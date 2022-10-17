Read full article on original website
Cherokee Seniors Present Research at MIT’s Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers Undergraduate Research Technology Conference
Cherokee High School Seniors, Amanda Butler and Ashna Jain, completed research at the NJ Governor’s School of Engineering and Technology (GSET) this summer at Rutgers University. GSET is an intensive residential summer program that brings together some of New Jersey’s most talented high school students. During enrollment at...
New LIHEAP Program Year Gives Atlantic City Electric Customers Access to Millions of Dollars in Grants to Help Pay Their Energy Bills
Atlantic City Electric is encouraging residential customers to apply for energy assistance and take advantage of tens of millions of dollars that are now available through the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), which began accepting applications for the current program year on October 1, 2022. LIHEAP is a federally...
Newly Constructed Retail Cannabis Dispensary Proposed For Somerdale on White Horse Pike
On Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at 7:00 pm at Somerdale Borough Hall, the Planning and Zoning Board will hear the application of Ivy Property Group LP, who will present an application requesting amended final site plan approval and preliminary and final site plan approval to permit the construction of a retail cannabis dispensary on property that has no current street address. But, it is located on the northern side of the White Horse Pike adjacent to Wawa at 2 North White Horse Pike and approximately 327 feet northwest from the intersection of East Somerdale Road and the White Horse Pike.
Clementon & Lindenwold Men Charged With Murder & Weapons Offenses
Two men have been charged with murder and weapons offenses for the fatal shooting of a man on Monday, October 17, 2022, reported Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Camden County Police Chief Gabriel Rodriguez. On Monday, October 17, 2022, at approximately 3:32 a.m., officers of the Camden County...
