It’s no secret that the Vikings don’t have a ton of cap space. Indeed, Kwesi Adofo-Mensah is working with a meagre $358,261, per Over the Cap. That reality puts Minnesota dead last in the NFL. The total gives the team very little ability to add anyone to their roster unless there are some other moves to shift money around. One wonders if the strong start to the season may prompt management to ensure they add just one or two more players for the playoff push.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO