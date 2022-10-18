ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

KTVB

Behati Prinsloo Shares Growing Baby Bump Photo Following Adam Levine Scandal

Behati Prinsloo has baby bump fever! She took to her Instagram Story on Wednesday and shared another baby bump pic while wearing a very familiar outfit. The 34-year-old model posed for a neck-down selfie inside what appears to be a gigantic walk-in closet. She's wearing loose sweatpants, black Vans and a tie-dye shirt. Her baby bump, undoubtedly, steals the spotlight, peeking out from under her t-shirt. The entire outfit appears to be the exact same one she wore when she confirmed her pregnancy on Sept. 15.
KTVB

Behati Prinsloo Shares More Pregnancy Updates in the Wake of Adam Levine Cheating Scandal

Behati Prinsloo is bumpin' around town! The pregnant model is showing off her growing belly in a bathroom mirror selfie shared to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday. In the pic, Prinsloo wears a black, skintight jumpsuit and oversized animal-print jacket. She accessorizes the moody fall look with black combat boots, a black crossbody bag and tortoise shell sunnies atop her head. The 34-year-old playfully added an animated alien to the background of the image.
NEVADA STATE
KTVB

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake Reveal They Renewed Their Vows in Italian Ceremony

It's the year of tin for Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel! The beloved couple celebrated their 10-year anniversary on Wednesday, and revealed they recently renewed their vows to honor the milestone. Biel took to her Instagram story Wednesday evening to share a snapshot of herself and her husband smiling and...
KTVB

See Selma Blair's Beautiful, Heartbreaking Final 'Dancing With the Stars' Performance

Selma Blair's time in the ballroom came to an end on Monday's Dancing With the Stars, but not before the 50-year-old actress gave one final heartbreaking performance. Blair and her partner, Sasha Farber, had "one last gentle dance" per her request -- a waltz set to "What the World Needs Now Is Love" by Andra Day.
KTVB

Billie Eilish Spotted Kissing Jesse Rutherford: See the PDA Pic

Billie Eilish looked happier than ever as she shared a kiss with her rumored new beau, Jesse Rutherford! In a new photo, the 20-year-old “Bad Guy” singer and the lead vocalist of The Neighborhood, got cozy following a date night in Los Angeles on Tuesday. Eilish leans in close to the rocker, who meets her for a kiss on the lips.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTVB

Why Emily Ratajkowski Believes She'll Be OK After Sebastian Bear-McClard Split

Emily Ratajkowski is healing following her divorce. In September, the model filed to end her marriage to husband Sebastian Bear-McClard following months of separation rumors. Today, the 31-year-old actress says that she is navigating the world as a single woman for the first time. "I can tell you that I...
KTVB

'The Game' Season 2 to Premiere on Paramount Plus in December

Are you ready to step back into The Game? You better be! On Thursday, Paramount+ announced that season 2 of the hit revival series kicks off on Dec. 15. The series will premiere that Thursday with two new episodes. The rest of the 10-episode season will premiere weekly on Thursdays, exclusively on Paramount+.
KTVB

Taylor Swift Fights Herself in Fever Dream Teaser for 'Midnights' Music Videos

Taylor Swift gave fans a visual sneak peek of what to expect from her Midnights music videos, unveiling a shiny new teaser-trailer during Thursday's NFL broadcast -- just hours before dropping her album in full. Swift moves through something of a fever dream in the lyric-less clip -- dancing, fighting,...
KTVB

'Real Housewives of Orange County's Braunwyn Windham-Burke Files for Divorce From Sean Burke

Real Housewives of Orange County star Braunwyn Windham-Burke has filed to divorce her husband, Sean Burke, after 23 years of marriage. The reality star filed divorce documents in an Orange County, California, court on Monday, citing "irreconcilable differences," according to multiple outlets that have obtained the documents. Braunwyn has filed for shared legal custody but wants physical custody with visitation for their children. The divorce documents also include requests for attorney fees, spousal support and a division of personal property.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA

