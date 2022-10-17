Read full article on original website
WKTV
Sun and warmth for the weekend
Morning: Sunny. Upper 30s. Afternoon: Sunny. Pleasant. High 61. Tomorrow: Sunny and warm. High 68. Low 40. High pressure drives clouds out of Central New York and drives in much warmer weather. A weak area of low pressure brings a glancing shot of rain by Monday, but the warmer weather looks to hold for the next 7 days.
WKTV
Cool weather continues
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 32. Wednesday morning: Mostly sunny. Low 40s. Wednesday afternoon: Mostly cloudy with a passing rain shower. High 47. Wednesday evening: Mostly cloudy with a passing rain shower. Low 40s. Slow moving low pressure approaches Central New York and brings clouds, a breeze, and a few showers...
WKTV
A big warm up ahead
Morning: Mostly sunny. Upper 30s. Afternoon: Mostly cloudy with a passing rain shower. High 47. Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a passing rain shower. Low 35. Tomorrow: Cloudy with a passing rain/snow shower north. High 49. Low 31. Slow moving low pressure approaches Central New York and brings clouds, a breeze,...
WKTV
Mohawk Valley DOT hiring 48 full-time positions
UTICA, N.Y. – Utica and the surrounding area is no stranger to Central New York’s harsh winter weather. And with temperatures dropping and snow on the way, the State Department of Transportation (DOT) needs plow drivers. In the Mohawk Valley there are usually about 350 employees who help...
WKTV
Mohawk Valley Construction Career Day
The Mohawk Valley Construction Industry Development Committee is working on getting students in High School to consider a career in the construction industry. Around 500 students participated in a construction career day that gave them hands-on experience. There’s a shortage of construction workers nation-wide, but Tracy Page the Executive Director of the Mohawk Valley Builders Exchange explains how we end up in this situation.
WKTV
Local Red Cross worker flew to Florida pre-Hurricane Ian
UTICA, N.Y. -- Local Red Cross worker, Anna Maison, flew to Florida pre-Hurricane Ian, to help with preparation and stay for recovery efforts. The needs were basic, but pressing, primarily, food and shelter were a priority. They worked from hurricane-proof hotels, making sure those needs were met. Maison started her...
WKTV
Gov. Hochul announces $55 million waste-water improvement project in Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. – Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Wednesday, the start of construction on a $55 million waste-water improvement project at the Bird Island Waste-water Treatment Facility, in Buffalo. The money being invested is part of the Buffalo Sewer Authority’s plan to reduce pollution that enters the Niagara River. The...
WKTV
22nd Congressional District candidates discuss the issues at forum in Rome
ROME, N.Y. – The two candidates running for New York’s 22nd Congressional District discussed their stances on the issues during a forum held at the Delta Lake Inn in Rome Wednesday morning. Democrat Francis Conole and Republican Brandon Williams are vying to represent the newly formed district, which...
WKTV
3 facing drug charges after meth found during traffic stop in Otsego County
SPRINGFIELD, N.Y. – Three people are facing drug charges following a traffic stop in the town of Springfield late last month. On Sept. 29, Otsego County sheriff’s deputies stopped a vehicle headed north on Highway 80 for traffic violations. During the investigation, deputies found about 29 grams of methamphetamine inside the vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office.
WKTV
Better cyber protection provided for those using the NYS unemployment insurance system
ALBANY, N.Y. – The New York State Department of Labor announced Tuesday, a new multi-factor authentication (MFA) initiative is now being used throughout the unemployment insurance (UI) system, to provide better cyber protection. MFA is a security technology that requires multiple methods of authentication, such as a code sent...
WKTV
Arizona refers voter intimidation report to Justice Department
The Arizona secretary of state's office has referred to the US Department of Justice and Arizona attorney general's office a report of voter intimidation, Murphy Hebert, spokeswoman for the secretary of state's office, confirmed to CNN on Wednesday. The unidentified voter reports that they were approached and followed by a...
WKTV
Catalytic Converter Law aims at curbing theft
New York’s Governor signed legislation that is supposed to help stop thieves from selling stolen catalytic converters. New York’s Governor signed legislation that is supposed to help stop thieves from selling stolen catalytic converters.
WKTV
Hochul signs legislative package to strengthen protections for domestic violence survivors in NY
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a legislative package Tuesday to strengthen protections for those who have experienced domestic violence. Under current law, a person who is the subject of an order of protection will have their firearm license revoked or suspended. The new legislation requires courts to seize guns from abusive partners who refuse to willfully surrender them after a court order was issued.
WKTV
NYAG holding gun buyback event in Rome with new rules for 3D-printed guns
ROME, N.Y. – The New York State Attorney General’s Office (OAG) is holding a gun buyback event in Rome this weekend offering gift cards in exchange for unused firearms. The event will be held on Saturday, Oct. 22, at St. Paul’s Catholic Church, 1807 Bedford St., from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
