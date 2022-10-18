ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denny's closes four Connecticut locations in less than two months

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. National diner chain Denny's has closed four locations in Connecticut since early September. Restaurants in Enfield, West Haven, Wethersfield and Vernon suddenly closed between Sept. 5 and Oct. 17, according to reports. The West Haven Denny's, at 487 Saw...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Newswatch 16

Tamaqua students dismissed early after threat

TAMAQUA, Pa. — In Schuylkill County, a non-specific threat caused three schools in the Tamaqua School District to go on lockdown. Police have confirmed there is no credible threat after investigating. All schools in the Tamaqua School District will go back to their regular schedules Thursday. Want to see...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Eyewitness News

CT sandwich shop named state’s ‘Best Fast Food’

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - A popular magazine said it pinpointed the best fast food in each state, including Connecticut. Food & Wine called its 50 quick-service, locally-loved restaurants across the country “the future of fast food.”. For Connecticut, it named Waterbury’s Nardelli’s Grinder Shoppe as the best fast food...
CONNECTICUT STATE
local21news.com

A cold day with the breeze making it even colder

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The chill has arrived! Many will wake up to temperatures in the middle 30s this morning. Temperatures only climb to around 50 this afternoon and the breeze will make it feel even colder. Some will likely see the first freeze of the season tonight as temperatures drop to 32 for a several hour period or more. More of the same is expected tomorrow with highs in the low 50s. An isolated shower will be possible today and tomorrow.
skooknews.com

Schuylkill County Crash Log - 10/21/2022

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP - This crash occurred on Friday, October 14th, 2022, around 6:40am on Route 443/Deturksville Road. Troopers say Aidan Geist, 19, of Pine Grove, was driving westbound in Chevrolet Impala when he lost control, crossed both lanes, and struck a utility pole, and overturning in the air before coming to a rest in the middle of the road.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Crash causing major delays on I-83 near Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash has caused traffic to be slowed down on the Interstate 83 bridge, also known as the South Bridge, in Harrisburg. According to PennDOT, there is a multi-vehicle crash on I-83 northbound at Exit 43: CAPITOL/2ND ST. There is a lane restriction. Traffic is...
HARRISBURG, PA
FOX 28 Spokane

Dr. Oz made reputation as a surgeon, a fortune as a salesman

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Dr. Mehmet Oz may have made his reputation as a surgeon. But he made a fortune as a salesman on daytime TV. Now, as the Republican nominee for Senate in Pennsylvania, he’s trying to leverage his celebrity to help win the closely contested race on Election Day. The outcome of the contest could turn on whether voters view him as the trusted doctor he portrayed on “The Dr. Oz Show” or as a pitchman who promoted products of questionable medical value. One advertiser closely affiliated with Oz is Usana Health Sciences. The company has been investigated by federal authorities, sued by its own shareholders and accused of operating like a pyramid scheme. Oz’s campaign says the show followed all federal regulations.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Hershey West End apartments among 15 housing developments planned for central Pa.

Construction plans for new housing developments have been moving forward for a variety of living spaces, from apartments to townhomes. Since our most recent housing list, published on Aug. 28, construction is nearing completion on almost three dozen new apartments at the former Lemoyne Middle School, and more than 300 apartments have been proposed for the Hershey West End project in Derry Township.
HERSHEY, PA
Newswatch 16

Respiratory illnesses on the rise, especially in children

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Across the country, respiratory illnesses among children and young adults are on the rise. Hospitals are seeing more and more sick children by the day. "We are seeing a lot of rhinovirus and enterovirus that is making kids pretty sick. We actually saw the enterovirus about eight years ago now, which caused a lot of sickness in kids, and we are seeing that same strain make a comeback this year, too," said Dr. Ashley Pence.
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
abc27.com

Mayor Williams says Harrisburg is strongest it’s been in decades

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Thursday, Oct. 20, Harrisburg Mayor Wanda Williams gave her State of the City Address to local business leaders, elected officials, and more, where she said Harrisburg is the strongest it has been in decades. Williams cited Harrisburg’s financial recovery out of Act 47, which...
HARRISBURG, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Man punished for selling meth in Berks, Schuylkill counties

SCRANTON, Pa. — A Reading man will spend more than eight years behind bars for selling methamphetamine in Berks and Schuylkill counties. A federal judge in Scranton sentenced William F. Showers to 100 months in prison followed by five years of supervised release for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute more than 50 grams of meth.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
lebtown.com

Lebanon police chief Todd Breiner retires

Lebanon police chief Todd Breiner, the city’s chief law enforcement officer since 2016, has retired. His last day on the job was Monday, Oct. 17. Mayor Sherry Capello confirmed Breiner’s retirement at Thursday’s pre-city council planning meeting. Police Captain Bret Fisher has been appointed interim chief, Capello said.
LEBANON, PA
WBRE

Four charged federally for alleged counterfeit money scheme

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Four men arrested in September now face federal charges for allegedly using thousands of dollars in counterfeit money at several Lackawanna and Luzerne County stores. According to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Brinayah Clark, 18, Kenall Rawls, 22, Jaquan Underwood, 21 all from Philadelphia, and Nazeer Amir Shamsud-Din, 22 from […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Times News

Schuylkill Co. EMA recognized for I-81 fatal crash response

Schuylkill County’s emergency management team did such an outstanding job responding to a massive 80-vehicle crash on Interstate 81 in March that word of its great work reached Texas. On Wednesday, county commissioners lauded Emergency Management Agency Coordinator John M. Matz for his role in leading that team, and...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Deadly crash in Luzerne County

PITTSTON, Pa. — A woman has died after a crash in Luzerne County. Officials say two cars collided head-on along Suscon Road in Pittston Township around noon on Tuesday. Police say Carol Wolfe, of Trucksville, was killed. See news happening? Text our Newstip Hotline.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA

