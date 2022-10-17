Read full article on original website
u.today
Elon Musk Sells His Perfume for SHIB, XRP Can Be Easily Bought in Europe, Ripple CEO Predicts When SEC Lawsuit Will End: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Here are the top four news stories presented to you by U.Today. SHIB Army rejoice: Elon Musk sells his "Burnt Hair" perfume for SHIB. Apart from being a head of Tesla, SpaceX and a few small-cap companies, Elon Musk has acquired a new title: “Perfume Salesman.” This funny description appeared on the centibillionaire’s Twitter bio after he launched the sale of a perfume called “Burnt Hair.” According to Musk’s recent tweet, so far, he managed to sell 20,000 bottles of this fragrance. In addition to traditional payment methods, there is also an option to pay in crypto. Thus, holders of SHIB, DOGE and other coins can buy this perfume via BitPay. The perfume costs slightly over $104 per bottle, and it can be paid for with PayPal, via Google Pay, and regular bank cards.
Yahoo!
Walmart CTO: 'Crypto will become an important part of how customers transact’
Walmart (WMT) made headlines late last year, when the company sought several new trademarks that signaled its intent to make and sell virtual goods in the metaverse. Now, the retail giant’s Global Chief Technology Officer says crypto transactions will be right "in the middle" of its digital strategy moving forward.
CoinTelegraph
ShapeShift moves closer to full decentralization with open-source mobile app
ShapeShift, a noncustodial crypto exchange and decentralized autonomous organization (DAO), has taken additional steps toward complete decentralization by migrating users to a new open-source application — a move the organization said would enhance user mobility. The organization announced that as of Oct. 19, all native web users of the...
cryptoslate.com
L2 solution makes Cardano, Algorand network interoperable
Cardano (ADA) founder Charles Hoskinson announced that Algorand (ALGO) is now on the Cardano network in reaction to the news that Mikomedia A1 Rollup is live on Algorand. Mikomedia is a blockchain interoperability provider which focuses on giving EVM capabilities to smart networks like Cardano, which are originally non-EVM. On the Layer-2 A1 rollup, wrapped ALGO — dubbed milkALGO — will be the native currency for all transactions.
From Wall Street to Uniswap: COO Mary-Catherine Lader sees the future of finance decentralized
Mary-Catherine Lader, chief operating officer of Uniswap Labs, in New York, U.S., on Wednesday, May 11, 2022. For some, leaving Wall Street for the free-wheeling world of DeFi would be a scary prospect. For Lader, it's the place to be even after the recent collapse of Terra. Even with the...
Financial services giant Plaid makes first foray into crypto
Plaid’s first Web3-native product is seeking to add trust back to the beleaguered industry.
coinjournal.net
European digital bank N26 launches crypto trading service
EU-licensed N26 will launch its N26 Crypto in the next few weeks, with the service first available to customers in Austria. N26, Europe’s first regulated mobile bank, is looking to curve off a chunk of the crypto trading market by launching its own service, amid growing demand from clients.
CoinTelegraph
Rarible NFT marketplace adds Web3 aggregation with new version
Rarible, the Ethereum-based nonfungible token (NFT) marketplace, announced its platform upgrade to Rarible 2 on Oct. 20. The NFT marketplace says it is introducing new aggregation tools to showcase NFTs from across the Web3 space. This means users can browse and purchase Ethereum-based digital assets from Rarible, OpenSea, LooksRare, X2Y2 and Sudoswap.
coingeek.com
Sharding as a blockchain scaling solution doesn’t work
Imagine if Chase Bank and Citibank required that their ledgers were in sync before committing a new transaction to their database. This is how Ethereum and any other account-based blockchains operate. In an account-based model, users have a balance of their tokens or coins associated with an address or an account.
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum-Based Altcoin Project Jumps After Crypto Exchange Coinbase Adds It to Listing Roadmap
An Ethereum (ETH)-based altcoin is rallying following news that top US crypto exchange Coinbase has added the project to its listing roadmap. Lido DAO (LDO), a staking service for Ethereum and other blockchain projects, has seen more than a 16% price increase in the days following Coinbase’s announcement via Twitter.
Fidelity Digital Assets To Allow Clients To Purchase Ethereum From Next Week
Fidelity Digital Assets will allow its clients to buy and sell Ethereum from next week onwards. The new feature was disclosed to customers via email. Ethereum’s transition to proof-of-stake likely contributed to this decision. The digital asset manager has been hiring aggressively in a bid to double its global...
todaynftnews.com
Coinbase NFT introduces new NFT minting feature
Coinbase NFT releases new NFT minting feature on its platform. Now the creators can easily mint their NFT collection on the blockchain. The new NFT mint feature went live on the platform on 13th October 2022. Coinbase NFT marketplace has recently introduced a new feature on its platform. The popular...
thecoinrise.com
Nubank Introduces its Own Cryptocurrency Nucoin
Latin America fintech bank Nubank is set to launch its cryptocurrency alongside its new customer rewards program. The launch which will be a revolutionary move of a large financial institution into the digital asset ecosystem is scheduled to take off in Q1 next year. The Warren Buffet-backed Nubank is a digital banking firm which is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.
bctd.news
Fintech Company Plaid Announced Its First Crypto-Native Product
Leading financial services company Plaid revealed the launch of its first crypto-native product, Wallet Onboard. Founded in 2013, the company partners with banks and payment services to make it easy for people to connect their financial accounts to the apps and services they use. Plaid released a blog post that...
NEWSBTC
FTX Sends 50,000 Ethereum To Voyager, FTX Token Witnesses Pump And Dump
In a recent report, FTX sent 50,000 Ethereum worth about $65 million to Voyager Digital’s main wallet. The CEO of Nansen, a blockchain analytics firm, Alex Svanevik, confirmed the transaction in a tweet. Due to the crypto winter, some crypto firms struggled with insolvency. This bearish market even pushed...
blockchain.news
Binance Now Ranked as the Second Largest Voting Power in Uniswap DAO
In a move that has become quite worrisome to Hayden Adams, the founder of the Uniswap decentralized exchange, Binance exchange has delegated as much as 13 million UNI tokens to the Uniswap DAO. This token automatically springboards Binance as the entity with the second-largest voting power after mega Venture Capital...
thedefiant.io
Shortage of Goerli Testnet Ether Puts the Squeeze on Devs
Developers are hoarding Goerli testnet Ether, resulting in a widespread shortage of the coin, according to data from websites that distribute tokens. As a result, developers must pay a premium to access what are intended to be freely distributed coins. Without Goerli ETH, devs cannot experiment on the test network, posing a threat to innovation on the Ethereum blockchain.
todaynftnews.com
Unstoppable Domains joins Wyre, users can use Web3 domains to trade crypto
Unstoppable Domains announces integration with Wyre. More than 10 million users can utilize Web3 domains while purchasing crypto in applications with Wyre integration. Unstoppable Domains will be recognized via the Checkout Widget of Wyre. A futuristic vision for Web3 requires establishing a robust foundation with popular platforms such as Wyre,...
ffnews.com
Cashfree Payments launches ‘Issuance’ to Enable Fintechs and Platforms to launch their Own Prepaid Cards and Wallets
Cashfree Payments, India’s leading payments and API banking solutions company, announced the launch of Card Issuance Stack with their new solution ‘Issuance’ to enable businesses such as fintechs and platforms to launch prepaid cards and wallets for their customers, employees and partners. ‘Issuance’ is a prepaid card and wallet issuance API stack which can be used for payroll & incentive disbursals, customer loyalty programs, expense management among other use cases. ‘Issuance’ allows businesses to launch both physical and virtual prepaid cards.
