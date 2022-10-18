ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

VikingsTerritory

Don’t Rule Out Vikings + Kyle Rudolph Reunion

The Minnesota Vikings could enhance their 5-1 roster with the NFL’s trade deadline 11 days away, arguably having needs at CB and interior DL. Another possible need is TE, and former Vikings Kyle Rudolph could be just the man to add roster depth. Sources tell VikingsTerritory Rudolph is “mildly...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

CBS Sports Pumps Brakes on Vikings Hype

The Vikings started their season with an almost perfect record, despite the significant shifts in the offseason with a regime and culture change, including implementing new schemes on both sides of the ball. Nobody expected the team to come out of the gates that hot. However, CBS Sports pumped the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

What the Media Is Saying about the 5-1 Vikings

We are a third of the way through the NFL regular season, and the Minnesota Vikings have amassed five victories. You had to be ultra-optimistic about this season’s Vikings to have predicted that before the season. The franchise is coming off the back of an eight-win season and has a new rookie head coach. Such a fast start seemed unlikely — though I predicted the Vikings to start 4-2.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

The Vikings Have One Tradeable Asset

The NFL’s trade deadline hits on November 1st, two days after the Minnesota Vikings host the Arizona Cardinals at U.S. Bank Stadium. The franchise isn’t expected to be a major player near the trade deadline, chiefly because the Vikings rank dead last in the NFL per available cap space. They have no money.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Don’t Rule Out a Vikings Trade in the Coming Weeks

With the trade deadline approaching on November 1st, and the Vikings now on their bye week, attention has turned to the roster and potential trade targets for the team in purple. Given the Vikings new GM and his propensity for pulling off trades, it seems silly to rule out a potential Vikings trade in the next couple weeks.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

Vikings Sign a New OLB to 53-Man Roster

Get ready Vikings fans, in the latest bit of Minnesota Vikings news, the Vikings have signed a former Los Angeles Ram. Unfortunately, though, his name is not Odell Beckham Jr. Instead, the Vikings announced they will sign OLB Benton Whitley to the 53-man roster. Whitley is a 2022 undrafted free...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

Other Teams are Creating Cap Space; Will The Vikings Follow Suit?

It’s no secret that the Vikings don’t have a ton of cap space. Indeed, Kwesi Adofo-Mensah is working with a meagre $358,261, per Over the Cap. That reality puts Minnesota dead last in the NFL. The total gives the team very little ability to add anyone to their roster unless there are some other moves to shift money around. One wonders if the strong start to the season may prompt management to ensure they add just one or two more players for the playoff push.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Vikings Sign WR Blake Proehl To Practice Squad

Proehl, 23, wound up going undrafted out of East Carolina back in 2021. He later signed a rookie contract with the Vikings. Proehl was waived last year and spent the season on injured reserve. He was placed on the PUP list coming out of the preseason and waived a few days ago.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

