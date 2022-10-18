NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - At least one person has died in a three-vehicle crash in Nacogdoches Wednesday morning. According to a report by Sgt. Brett Ayers of the Nacogdoches Police Department, the incident occurred in the 1700 block of SW Stallings Drive around 8:54 a.m. Multiple agencies have responded to the scene as all southbound lanes of traffic are shut down and northbound traffic is limited to one lane for the time being. Drivers should expect delays for the remainder of the day and seek alternate routes.

