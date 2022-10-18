Behati Prinsloo has baby bump fever! She took to her Instagram Story on Wednesday and shared another baby bump pic while wearing a very familiar outfit. The 34-year-old model posed for a neck-down selfie inside what appears to be a gigantic walk-in closet. She's wearing loose sweatpants, black Vans and a tie-dye shirt. Her baby bump, undoubtedly, steals the spotlight, peeking out from under her t-shirt. The entire outfit appears to be the exact same one she wore when she confirmed her pregnancy on Sept. 15.

