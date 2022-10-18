Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This is the best Cheeseburger in CaliforniaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
A Disturbing Home Surveillance Video Shows a California Family being Robbed While they were Enjoying a Family Dinner OutShameel ShamsYorba Linda, CA
My Life As A Page For NBC-TV In The "Big '80s"Herbie J PilatoBurbank, CA
Free Day of the Dead celebration at Museum of Latin American Art in Long Beach on October 30D.J. EatonLong Beach, CA
10 Scares, Steals, and Foodie Deals for your L.A. WeekendCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Related
KTVB
'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Says She's Dating After Kody Split -- What She's Looking For (Exclusive)
Christine Brown is single and ready to mingle more than year after her split from her husband of 25 years, Kody Brown. The 50-year-old Sister Wives star opened up to ET's Deidre Behar about her post-Kody life, where she described herself as "single." "I'm single now, right? So I kind...
KTVB
Morgan Evans Reflects on 'Difficult Time' in His Life Amid Kelsea Ballerini Divorce
Getting real with his vocals. Morgan Evans is baring his soul with his new single, "Over For You." The country singer released his new song on Wednesday and opened up about how the track was influenced and impacted by his painful split from his estranged wife, Kelsea Ballerini. "I recorded...
KTVB
'Station 19': Jaina Lee Ortiz Teases Surprising New Romance in Season 6 (Exclusive)
Is Andy finally in a good place on Station 19? Jaina Lee Ortiz thinks so. The actress hopped on the phone head of Thursday's new episode to discuss her character's roller-coaster journey so far and what's ahead. In the episode, titled "Dancing With Our Hands Tied," the Station 19 crew...
KTVB
Scott Disick Wants to Stay Out of Drama Following Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Wedding, Source Says
Scott Disick is staying out of the way! On the heels of the second season of The Kardashians on Hulu, the 39-year-old businessman, who shares three children with Kourtney Kardashian, is focused on family. "Scott has also been chill and low-key lately," a source tells ET. "He's been doing his...
KTVB
Behati Prinsloo Shares Growing Baby Bump Photo Following Adam Levine Scandal
Behati Prinsloo has baby bump fever! She took to her Instagram Story on Wednesday and shared another baby bump pic while wearing a very familiar outfit. The 34-year-old model posed for a neck-down selfie inside what appears to be a gigantic walk-in closet. She's wearing loose sweatpants, black Vans and a tie-dye shirt. Her baby bump, undoubtedly, steals the spotlight, peeking out from under her t-shirt. The entire outfit appears to be the exact same one she wore when she confirmed her pregnancy on Sept. 15.
KTVB
John Legend Talks Living Through Grief, Relationship Challenges With Chrissy Teigen: 'I Just Value Her More'
John Legend is being completely honest about the highs and lows in his relationship with Chrissy Teigen. The "All of Me" singer is a guest on the latest episode of the On Purpose with Jay Shetty podcast where he got candid about his evolving relationship with his wife. Legend, 43,...
KTVB
Behati Prinsloo Shares More Pregnancy Updates in the Wake of Adam Levine Cheating Scandal
Behati Prinsloo is bumpin' around town! The pregnant model is showing off her growing belly in a bathroom mirror selfie shared to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday. In the pic, Prinsloo wears a black, skintight jumpsuit and oversized animal-print jacket. She accessorizes the moody fall look with black combat boots, a black crossbody bag and tortoise shell sunnies atop her head. The 34-year-old playfully added an animated alien to the background of the image.
KTVB
Gwyneth Paltrow on Reviving Her Friendship With Ex Brad Pitt and How Her Husband Feels About It (Exclusive)
Gwyneth Paltrow's husband is understanding of her friendship with her ex. ET's Cassie DiLaura spoke with the 50-year-old Goop founder on Wednesday, and Paltrow revealed how she rekindled her friendship with Brad Pitt and how her husband, Brad Falchuk, feels about her doing so. Paltrow and Pitt dated in the...
KTVB
Joseph Baena Details Support From Mother & Dad Arnold Schwarzenegger After ‘DWTS’ Elimination (Exclusive)
Joseph Baena's journey on Dancing With the Stars may have come to an end earlier than he would have hoped, but he's very happy with how far he's come and what he's learned about himself. Joseph and his pro partner, season 30 champion Daniella Karagach, spoke with ET shortly after...
KTVB
Watch 'Ghost Adventures' Zak Bagans and ET's Kevin Frazier Investigate the Los Feliz Murder House (Exclusive)
Ghost Adventures star Zak Bagans has had plenty of paranormal encounters, but only ET's Kevin Frazier got to come along for a "level 10" adventure at an infamous Hollywood location!. The pair teamed up to enter the "Los Feliz Murder House" for a new two-part episode of Ghost Adventures, investigating...
KTVB
Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake Reveal They Renewed Their Vows in Italian Ceremony
It's the year of tin for Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel! The beloved couple celebrated their 10-year anniversary on Wednesday, and revealed they recently renewed their vows to honor the milestone. Biel took to her Instagram story Wednesday evening to share a snapshot of herself and her husband smiling and...
KTVB
See Selma Blair's Beautiful, Heartbreaking Final 'Dancing With the Stars' Performance
Selma Blair's time in the ballroom came to an end on Monday's Dancing With the Stars, but not before the 50-year-old actress gave one final heartbreaking performance. Blair and her partner, Sasha Farber, had "one last gentle dance" per her request -- a waltz set to "What the World Needs Now Is Love" by Andra Day.
KTVB
Kerry Washington Praises Husband Nnamdi Asomugha Ahead of Dual Film Releases (Exclusive)
Kerry Washington and her husband, Nnamdi Asomugha, are making booked and busy look good! The actress couldn't help but gush about her partner when ET spoke with her at the premiere of her newest film, Netflix's adaptation of The School for Good and Evil. "I’m really proud of him, I...
KTVB
Unforgettable Gala Honoring Asian Excellence Reveals 'Illuminate' Theme for 20th Anniversary (Exclusive)
Unforgettable Gala, the annual awards ceremony honoring and celebrating Asian excellence in entertainment, culture and social justice, has set a date for its milestone 20-year anniversary. This year's gala, which will once again be held in the Beverly Hilton ballroom, will take place Saturday, Dec. 17 in Beverly Hills, California,...
KTVB
Billie Eilish Spotted Kissing Jesse Rutherford: See the PDA Pic
Billie Eilish looked happier than ever as she shared a kiss with her rumored new beau, Jesse Rutherford! In a new photo, the 20-year-old “Bad Guy” singer and the lead vocalist of The Neighborhood, got cozy following a date night in Los Angeles on Tuesday. Eilish leans in close to the rocker, who meets her for a kiss on the lips.
KTVB
Why Emily Ratajkowski Believes She'll Be OK After Sebastian Bear-McClard Split
Emily Ratajkowski is healing following her divorce. In September, the model filed to end her marriage to husband Sebastian Bear-McClard following months of separation rumors. Today, the 31-year-old actress says that she is navigating the world as a single woman for the first time. "I can tell you that I...
KTVB
'The Game' Season 2 to Premiere on Paramount Plus in December
Are you ready to step back into The Game? You better be! On Thursday, Paramount+ announced that season 2 of the hit revival series kicks off on Dec. 15. The series will premiere that Thursday with two new episodes. The rest of the 10-episode season will premiere weekly on Thursdays, exclusively on Paramount+.
KTVB
'90 Day: The Single Life': Debbie Decides to Move to Canada, Tony Wants to Meet Colt (Exclusive)
Debbie Johnson is ready to make the move! In ET's exclusive first look at the upcoming 90 Day: The Single Life episode, Debbie has decided to ship out to Vancouver, Canada, to be with Tony after sightseeing around the city. She does, however, admit that she is afraid of leaving...
KTVB
Taylor Swift Fights Herself in Fever Dream Teaser for 'Midnights' Music Videos
Taylor Swift gave fans a visual sneak peek of what to expect from her Midnights music videos, unveiling a shiny new teaser-trailer during Thursday's NFL broadcast -- just hours before dropping her album in full. Swift moves through something of a fever dream in the lyric-less clip -- dancing, fighting,...
KTVB
'Real Housewives of Orange County's Braunwyn Windham-Burke Files for Divorce From Sean Burke
Real Housewives of Orange County star Braunwyn Windham-Burke has filed to divorce her husband, Sean Burke, after 23 years of marriage. The reality star filed divorce documents in an Orange County, California, court on Monday, citing "irreconcilable differences," according to multiple outlets that have obtained the documents. Braunwyn has filed for shared legal custody but wants physical custody with visitation for their children. The divorce documents also include requests for attorney fees, spousal support and a division of personal property.
Comments / 0