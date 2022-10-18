ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pedestrian Struck and Killed by Vehicle Last Night in Lafayette

Sad news to report as a pedestrian was struck and killed while walking alongside a roadway in Lafayette last night.

According to the Lafayette Police Department , the accident occurred around 8:21 pm in the 5100 block of W. Congress Street. (That is near the intersection of W. Congress and Le Violon Road.)

A male pedestrian was struck while walking next to the roadway. The victim succumbed to his injuries, LPD said.

The deceased has been identified as 43-year-old Ronald Keith Williams Jr. of Duson, Louisiana.

Lafayette Police Traffic Investigators are investigating the incident and more information will be released once available.

