the field in his first career start, stepping in for Jaren Jackson Jr. while the forward recovers from an offseason stress fracture to his right foot."You know, I was locked in. I know they were a very good team, so I just tried to play...
MEMPHIS, TN
Clayton News Daily

PHOTOS: Atlanta Hawks defeat Houston Rockets in NBA season opener

John Collins scored 24 points and Trae Young added 23 along with 13 assists to lift the host Atlanta Hawks to a 117-107 victory over the Houston Rockets on Wednesday in the season opener for both teams. De'Andre Hunter had 22 points and offseason acquisition Dejounte Murray collected 20 points, 11 assists and five steals for the Hawks.
ATLANTA, GA
NBC Sports

Huerter becomes instant fan favorite in explosive Kings debut

SACRAMENTO -- In 28 minutes and 48 seconds, Kevin Huerter quickly became a fan favorite during his Kings debut at Golden 1 Center on Wednesday night. The Kings sharpshooter drained his first 3-pointer 123 seconds into the game. After that, it was lights out from behind the arc for the 6-foot-7 guard.
SACRAMENTO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy